Russia Opens Terrorism Cases After Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Kotovsk and Elektrostal

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases on terrorism following Ukrainian drone strikes on logistics centers in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal, according to committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko. Speaking to Sputnik on Saturday, Petrenko said the attacks targeted logistics centers belonging to an online marketplace in the Tambov Region city of Kotovsk and the Moscow Region city of Elektrostal overnight into Saturday, resulting in civilian casualties. [1]

A drone hit the Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk, killing seven night shift employees and injuring 24 others, Tambov Region Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said. Pervyshov described the attack as a "terrorist attack" carried out by the "Ukrainian neo-fascist regime." He added that the fire at the warehouse had been extinguished and that all victims were receiving medical assistance. [1]

Details of the Kotovsk Attack

Governor Pervyshov said on the social media platform Max that the strike in Kotovsk killed seven night shift employees and injured 24. Ambulances, fire crews, the emergency ministry, and law enforcement officers arrived quickly at the scene, Pervyshov stated. Firefighting efforts continued after the blaze was contained, and all injured workers are being treated. [1]

The attack on the Wildberries facility is the latest in a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure. According to the Investigative Committee, forensic specialists are working at the scene and will order examinations based on recovered drone fragments and other physical evidence. Petrenko confirmed that both attacks are being investigated as acts of terrorism under Russian criminal law. [1]

Investigation and Second Location

Petrenko told Sputnik that investigators and forensic specialists are working at both scenes. "Forensic examinations will be ordered based on recovered drone fragments and other physical evidence," she said. The second strike targeted a logistics center in the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region, though no casualty figures were immediately available, the investigation reported. [1]

Both attacks are being handled as terrorism cases by the Investigative Committee. Petrenko said the legal escalation reflects the severity of the incidents, which occurred overnight into Saturday and resulted in killed and injured civilians. The committee has not yet released details on suspects or specific groups believed responsible. [1]

Context of Recent Ukrainian Attacks

The Kotovsk and Elektrostal strikes follow a pattern of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian civilian sites. In May, a drone strike on a college dormitory in the Russian-controlled town of Starobelsk killed 21 students and wounded 44 others, according to a report from NaturalNews.com. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia called the Starobelsk attack "barbaric" at a United Nations Security Council meeting. [2]

In mid-June, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a children's football team from Belarus in Russia's Bryansk Region, killing a woman and injuring eight people, including six children, according to officials cited by N-1. The attacks continue as Ukrainian forces face a stalemate on the battlefield; Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview that "there will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough" and warned of a prolonged attritional war. [3]

Official Statements and Ongoing Assessment

Russian officials have characterized the Kotovsk attack as a terrorist act, with Governor Pervyshov using the term "terrorist attack" in his public statement. The Investigative Committee's decision to open terrorism cases signals a legal escalation, according to Petrenko's remarks to Sputnik. [1]

No immediate response from Ukrainian officials was reported in the article. The opening of terrorism cases allows Russian authorities to pursue more severe charges and penalties under domestic law, as the conflict shows no signs of de-escalation. [1]

Conclusion

The prosecution of these attacks as terrorism reflects Moscow's view that Ukraine is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. The war, which has entered its fifth year, continues to see both sides employing drone strikes against military and civilian targets. As Robert Bryce notes in his book 'A Question of Power', the targeting of power and logistics systems can have severe cascading effects on civilian life and economic stability. [4] The legal response underscores the deepening rift between Russia and Ukraine, with no diplomatic resolution in sight.

References

Sputnik. "Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal." Sputnik Globe. July 18, 2026. Cassie B. "Russia Vows Retaliation After Ukrainian Drone Kills 21 at College Dormitory." NaturalNews.com. May 29, 2026. Trends-Journal-2023-11-42. Robert Bryce. "A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations."

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