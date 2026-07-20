Judge Declines to Halt Meta Layoffs Challenged as AI-Driven Discrimination

A federal judge in Oakland, Calif., on July 17, 2026, declined to temporarily block Meta Platforms from terminating 26 employees who allege the company used artificial intelligence tools to select them for layoffs because of disabilities or medical leave, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled that the workers failed to demonstrate the irreparable harm required for a temporary restraining order, allowing the layoffs to proceed as scheduled on July 22. The lawsuit was filed on July 13 and claims that Meta used AI systems, including a large language model assistant known as 'Metamate,' productivity scoring tools, and AI adoption metrics to rank and select approximately 8,000 employees for termination in May 2026, according to the complaint [1][2]. The plaintiffs, who are engineers, managers, researchers and designers, say the AI tools disproportionately penalized workers who took medical leave or had disabilities, as their productivity and AI usage scores dropped during absences [1].

Background of the Lawsuit

The 26 anonymous plaintiffs allege that Meta used a number of internal AI-assisted systems to score and rank employees on a termination list. According to the lawsuit, these systems included a 'second brain' that tracked workers' communications and documents, and a productivity score derived from scanning keystrokes, screen content, emails and browser history [2]. The plaintiffs assert that Meta did not pause these systems while employees were on vacation or legally protected leave, causing their AI adoption scores to drop and making them more likely to be selected for layoffs [1].

Meta has denied wrongdoing and stated that human managers made the termination decisions, not AI alone, according to a company spokesperson [1]. The layoffs are part of Meta's strategy to shift resources toward AI investments, a move that the plaintiffs claim is used as cover for discriminatory practices. This comes amid broader corporate changes at Meta, including the dismantling of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as reported earlier this year [3].

Legal Arguments and Ruling

Judge Orrick said the workers could not meet the legal standard for a temporary restraining order, which requires a clear showing of irreparable harm not compensable by monetary damages. Plaintiffs' attorney Barbara Cowan argued that losing health insurance, stock options, and bonding time with newborns constituted irreversible losses. 'There's no do-over for bonding with a new baby or giving birth or having active medical treatment,' Cowan told the court during a hearing on Thursday, according to court filings.

Meta's attorney Erin Connell countered that workers would only lose employer-subsidized insurance, not coverage entirely, and that such losses could be compensated later if the plaintiffs prevail in arbitration [1]. Orrick noted in his order that he might reconsider the decision based on additional evidence about AI usage in the layoffs, according to a joint statement from plaintiffs' lawyers [2].

Arbitration Context

The workers are required under Meta's arbitration agreements to pursue their claims individually, but they sought temporary relief through court, arguing the agreements allow for emergency orders. Most workers at large companies sign arbitration agreements, which generally require employees to pursue workplace claims individually rather than through class actions in court. Companies say arbitration can provide a faster, cheaper alternative to litigation, while critics say it often favors employers and discourages workers from bringing claims [1].

Orrick's ruling allows the layoffs to occur while the discrimination claims proceed in private arbitration. Legal experts said the case is novel because it challenges the use of AI in layoff decisions, and the court's suggestion of reconsideration leaves the door open for a preliminary injunction later. Determining liability in cases involving AI system failures is complex, as noted in discussions of legal and ethical aspects of AI deployment [4].

Implications and Next Steps

The plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction remains pending; Orrick's comments indicate he may revisit the issue with more evidence. This case could set a precedent for how U.S. courts handle claims of algorithmic discrimination in mass layoffs. As AI systems become more integrated into corporate decision-making, questions of accountability and fairness become critical. Privacy protection and data minimization are core ethical considerations when using AI, especially given the sensitivity of personal data [5].

Meta has not commented on the ruling beyond declining to comment, according to a company spokesperson [1]. The layoffs are scheduled to be finalized on July 22 for many workers and later in July or August for others, according to court filings [2]. The outcome of this case may influence how other companies approach AI-driven personnel decisions.

References

Meta Accused of Using AI to Select Employees With Medical Conditions for Layoffs. NaturalNews.com. July 17, 2026. Meta Used AI To Lay Off Workers With Medical Conditions: Lawsuit. ZeroHedge. July 15, 2026. Meta and Amazon roll back DEI programs amid shifting political landscape. NaturalNews.com. Ava Grace. January 13, 2025. Sheetanshu Gupta, Wajid Hasan, Shivom Singh, Dhirendra Kumar, Mohammad Javed Ansari, and Shabistana Nisar. Agriculture 4.0: Smart Farming with IoT and Artificial Intelligence. Privacy protection. aacid zlib3 files 20241105T001425Z 29870425 3zFrZWC8qLJzJ5FoyS9nN5.

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