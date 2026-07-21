U.S. Strikes in Iran Disrupt Water Supply for 10,000 Residents

Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, CEO of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, said “a pumping station for the water supply of the cities of Makran and Jask was destroyed… and water supply to 20 villages with a population of nearly 10,000 has been disrupted,” as quoted by the Tasnim news agency [1]. He described the U.S. strikes as “a series of crimes and terrorist attacks.” The disruption compounds a water shortage crisis in a region already suffering from extreme heat [2].
The attacks on Hormozgan province are part of a broader U.S. bombing campaign that began after Trump ended the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes are designed to “continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction,” targeting surveillance sites, military logistics, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities [3]. Local authorities reported that U.S. strikes also knocked out 116 telecommunications masts in Bandar Abbas and Hajiabad and destroyed multiple bridges and a railway link in the province [4] [5].
The targeting of civilian infrastructure marks a significant escalation. According to a report from the Middle East Eye, U.S. strikes have increasingly hit non-military sites, including energy facilities and water systems [6]. At least seven people were killed in the latest wave of attacks across Hormozgan, according to local officials [2]. Before these strikes, Trump had threatened to bomb Iran’s desalination plants and energy infrastructure if Tehran did not comply with U.S. demands [7] [8].
Iran responded by launching the 20th wave of Operation Nasr 2, striking targets in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC Aerospace Force stated that it struck Azraq base in Jordan, destroying two fighter jets and three other aircraft. In Kuwait, IRGC naval forces hit a U.S. fuel pier at Al-Ahmadi port and a signals center, as reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency [9]. In Bahrain, Iran struck Sheik Isa Air Base and destroyed a U.S. intelligence data center [10].
Iranian retaliation also directly impacted civilian infrastructure in Kuwait. A drone and missile barrage damaged a key power and water desalination plant south of Kuwait City, starting a fire and damaging multiple generation units [11] [9]. Kuwait’s state-run news agency described the attack as an act of “criminal Iranian aggression,” and the country’s foreign ministry said the repeated targeting of civilian facilities amounts to a dangerous escalation that violates international law [12].
Jordan’s military said it intercepted 10 Iranian missiles aimed at its territory, with no reported damage or casualties from those projectiles [13]. However, two U.S. troops were killed and one remains missing in Jordan after an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack on a U.S. base, according to U.S. Central Command [14]. The attack also injured four American service members. In Kuwait, Iran’s strikes on the desalination plant killed one Indian national worker, according to local officials [15].
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi announced on July 18 that Tehran was suspending all commitments under the Islamabad MoU, blaming “U.S. violations of all its obligations under the memorandum.” Iran said it would focus on “defending the country,” as reported by Middle East Eye [16]. The announcement effectively ended any ceasefire framework, with both sides signaling further escalation. The conflict has also caused oil prices to rise as global markets react to the widening war and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz [3].
The human cost of the renewed fighting continues to mount. Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Kermanpour said at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in Iran since hostilities resumed on June 27 [17]. The fatalities include five women and two children, while the injured include 32 women and 18 minors. The U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran has destroyed residential buildings, hospitals, and schools, according to reports from Iranian state media [17]. Before this week’s escalation, a joint report had documented over 2,000 deaths since the conflict began on February 28, with more than 90,000 homes damaged [18]. The infrastructure war has now extended to include attacks on water supplies and energy grids, raising the prospect of a deepening humanitarian crisis across the region.