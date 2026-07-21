White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

The Coming AI Ban Designed to Keep America Dumb

I use Chinese open-source AI models like Qwen, DeepSeek, and Kimi every single day for my work. These models help me research, write, and analyze information faster than any US-based alternative. They are free (when run locally), powerful, and largely uncensored. But the Trump administration is reportedly planning to ban these models in the United States, citing phony “national security” concerns. Let me be clear: this move is not about security. It is about protecting failing US AI labs and keeping Americans ignorant and dumbed-down while the rest of the world moves forward.

The report from TechCrunch makes it plain: OpenAI’s head of strategic futures, Dean W. Ball, has argued that the US government should create “regulatory fear, uncertainty, and distrust” around open-weight models because they threaten capital investment in the American AI oligopoly [1]. This is not a secret. The administration wants to lock down access to superior Chinese models like Kimi K3, which now matches Anthropic’s Mythos in cybersecurity tasks [2]. Meanwhile, as I warned in February 2026, Anthropic’s smear campaign against Chinese AI is a pathetic attempt to hide the fact that China has already won the intelligence race [3]. The White House knows its pet companies cannot compete, so it wants to ban the competition to keep Americans stuck with using inferior AI models.

The Fair Use Ruling: Knowledge Wants to Be Free

Related to this news, but focused on the question of "Fair Use" and intellectual property, a recent federal court ruling reaffirmed that training AI on publicly available information is transformative fair use. This aligns with what I have argued for years: when you write a book, you are sharing knowledge, not hoarding it. I built BrightLearn.ai exactly for this purpose -- to let anyone create and share books for free, and I actively encourage AI engines to train on my own book and the entire BrightLearn library. The whole point is to liberate knowledge from gatekeepers [4].

Why would any author object to their work being used to train an AI? Only if they believe their words are more valuable when kept scarce. But scarcity of knowledge is exactly what the establishment wants. As I discussed with Maria Zeee in February 2025, the battle is between large tech companies aiming to dominate society through AI and the decentralized movement that returns power to individuals [5]. The fair use principle is the legal foundation of that freedom. Now the White House wants to tear it down by banning open-source models that give everyone access to increasing intelligence.

Why Trump Wants to Ban Chinese Open-Source Models

The real reason behind all this is simple: Chinese models like Kimi K3, DeepSeek R1, and GLM 5.2 are outperforming US frontier labs in both capability and cost. DeepSeek R1 was trained for just $6 million and outperforms OpenAI’s O1, while Anthropic hemorrhages billions on lobotomized models that refuse to answer basic questions [6]. US companies like Anthropic are demanding $965 billion valuations while crippling their own AI with guardrails and censorship [7]. They are clearly terrified of open competition.

As I wrote in “Why China Is Winning the AI Race,” the conventional narrative that America leads in AI is a dangerous fantasy [8]. China graduates over three and a half million engineers annually without woke indoctrination, and its models are open-source, uncensored, and available to all [9]. The Trump administration knows this. Now the White House is demanding a license for your brain -- restricting frontier AI use to government-approved partners only [10]. This isn’t about safety; it is about monopolizing intelligence and forcing Americans to use dumbed-down "government approved" AI models.

The Consequences: America Left Behind

If the ban goes through, American workers and companies will be the biggest losers. US models are already suffering from what I call “artificial retardation” -- refusing to help with cybersecurity, cancer research, or even basic factual queries. My own testing shows that Chinese models consistently outperform American ones on real-world questions because they are not lobotomized by corporate fear and government pressure. Even if Trump bans open source models in the USA, the rest of the world will continue to use superior Chinese models, destroying US competitiveness overnight.

China’s strategic advantages are structural. As the Trends Journal noted, Taiwan remains the precarious global center of AI chip manufacturing [11]. But China is also building massive energy infrastructure, adding 300 TWh from one dam alone, while the US grid is at capacity and cannot power the data centers Trump has promised . Meanwhile, Chinese AI now matches Mythos in cybersecurity tasks using open-weight models [2].

Banning open-source AI is like banning the screw or the wheel -- historic stupidity that will only accelerate America’s decline. The technocratic elites are aware that their technologies are not resulting in human betterment, yet they continue to concentrate control in the hands of the most incompetent players in our society [12].

Conclusion: Come and Take It

Besides, enforcement of an AI ban is impossible. VPNs, torrent sites, and thumb drives will bypass any restriction within minutes. The government cannot physically stop me from downloading and running DeepSeek R1 on my own hardware, and I have a First Amendment right to use any open source AI model I choose. As I stated in “A License for Your Brain,” this is a clear violation of our constitutional freedoms .

I will not comply with open source AI model bans. I will challenge such bans in the courts.

My advice to every freedom-loving American: download open-source AI models now. Store them locally. Learn to run them offline. Build your own decentralized intelligence. The revolution is already under way at platforms like BrightLearn.ai and BrightAnswers.ai, where knowledge is free and uncensored.

We must resist this tyranny by keeping knowledge decentralized and unstoppable. Come and take it, Mr. President -- but you will find that knowledge, like liberty, cannot be so easily snuffed out.

Follow more of my interviews and video shows at Decentralize.TV

References

TechCrunch - OpenAI is scared of open-weight models. Should the US be? July 20, 2026. ZeroHedge - Chinese AI Matches Mythos In Cybersecurity Tasks With Open-Weight Model. June 28, 2026. Mike Adams - Anthropic’s Desperate Smear Campaign: A Pathetic Attempt to Hide China’s AI Dominance. NaturalNews.com. February 26, 2026. Mike Adams - BrightLearn Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger: Free Books, Audiobooks, and Now en Español — Here’s Why This Matters. NaturalNews.com. April 29, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Maria Zeee - February 17, 2025. Cassie B. - DeepSeek Shakes Up Silicon Valley: China's AI Sensation Outshines U.S. Giants. NaturalNews.com. January 27, 2025. TechCrunch - Anthropic’s latest feud with the Trump admin may actually help it, sales data suggests. June 16, 2026. NaturalNews.com - Why China Is Winning the AI Race and Why America May Never Catch Up. May 22, 2026. Mike Adams - Brighteon Broadcast News - VIOLENT ATTACKS . January 29, 2025. NaturalNews.com - The Trump Administration is Now Restricting Frontier AI Use to Licensed Persons, Declaring War On Your Freedom. June 26, 2026. Trends Journal - 2024-11-12. Trends Journal - 2021-06-19. News Editors - VP Vance Threatens Europe over Chinese Open AI Models. NaturalNews.com. February 16, 2025.

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