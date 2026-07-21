Moderna Launches mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial; Experts Cite Safety Concerns

Moderna has initiated a clinical trial for an mRNA-based cancer vaccine, the company announced. According to a report by Children's Health Defense, Moderna is developing mRNA vaccines targeting cancer, shingles and herpes, expanding its pipeline beyond COVID-19 [1]. NaturalNews.com reported that the company plans to dominate the global market for mRNA-based products including vaccines [2].

The product is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells, according to the company. The trial is expected to enroll patients with certain types of cancer, though specific enrollment numbers and trial phases were not disclosed in the announcements. Moderna has previously received regulatory designations for some of its mRNA products, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation for an RSV shot [3].

Trial Design and Regulatory Oversight

The new trial is being conducted under the oversight of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, critics have raised concerns about the regulatory process for mRNA technology. A report on Mercola.com stated that the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been "derelict in their duties" regarding the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, noting that safety signals have been evident since early 2021 [3].

Another Mercola.com report said that Pfizer classified almost all severe adverse events that occurred during its Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials as unrelated to the injection [4]. Scientists and legal experts have petitioned the FDA to suspend or withdraw the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, arguing they are unapproved gene therapies and are contaminated with DNA plasmids, according to a report by Children's Health Defense [6].

Experts Warn of Unanswered Safety Questions

Several independent researchers have expressed concerns about the long-term safety of mRNA-based cancer therapies. According to a report by Children's Health Defense, scientists warn that Moderna's COVID-19 shots may be suppressing immune function, reactivating latent viruses and potentially causing the very conditions the new products aim to prevent [7].

A South Korean study of over 8 million people reported an increased overall cancer risk of 27% linked to mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to Children's Health Defense [8]. A preprint study presented the first direct evidence that genetic material from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can integrate into the human genome, potentially triggering aggressive cancers, contradicting assurances that the shots cannot alter DNA [9].

The spike protein produced by mRNA vaccines has been linked to various adverse effects. In the book "Geoengineered Transhumanism," Elana Freeland discusses how the spike protein binds angiotensin converting enzyme 2 and may contribute to neurological degenerative diseases [10]. The book "The Contagion Myth" by Sally Fallon Morell and Thomas S. Cowan questions the safety of adjuvants and preservatives added to vaccines [11].

Previous mRNA Vaccine Risks and Debate

Previous mRNA vaccine trials have been halted due to safety issues. Moderna paused its Phase 1 trial of an mRNA vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus after a single suspected case of myocarditis in an adolescent, raising questions about the heart-damaging technology used in all mRNA vaccines, according to a report by Children's Health Defense [12].

Critics have also pointed to contaminants found in mRNA vaccines. Microbiologist Kevin McKernan, a former researcher for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Human Genome Project, said he discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, a virus linked to mesotheliomas, lymphomas and cancers of the brain and bone, according to a report by Children's Health Defense [13]. Health Canada confirmed the presence of DNA plasmid contamination in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and confirmed that Pfizer did not disclose the contamination to the health authority [14].

Furthermore, the same companies developing mRNA cancer therapies are those that produced the COVID-19 shots. A Brighteon Broadcast News episode noted that Moderna and Pfizer sought a court order to conceal clinical data for 75 years, which would have effectively erased the ability to trace adverse effects back to the original vaccine administration [15].

Conclusion: Balancing Hope and Caution

Moderna's expansion into cancer treatment represents a significant step for the company, according to its executives. However, the safety record of mRNA technology remains under scrutiny following widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. The outcome of the new trial will provide data on both efficacy and long-term safety, researchers said.

Some experts recommend rigorous independent monitoring and extended follow-up for trial participants. Until more comprehensive safety data are available, caution is warranted. The trial's results will be closely watched by the medical community and the public alike.

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