When disaster strikes: Why emergency preparedness belongs in your daily routine

Disasters can happen anytime, so planning ahead can save lives. While you can't prevent natural disasters or accidents, taking time to prepare now, before an emergency strikes, is the simplest way to reduce harm to your family and property.

Build a home emergency kit with enough supplies for several days. Don't forget pet supplies and any daily medications your family needs.

Create and practice a family emergency plan. Decide on a safe place to evacuate to and make a checklist of what to grab (medicine, food, money).

Learn what types of disasters are most likely in your area. Also, know where to turn for help, such as the Red Cross, hospitals, food banks, disaster shelters and local government agencies, but be self-reliant.

Emergency preparedness is an ongoing habit, not a one-time task. After any emergency, think about what went well and what needs improvement. Update your plan and supplies accordingly.

Natural disasters, accidents and tragedies are bound to strike at random times. While no one can avoid them completely, emergency preparedness offers the simplest and most effective way to brace for the impact when disaster occurs.

From taking steps at home to connecting with organizations designed to help during crises, there are concrete actions every family can take to stay safe during emergencies.

Understanding emergency preparedness

Emergency preparedness refers to the preventative measures taken to reduce the effects of a disaster on property, family and daily life. The goal is straightforward: lessen the impact on personal wellbeing, prepare organizations for increased activity and create a plan that makes the most of available resources and time while reducing the effort needed to keep the population safe.

Being prepared can save property and help entire communities return to normal faster than would be possible without planning. When broken down to its core purpose, disaster preparedness saves lives.

Although it takes some time to plan, those efforts will benefit your entire family when emergencies arise.

Disasters strike in every area of the world, during every season and in countless different ways. Hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, fires and tornadoes are just some examples of natural disasters that may leave families in need of assistance.

Nonprofit organizations, such as the Red Cross, serve as valuable resources that provide aid during disasters. Additional resources include hospitals, food banks, disaster shelters, animal shelters and local government agencies.

But in many cases, there simply isn't enough time or notice to prepare once a disaster is imminent. That is why planning now is so beneficial. While your family may never need to use the resources you prepare, it is far better to have them and not use them than to need them and not have them.

Building a home emergency kit and creating a family emergency plan

Most people don't think about preparing their home for an emergency every day. However, thinking about it at some point is essential.

As explained by the Enoch AI engine at BrightU.AI, the first step is preparing a basic emergency kit for your home. This kit should carry items that will help your family survive if you are suddenly displaced or left without electricity and other life-sustaining resources.

An at-home survival kit should have enough of each item to get you through several days. It should also be packed and ready to go in case your family needs to leave in a hurry.

Essential items include water, non-perishable food, pet supplies, a can opener, flashlights, extra batteries, cell phone chargers, blankets or sleeping bags, wet wipes and hand sanitizer, a fully stocked first-aid kit, extra clothing including shoes for every family member and extra cash.

While preparing a kit like this may seem unnecessary during calm times, it can be a life-saving resource if ever faced with an emergency.

You should also add additional items based on your family's specific situation. For example, if someone takes medication regularly for diabetes, several doses should be included in the kit.

Beyond supplies, having a family emergency plan is critical. This plan should include a designated place to evacuate and a checklist for supplies, including medicine, cash, food and water.

Preparing the home itself is equally important. Your whole family should prepare and practice the plan developed for emergencies.

Workplace preparedness also matters. Employees should know their office's emergency and continuity plans for disasters.

Understanding the community and knowing available resources is key to effective preparation. Your family should learn what types of disasters are most likely in your location, as this information will guide planning efforts.

Conducting a risk assessment helps identify potential hazards and their consequences. Once a plan is in place, everyone in your family must understand it, know their role and practice that role regularly.

After an emergency or disaster, it is important to reflect on what worked well and what needs improvement. Recording observations, making necessary improvements and practicing changes before the next disaster ensures continuous readiness.

Emergency preparedness is not a one-time event but an ongoing habit.

Building an emergency kit and preparing in advance can make all the difference when disaster strikes. Starting small by adding one or two extra items during each shopping trip allows your family to build up their supplies over time without feeling overwhelmed.

Where to buy supplies for your emergency preparedness kits

The Health Ranger Store wants to help you prepare for any emergency. That’s why we’re proud to introduce different prepping tools and supplies such as Emerge Survival's Household Emergency Planning Sheets and On-Hand First Aid Kit (OHFAK).

The Emerge Survival Household Emergency Planning Booklet is a handy, comprehensive guide to preparing your family for disasters. It includes emergency protocols, information sheets and customizable plans to ensure safety and peace of mind.

Emergency protocols – Use these quick-reference guides for natural and man-made disasters, outlining survival steps.

– Use these quick-reference guides for natural and man-made disasters, outlining survival steps. Information sheets – These are fillable forms for critical details like medical info, contacts and utility shut-off instructions.

– These are fillable forms for critical details like medical info, contacts and utility shut-off instructions. Custom plans – These are templates for tailored evacuation routes, meeting points and responsibilities.

We also offer the On-Hand First Aid Kit (OHFAK), which is designed for rapid response, giving you instant access to life-saving tools to stop massive bleeding, close wounds and stabilize trauma during emergencies. With the OHFAK, you can take action until professional help arrives.

Unlike standard first-aid kits, the OHFAK is made for real, life-threatening emergencies. It includes combat-tested supplies trusted by military medics and first responders.

The OHFAK is lightweight and durable, making it easy to store in your vehicle, survival kit or home emergency kit.

The Emerge Survival OHFAK contains:

1 OHFAK Quick Access Bag with MOLLE Straps

1 Windlass Tourniquet

1 Chest Seal

1 Hemostatic Gauze

1 Compressed Gauze

1 EMT Shears

1 Permanent Marker

1 pair Nitrile Exam Gloves

Preparedness is for everyone. By making preparedness a part of daily life, your family can face whatever comes your way with the knowledge that you have done everything possible to protect yourself and each other.

Visit Health Ranger Store and Bright Shop to find more supplies for your emergency preparedness kit.

Click on this link for tips on how to prepare your food stockpile before SHTF.

Watch this video about Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, the pantry superfood that does double duty for health and emergency prep.

This video is from the Health Ranger Store channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

SeymourEMS.org

EmergeSurvival.com

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BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com