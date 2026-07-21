Study of 13,000 adults links six artificial sweeteners to faster brain aging

A sweeping Brazilian study tracked nearly 13,000 adults for eight years and found six artificial sweeteners linked to faster cognitive decline.

High consumers experienced a 62 percent faster decline in memory and thinking, equivalent to 1.6 years of extra brain aging.

The strongest effects were seen in adults under 60 and people with diabetes.

The problematic sweeteners include aspartame, acesulfame-K, erythritol, saccharin, sorbitol, and xylitol.

Researchers caution the study does not prove causation but raises serious questions about artificial sweetener safety.

A sweeping Brazilian study that tracked nearly 13,000 adults for eight years has landed like a bombshell on the health food industry, revealing that six common artificial sweeteners are linked to faster cognitive decline and memory loss. Published in the journal Neurology, the research followed 12,772 participants with an average age of 52 and measured their thinking skills over time. The findings should alarm anyone who believes swapping sugar for chemical substitutes is a harmless health hack.

Participants in the study who consumed the highest amounts of artificial sweeteners averaged 191 milligrams per day, compared to just 20 milligrams for those in the lowest intake group. The difference in cognitive decline between these two groups was dramatic. People in the high-consumption category experienced a 62 percent faster decline in overall thinking and memory abilities. Researchers calculated this drop in brain function was roughly equal to an extra 1.6 years of brain aging.

Six of seven sweeteners tested were specifically tied to faster declines in overall cognition, particularly memory. The problematic sweeteners include aspartame, acesulfame-K, erythritol, saccharin, sorbitol, and xylitol. Only tagatose, a lesser-used sugar substitute, showed no association with cognitive problems. A related decline in verbal fluency was also seen, though it was tied to participants' total sweetener intake rather than to any single sweetener. These chemical sweeteners appear in diet sodas, flavored waters, energy drinks, yogurts, and countless low-calorie packaged snacks lining grocery shelves.

Strongest effects seen in younger adults and diabetics

The connection between these sugar substitutes and brain decline was not uniform across all age groups. Researchers found the strongest association among participants younger than 60 years old. Interestingly, the same pattern did not appear in adults over 60 — a result one Harvard neurologist called "curious." Experts suspect this may simply reflect the difficulty of spotting subtle changes in a group where memory naturally declines at such different rates — not evidence that sweeteners stop mattering after 60.

People with diabetes showed a particularly strong link between sweetener consumption and faster cognitive decline. That tracks, since diabetics are often told to limit foods and drinks that spike blood sugar, which may push them toward artificial sweeteners more often than the general population. However, the study also found the association in people without diabetes, suggesting the problem is not limited to those with metabolic conditions.

"Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar," said study author Claudia Kimie Suemoto, MD, PhD, of the University of São Paulo in Brazil. "However, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time."

Correlation does not prove causation, but evidence mounts

Researchers are careful to note that this study does not prove artificial sweeteners directly cause cognitive decline. The research was observational, meaning it identified a relationship between higher sweetener intake and faster brain aging, but other lifestyle factors could help explain the pattern. Still, the consistency of the data raises serious questions about the safety of these widely consumed additives.

These findings fit a familiar pattern: products marketed by the food and pharmaceutical industries as safe, low-risk alternatives keep turning out to carry risks consumers were never fully warned about. Some researchers suspect these sweeteners may alter the gut microbiome, promote inflammation, and trigger oxidative stress, all of which can harm brain function over time.

Swapping diet soda for regular soda isn't the answer, either, as sugars like fructose and sucrose carry their own dementia risk. The real lesson may be less about trading one processed additive for another, and more about consumers demanding full transparency on what's actually in their food, rather than trusting industry health claims at face value.

The study was supported by the Brazilian Ministry of Health and other national research bodies. The findings require confirmation through additional studies, but for consumers who've grown wary of being told to "trust the science" on processed products, this is one more reason for caution.

Sources for this article include:

ScienceDaily.com

Inc.com

Health.Harvard.edu

VeryWellHealth.com