Kash Patel to make first FBI visit to Russia in 13 years

Kash Patel plans a controversial trip to Moscow for FSB meetings, the first FBI director visit to Russia in 13 years.

The visit comes as Washington-Moscow talks on Ukraine have stalled amid mutual acrimony.

Patel rose to prominence leading the House probe into Russian election interference and later denouncing the Russia investigation.

His travel history includes a Winter Olympics trip and a government jet flight to watch his girlfriend perform, fueling bipartisan criticism.

The report lands as a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire collapses and the U.S. fights simultaneous conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly planning to travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg on October 14 and 15, where he is expected to meet with officials from Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, according to a report published by Politico. The trip, if confirmed, would mark the first visit by an FBI director to Russia in 13 years, since Robert Mueller traveled there in 2013. That timing carries weight, since Mueller later served as special counsel investigating claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia — allegations Patel has publicly dismissed as the "Russiagate hoax."

A shift in diplomatic engagement

The planned visit comes as direct negotiations between Washington and Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have stalled. The Trump administration restarted talks last year, but progress has slowed as the U.S. has turned its attention to military operations in the Middle East. Russian officials say they remain open to resuming discussions, but Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently argued the West is "imitating a willingness to negotiate while openly issuing ultimatums to Russia." Lavrov added that Moscow's patience is wearing thin: "We will no longer believe the West when it claims to want negotiated solutions. Our reserve of goodwill and hope has been exhausted once and for all."

Patel's road to the Russia file

Patel first drew national attention during a stint on the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 and 2018, where his work centered on the panel's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 race. Committee Republicans eventually determined that Russia had waged an influence campaign meant to weaken America's political system, though they parted ways with intelligence agencies' conclusion that Moscow was specifically trying to boost Trump's chances.

Patel later joined the National Security Council during Trump's first term, a role that included a covert 2020 trip to Syria aimed at freeing two Americans held hostage. In the years between Trump's terms, he became one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the Russia probe's origins, at one point writing children's books that mocked Democrats involved in the investigation. He also came under fire over a $25,000 payment linked to a documentary he helped produce, which was bankrolled by a firm with ties to the Kremlin.

Travel controversies fuel scrutiny

Patel's expense reports and travel choices have repeatedly raised eyebrows in Washington. He attended the men's hockey gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Italy, a trip he defended as necessary to help extradite a Chinese hacker. He's also drawn flak for a snorkeling trip near a Pearl Harbor battleship wreck and for reportedly taking a government jet to catch a performance by his girlfriend, a country music singer. Lawmakers from both parties have seized on those incidents, and the White House itself has reportedly bristled at times — adding yet another wrinkle of controversy just as Patel prepares for a rare and sensitive trip to Moscow.

Middle East chaos and war fatigue at home

The Patel report also lands as a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire collapsed last week, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce signed on June 17. The U.S. struck Iran for a tenth straight night on Tuesday, and Iran retaliated with missiles and drones aimed at American bases in the region.

With Washington now managing two overseas conflicts simultaneously, critics argue the continued flow of American money and weapons into Ukraine deserves fresh scrutiny — resources some say would be better spent addressing problems at home rather than propping up a war that has shown no sign of resolution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a notably warmer tone after a July 4 call between Trump and Vladimir Putin, praising the American president for "being open to hearing" Russia's position on Ukraine. Whether Patel's visit produces any real diplomatic movement or simply adds to his growing list of controversial trips remains to be seen.

Sources for this article include:

RT.com

Politico.com

WashingtonExaminer.com