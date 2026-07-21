Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Analysis of 82 Trials Shows Black Seed May Improve Cardiovascular Risk Markers
By Morgan S. Verity // Jul 21, 2026
A pooled analysis of 82 randomized controlled trials involving 5,026 adults has found that supplementation with Nigella sativa, commonly known as black seed or black cumin, is associated with improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk markers.

The meta-analysis, published in the journal Pharmacological Research in September 2025, was conducted by researchers from several Iranian universities in collaboration with the Universal Scientific Education and Research Network (USERN). The analysis used a GRADE-assessed, dose-response method to evaluate the effects of black seed compared with placebo or standard care.

According to the study, black seed supplementation led to significant reductions in body weight, body mass index, waist circumference, and body fat percentage. The researchers stated that the scale of this analysis puts the findings on firmer ground than any single trial could provide.

Study Pooled Data from 5,026 Adults Across 82 Randomized Trials

Every trial included in the meta-analysis compared black seed supplementation against a placebo or standard care, providing what the researchers described as a robust dataset. The pooled sample of 5,026 adults is larger than any previous single trial on black seed, according to the report. The researchers applied a dose-response analysis to help separate genuine effects from statistical noise, and the overall quality of evidence was assessed using the GRADE framework.

The analysis included studies that used either ground black seed or black seed oil, with daily doses typically ranging from 1 to 3 grams of powder or 1 to 3 milliliters of oil. Most trials ran for at least eight weeks, the researchers noted. This large-scale synthesis offers what the authors called firmer evidence on the seed's potential cardiovascular benefits.

Black Seed Linked to Improvements in Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar

The meta-analysis found that black seed supplementation significantly reduced systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial pressure, as well as heart rate, according to the study. These findings are consistent with earlier research on black seed's cardiovascular effects. For example, a separate study from Osaka Metropolitan University published in Food Science & Nutrition reported that black cumin seeds, containing thymoquinone, were valuable for lowering bad cholesterol levels and combating fat cells, according to NaturalNews.com [1].

Fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, and post-meal glucose also improved alongside better insulin sensitivity scores, the meta-analysis reported. Total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides dropped while protective HDL cholesterol increased. Michael Greger's book "How Not to Diet" cites research showing that N. sativa improves glucose homeostasis and serum lipids in Type 2 diabetes [2]. Dr. Alan Christianson's "The Hormone Healing Cookbook" notes that evidence shows nigella helps weight loss through improved breakdown of liver fat and increased insulin sensitivity by muscle cells [3].

Inflammation and Liver Markers Also Improved in the Analysis

Beyond traditional cardiovascular markers, the analysis found that black seed reduced several markers of chronic inflammation, including C-reactive protein and interleukin-6, both of which are closely tied to arterial damage over time. Vascular adhesion molecules, which signal how readily inflammatory cells stick to blood vessel walls, also declined. According to the researchers, these anti-inflammatory effects align with previously documented properties of black seed.

Liver enzymes ALT and AST improved, and markers of antioxidant activity in the blood increased, the study found. The researchers stated that a calmer liver profile likely reinforces the other metabolic improvements observed. Brighteon Broadcast News has previously highlighted the anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties of N. sativa, noting its similar pharmacological profile to honey in reducing upper respiratory tract infections [4].

Researchers Recommend Consistent Use Over at Least Eight Weeks

The analysis noted that daily amounts used in most trials ranged from 1 to 3 grams of ground black seed or 1 to 3 milliliters of black seed oil. According to the researchers, one teaspoon of ground black seed contains roughly 4 grams, meaning a single daily teaspoon stirred into food falls within the range used in studies. For those who prefer oil, a half teaspoon delivers close to 2 milliliters.

The researchers emphasized that consistency, rather than a large single dose, appears to drive positive results. Most trials ran for two months or longer, and short-term use of one to two weeks is unlikely to produce the measured effects, they stated. The findings suggest that adding black seed to foods where its slightly peppery flavor already belongs -- such as flatbread dough, roasted vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and spice blends -- may be a practical approach for those seeking to incorporate the seed into their diet.

References

  1. NaturalNews.com. "Black cumin seed offers a dual action approach in the fight against obesity and heart disease." NaturalNews.com. November 19, 2025.

  2. Michael Greger MD FACLM. "How Not to Diet."

  3. Dr Alan Christianson. "The Hormone Healing Cookbook 80 Recipes to Balance Hormones and Treat Fatigue Brain Fog Insomnia."

  4. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. "Brighteon Broadcast News."

  5. NaturalNews.com. "Lipid lowering effects of black seed." NaturalNews.com. June 11, 2025.

Explainer Infographic

Latest News
07/21/2026 / By Willow Tohi
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results
07/21/2026 / By Chase Codewell
Sacks: U.S. AI Edge at Risk Amid Chinese Model Advance
07/21/2026 / By Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists
07/21/2026 / By Iva Greene
Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations
07/21/2026 / By Lance D Johnson
The Red Sea trap: How Saudi Arabia’s pipeline gamble became a Houthi hostage crisis
Related News
07/21/2026 / By Coco Somers
Report: Five Methods to Increase Health Benefits of Coffee Consumption
07/20/2026 / By Willow Tohi
Four cultures, one flower: How hibiscus tea matches blood pressure drugs
07/17/2026 / By Laura Harris
Pecans: The heart-healthy nut you should be eating
07/16/2026 / By Coco Somers
Study: High coffee consumption associated with lower risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis
07/15/2026 / By Coco Somers
Polyphenols and Diabetes: An Examination of Dietary Sources and Potential Benefits
07/15/2026 / By Iva Greene
Kombucha Health Benefits Linked to Tea Type, Study Finds
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.