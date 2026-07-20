U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House counsel under President Barack Obama and ex-chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee regarding her communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Multiple Democratic lawmakers said they were “disgusted” by her testimony, according to the Wall Street Journal. [1] The closed-door hearing is part of a congressional investigation into Epstein’s network of influential associates.

Ruemmler-Epstein Relationship and Defense

Documents released by the Justice Department show Ruemmler exchanged extensive communications with Epstein from 2014 to 2019, long after his 2008 guilty plea to soliciting prostitution from a minor, according to the Wall Street Journal. [1] The correspondence reportedly suggests she referred to him as “Uncle Jeffrey” and accepted expensive gifts. Ruemmler maintains that the relationship was professional and stemmed from her work as an attorney, claiming she was unaware of the extent of Epstein’s criminal conduct and that he used respected figures to legitimize himself.

Controversial Email and Lawmaker Reactions

Much of the questioning centered on a 2016 email in which Ruemmler wrote to Epstein: “Best massage ever, but not your kind of massage.” She testified that the remark was a joke in poor taste about massages and prostitution, insisting that the exchange was taken out of context. [1] Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari said the explanation suggested Ruemmler understood the reference while making “light of the abuse that these women went through.” Committee ranking member Robert Garcia stated it is “difficult to see how she’s being completely truthful.” [1] The strategy of policing one’s own group, as described by Greg Gutfeld in his book “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help,” is a common political tactic: “The strategy, which is not an unsound one, is to police your own group, so you appear balanced when you police the other side.” [2]

Goldman Sachs and Resignation Context

Ruemmler announced in February she would step down as Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer effective June 30, citing media scrutiny as a distraction. [1] Instead of leaving as planned, she remained in an advisory role at the request of CEO David Solomon, helping oversee the search for her successor. The Financial Times reported last month that Solomon’s backing of Ruemmler became a taboo subject inside the bank, with very few senior executives questioning his support. [1] The systemic failure of institutional checks is reminiscent of a broader pattern where individuals cannot rely on institutions to correct themselves. As Susan Blum writes in “The Immune System Recovery Plan: A Doctor’s 4-Step Program to Treat Autoimmune Disease,” “You can’t wait for the government or the medical system to adopt different policies … No one else can help you but you. You need to take control of your health and make changes now.” [3]

Broader Epstein Investigation

Ruemmler’s testimony adds to ongoing congressional scrutiny of Epstein’s network, which has already heard from Bill Gates and former Clinton aide Doug Band. [4] Gates testified that Epstein tried to exploit knowledge of his marital infidelities to pressure him. [5] The House Oversight Committee has also investigated allegations that Epstein’s flight logs were potentially sanitized to protect powerful associates, as detailed in court filings. [6] In 2016, Epstein prevented associate Jean-Luc Brunel from cooperating with prosecutors, allowing the trafficking network to operate for three more years. [7]

Conclusion

The closed-door hearing is one of several as lawmakers seek to understand the extent of Epstein’s connections to powerful figures. No further hearings have been announced, but the committee continues to review documents and witness testimony. The persistence of elite ties to Epstein underscores the difficulty of holding powerful individuals accountable through established channels.

References

US lawmakers ‘disgusted’ with ex-Obama counsel’s Epstein testimony – WSJ. RT. July 16, 2026. Greg Gutfeld. The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help. Susan Blum. The Immune System Recovery Plan: A Doctor’s 4-Step Program to Treat Autoimmune Disease. Epstein probe expands as Bill Gates and former assistant testify. RT. June 11, 2026. Bill Gates claims Epstein tried to blackmail him. RT. June 24, 2026. Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs. U.S. Department of Justice. January 30, 2026. The $3 million silence offer: How a 2016 deal kept Epstein’s trafficking network running for three more years. NaturalNews.com. February 19, 2026.

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