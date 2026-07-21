Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Rocky “Super-Earth” 48 Light-Years Away Found to Have Atmosphere, Scientists Report
By Edison Reed // Jul 21, 2026
A Harvard-led team has confirmed the detection of an atmosphere on a rocky super-Earth 48 light-years from Earth, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science. The planet, designated LHS 1140 b, is 5.6 times Earth's mass and 1.7 times Earth's radius, and it orbits within the habitable zone of its red dwarf star, according to researchers.

Lead author Dr. Collin Cherubim said, "An atmosphere is essential for a planet to support life as we know it." He added, "This is the first time anyone has found an atmosphere on a rocky planet in the habitable zone of another star" [1]. The finding marks a milestone in the search for potentially habitable worlds beyond the solar system. The planet was originally discovered in 2017, but until now scientists had not been able to confirm the presence of an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet in the habitable zone. The team detected traces of helium escaping from the planet's upper atmosphere, providing clear evidence that the planet retains a gaseous envelope [1].

Method and Observations

The scientists used the Warm Infrared Echelle (WINERED) Spectrograph at the Magellan Observatory in Chile to observe the planet during a rare double transit of LHS 1140 b and a companion planet on the same night. The companion planet showed no atmospheric signature, but LHS 1140 b exhibited a distinct helium signal, the researchers said.

Co-author Dr. Shreyas Vissapragada of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics described the moment of detection as "an absolute thrill to see the transit spectra and slowly realize the implications of what we were looking at." According to Vissapragada, signals from species like water and carbon dioxide in the lower atmosphere are extremely subtle and challenging to detect, even for the James Webb Space Telescope, so the team opted to search for helium in the upper atmosphere, where signals can be easier to detect. The use of the WINERED spectrograph allowed the team to isolate the helium signal, which escapes from the upper atmosphere.

Significance for Search for Extraterrestrial Life

An atmosphere is considered a critical prerequisite for life as known on Earth, according to scientists. "An atmosphere is essential for a planet to support life as we know it," Cherubim said [1]. The planet's atmosphere has likely persisted for more than three billion years, the research team stated. Liquid water, a necessary ingredient for life, requires atmospheric pressure to remain stable on the surface [4].

Robin Wordsworth, another author of the study, said the finding answers a key question: "whether any of them had managed to keep an atmosphere." He added, "Now we know at least one has" [1]. The persistence of an atmosphere on a world orbiting a red dwarf is significant, because such stars are known for intense stellar flares that can strip away planetary atmospheres. The survival of LHS 1140 b's atmosphere for billions of years suggests that some super-Earths in the habitable zone may retain conditions suitable for life.

Context and Future Investigations

Thousands of exoplanets have been discovered in the past three decades, but determining the composition of their atmospheres has remained a challenge, especially for rocky worlds [3]. The Kepler mission and subsequent surveys have shown that super-Earths are common, but their nature – rocky, watery, or gaseous – was ambiguous for years [5]. The discovery builds on a series of milestones, including the detection of the Trappist-1 planetary system and the identification of other super-Earth candidates such as GJ 251c [2].

Recent studies using the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed atmospheres on larger sub-Neptune planets, but LHS 1140 b is the first confirmed rocky habitable-zone planet with a detected atmosphere, according to the team. Researchers plan to conduct further observations to characterize the chemical composition of the atmosphere and assess the planet's potential for hosting life. The Harvard-led team will continue monitoring LHS 1140 b for additional atmospheric signatures.

References

  1. Astronomers make landmark discovery on next-door 'super-Earth'. RT. July 17, 2026.

  2. Kevin Hughes. Super-Earth GJ 251c: A Prime Candidate for Alien Life Less Than 20 Light-Years Away. NaturalNews.com. October 26, 2025.

  3. Study Identifies Over 10,000 New Exoplanet Candidates, Potentially Tripling Known Count. NaturalNews.com. May 14, 2026.

  4. Lucas Ellerbroek. Planet Hunters: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life.

  5. Jeff Wheelwright. Discover - September 2015 USA.

Explainer Infographic

Latest News
07/21/2026 / By Willow Tohi
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results
07/21/2026 / By Chase Codewell
Sacks: U.S. AI Edge at Risk Amid Chinese Model Advance
07/21/2026 / By Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists
07/21/2026 / By Iva Greene
Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations
07/21/2026 / By Lance D Johnson
The Red Sea trap: How Saudi Arabia’s pipeline gamble became a Houthi hostage crisis
Related News
02/21/2026 / By Kevin Hughes
Weather Wars: The sky is no longer the limit, but a battleground
12/16/2025 / By Kevin Hughes
Study: Ancient Earth’s atmosphere may have rained down life’s essential building blocks
05/03/2023 / By Ethan Huff
Is volcanic sulfur dioxide causing global crop failures? Listen in as David DuByne explains the threat to the food supply
10/16/2022 / By Ethan Huff
White House now pursuing same sun-blocking geoengineering scheme that was called a “conspiracy theory” just two years ago
01/23/2022 / By Ethan Huff
Tonga volcano eruption produced mysterious, puzzling concentric ripples in the atmosphere
11/25/2021 / By Ethan Huff
STUDY: Injecting sulfur into the atmosphere (as Bill Gates is doing) is a recipe for climate disaster
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.