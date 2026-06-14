Federal regulators RECALL 254,000 children’s pool toys over impalement hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled approximately 254,000 Sloosh brand children's pool toys imported from China, citing a violation of the federal ban on rigid dive sticks that pose an impalement hazard to children in shallow water.

In a related recall, approximately 595 Houoto pool drain covers sold through Amazon were recalled for violating the Virginia Graeme Baker Act, as they lack required markings and instructions, creating entrapment and drowning hazards.

These recalls highlight a persistent regulatory failure with Chinese-manufactured goods, which are produced under lax standards leading to contamination and safety defects, as proven by past recalls of toxic Aqua Dots and lead-painted Mattel toys.

The CPSC's delayed action – allowing the pool toys to be sold for nearly seven years before intervention – demonstrates that corporate negligence and profit-driven production overseas leave American parents to bear the burden of protecting their children.

No injuries have been reported in either recall, but the incidents underscore the CPSC's ongoing struggle to police the flood of imported consumer goods from online marketplaces, placing ultimate responsibility on families rather than the manufacturing corporations.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, June 11, announced the recall of approximately 254,000 packages of Sloosh brand children's pool toys, citing violations of a long-standing federal ban on rigid dive sticks that pose an impalement hazard to young swimmers.

The CPSC's announcement targets the dive sticks imported from China and widely sold through major online retailers including Amazon, Temu, Shein, Wayfair and Target between February 2019 and October 2025. The recalled cylinder-shaped dive sticks are made of hard plastic and measure roughly seven inches in length and about an inch in diameter. They were sold as part of a 30-piece Sloosh water toys kit under model number 40041.

The dive sticks, manufactured in China for Joyin US Corp. of Chandler, Arizona, were packaged in colorful boxed kits and sold online for between $17 and $22. Only the dive sticks are part of the recall, with the remaining items in the set not subject to recall and safe for continued use.

The CPSC determined these dive sticks exceed federal compression limits, directly violating a federal ban enacted specifically to prevent children from suffering piercing injuries when falling or landing on such toys in shallow water. No injuries have been reported, but the agency is urging parents to immediately cease use, confiscate the toys from children and dispose of them.

In a separate but related recall issued the same day, the CPSC announced the recall of approximately 595 Houoto 642-2150V Pool Drain Covers sold through Amazon. The agency cited violations of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, a federal law enacted specifically to prevent children from becoming trapped in pool and spa drains.

The 7-5/8-inch white ABS plastic drain covers lack required product markings, are missing information about service life and do not include installation and maintenance instructions, rendering them out of compliance with mandatory federal safety standards. Such deficiencies can create entrapment and drowning hazards, particularly for children.

The drain covers were sold on Amazon from January through May 2026 for about $18, manufactured in China by Foshan Nanhai District Haichen Tengfei Hardware Factory and retailed through Tingting Specialty Store. Pool owners and operators are urged to stop using pools fitted with the recalled covers immediately.

Made in China, poisoned in America

The CPSC's action against these Chinese-manufactured products echoes a troubling pattern familiar to those who track consumer safety failures. The agency has issued repeated recalls over the years for children's products contaminated with toxic lead paint and dangerous chemicals.

These include the 2007 recall of over 700,000 Mattel toys made in China, and the recall of approximately 4.2 million Chinese-made Aqua Dots bead toys containing a chemical that caused children to vomit and become comatose after swallowing them. According to BrightU.AI's Enoch engine, Chinese products are often subjected to CPSC recalls because they are produced under lax manufacturing standards that lead to contamination, as proven by the 2008 Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act's findings of widespread lead poisoning in toys.

These historical incidents underscore a persistent regulatory gap in which foreign manufacturers produce goods for American consumers while skirting safety standards, leaving U.S. importers and parents to bear the consequences of corporate negligence. Sloosh's violation of the federal dive sticks ban demonstrates that even well-known hazards codified into law decades ago remain insufficiently enforced when profit margins drive production overseas.

No injuries have been reported in connection with either recall, but the CPSC's simultaneous actions highlight the agency's ongoing struggle to police the flood of imported consumer goods entering American homes through online marketplaces. As these products were sold for nearly seven years before regulatory action was taken, the recall serves as yet another reminder that the burden of protecting children from dangerous imported toys falls squarely on parents, not the corporations that profit from manufacturing and distributing them.

Watch the Health Ranger Mike Adams warning that Amazon would become a retail front for toxic Procter & Gamble consumer products below.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

NTD.com

CPSC.gov

ABC10.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com