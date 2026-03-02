Trump announces 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in opening of joint U.S.-Israel campaign

U.S. and Israel launch a major military operation called Epic Fury against Iran.

The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader and nearly 50 top Iranian officials.

Iran has formed an interim council and launched retaliatory attacks across the region.

The conflict has caused U.S. casualties and threatens global oil shipping routes.

The situation risks escalating into a prolonged and devastating regional war.

The United States and Israel have launched a devastating military campaign against Iran, a move President Donald Trump says has already eliminated nearly 50 of the Islamic Republic’s top leaders in a dramatic opening salvo. Operation Epic Fury, which began with coordinated strikes on Saturday, represents a seismic escalation in the long-running shadow war between the nations, directly targeting the core of Iran’s political and military command. The operation has plunged Iran into a leadership crisis, triggered fierce retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, and risks spiraling into a broader regional conflict that could upend global energy markets.

President Trump confirmed the extensive losses on Sunday, telling Fox News that the campaign is “moving along rapidly” and that “48 leaders are gone in one shot.” Israeli military statements corroborated the toll, asserting that “the majority of the highest-ranking senior military officials of the Iranian security leadership have been eliminated.” Among the dead is Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for more than three decades. Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter in the strikes.

A daylight strike on the inner circle

The operation hinged on precise intelligence. According to reports, U.S. agencies had tracked Khamenei’s movements for months and learned of a rare Saturday morning meeting of senior leadership at his compound in Tehran. Israeli fighter jets, departing around 6 a.m. local time, reached the capital by 9:40 a.m. to strike in daylight. The Wall Street Journal reported that approximately 30 Israeli bombs leveled the site. The list of casualties reads like a who’s who of Iran’s security apparatus: Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani.

Beyond the leadership compound, U.S. forces targeted Iran’s naval capacity. President Trump stated on social media that American forces have “destroyed and sunk” nine Iranian naval vessels and “largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.” He added, “We are going after the rest.” The joint operations have continued into a second day, with the Pentagon reporting “hundreds” of sorties dropping thousands of pieces of ordnance on Iranian targets.

Iran forms interim council and retaliates

Despite the decapitation strike, Iran’s governing system persists. An interim leadership council has been formed, composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and Guardian Council jurist Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. Pezeshkian declared that the council had “started its work,” while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that constitutional mechanisms remain intact and a successor to Khamenei could be named within “a day or two.”

Iran’s response has been immediate and fierce. On Monday, Bahrain reported intercepting 70 missiles and 59 drones launched from Iran toward its territory, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. Retaliatory strikes have also hit near U.S. diplomatic compounds in Kuwait and targeted assets in Dubai, Doha, and Manama. The chaos has included tragic friendly fire, with U.S. Central Command confirming three American F-15E warplanes were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses during the intense combat; all six pilots ejected safely.

The human cost is mounting. U.S. Central Command announced a fourth American service member has been killed in action during the operation. Iranian media reports significant civilian casualties, including at a girls’ school in southern Iran. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has issued urgent warnings for Americans to shelter in place amid threats from Iran-backed militias.

A volatile new chapter

For years, analysts have debated the feasibility and consequences of a direct U.S.-Iran military confrontation. Even two decades ago, a full-scale war to “dismantle Iran” was considered unfeasible, highlighting Iran’s grown military capabilities, difficult terrain, and strategic partnerships. It warned that such a conflict could lead Iran to target the roughly 55,000 U.S. troops stationed in the region and critically disrupt global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Those warnings now feel prophetic. Reports indicate ships have heard radio broadcasts purporting to be from the Iranian navy announcing a ban on transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz, although no formal closure has been declared. Economists are already warning Americans to brace for soaring gas prices, with potential jumps of 25 to 50 cents per gallon, as oil markets react to the threat of supply disruption.

We are now witnessing the violent birth of a new and dangerously unstable chapter in the Middle East. Operation Epic Fury has achieved a shocking initial objective by crippling Iran’s leadership, but it has unleashed a wave of retaliation that threatens U.S. assets and allies across the region. The operation, launched with President Trump’s final order of “No aborts. Good luck,” has crossed a Rubicon. The coming days will test whether this decisive blow leads to a capitulation or a prolonged, devastating war that the U.S. military might no longer be positioned to win.

