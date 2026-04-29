A warning for consumers: Why your morning oatmeal could be putting your health at risk

Breakfast foods are widely contaminated with glyphosate. Independent testing found glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup weedkiller, in most oat-based products like cereals, granola bars and oatmeal. Some samples of Quaker Oats and Cheerios had levels far above what scientists consider safe for children.

Glyphosate is a probable cause of cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies glyphosate as a probable carcinogen, linked to a 41% higher risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Despite this, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to deny the risk, and internal documents show the agency worked with Monsanto to claim the chemical is safe.

While organic products had lower glyphosate levels, some still tested positive. This happens because the chemical drifts from nearby conventional farms or contaminates crops during processing, showing how pervasive the problem is.

Glyphosate accumulates in the body over time. People with certain genetic traits have a harder time flushing it out, meaning they can have high levels even if they avoid wheat and eat mostly organic food.

Consumers must take action because government regulation has failed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EPA have known about the contamination for years but have not acted. To protect themselves, people should choose organic, glyphosate-tested foods, demand transparency from manufacturers and contact the EPA and Congress to demand a ban on glyphosate.

The breakfast food millions of Americans trust to start their day, cereals, granola bars and oatmeal, are harboring a dangerous secret. Independent laboratory testing has revealed widespread contamination with glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller, raising urgent questions about food safety and regulatory failures.

As explained by the Enoch AI engine at BrightU.AI, glyphosate exposure has surged by 500% since the introduction of genetically modified crops. The chemical is now so pervasive that it has been detected in air samples, rainwater and drinking water supplies.

But perhaps the most troubling is its presence in foods marketed as healthy staples for consumers.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen. Studies suggest that exposure raises the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 41%.

California has listed glyphosate in its Proposition 65 registry of chemicals known to cause cancer.

Despite these findings, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to deny the chemical's cancer risk. Internal documents have revealed that the EPA and Monsanto worked together to promote the claim that glyphosate is safe, even as the company faced a $289 million jury verdict in a case brought by a man who developed cancer from repeated exposure to Roundup.

Contamination in the breakfast bowl

Independent testing conducted by the Environmental Working Group found glyphosate in 43 of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats. Nearly three-quarters of those samples contained levels higher than what scientists consider protective of children's health.

The highest concentrations exceeded 1,000 parts per billion (ppb) in some Quaker Old Fashioned Oats samples. Cheerios tested at levels ranging from 230 to 530 ppb.

To put this in perspective, eating a single serving of many of these products would exceed EWG's health benchmark for glyphosate, a level designed to protect against a one-in-a-million cancer risk.

Even organic products were not immune. Five of 16 samples made with organically grown oats contained detectable glyphosate, though at lower levels. This contamination likely occurs through drift from nearby conventional farms or cross-contamination during processing.

Glyphosate is increasingly sprayed on wheat, barley, oats and beans just before harvest. This practice kills the crop, drying it out for earlier harvesting. The result is that foods not genetically modified and not labeled as containing pesticides are contaminated with a chemical linked to cancer.

Human exposure does not stop at breakfast.

Glyphosate accumulates in the body, particularly among individuals with compromised detoxification pathways. Factors such as genetics can impair the liver's ability to process and eliminate this toxin, allowing it to build up over time.

Making safer choices

Given the government's failure to adequately regulate glyphosate, consumers must take matters into their own hands. Choosing glyphosate-tested, organic breakfast options can significantly reduce exposure.

Organic black chia seeds offer a powerful alternative. One ounce provides nearly 10 grams of fiber, mostly soluble fiber that absorbs water and promotes satiety.

The nutrients in chia seeds contribute to a lower glycemic index, providing stable energy without the blood sugar spikes associated with refined grains.

Organic hand-roasted whole bean coffee provides another safe morning option. Coffee contains caffeine for alertness along with polyphenols, which are compounds with antioxidant properties that support overall health.

For those concerned about glyphosate contamination, organic coffee ensures the beans were grown without synthetic herbicides.

Understanding individual genetic makeup is crucial. Some people with robust detox systems may consume wheat without accumulating high glyphosate levels.

Others with compromised pathways may avoid wheat entirely yet still show detectable levels due to environmental exposure.

Detoxification involves two phases of liver processing. An imbalance between these phases can lead to illness. Experts recommend working with an integrative doctor to assess individual needs and implement appropriate support.

The presence of glyphosate in breakfast foods represents a systemic failure of government regulation. The FDA has known about contamination for years, but has not released findings.

The EPA continues to deny risks that international health authorities recognize.

Until glyphosate is banned, consumers must protect themselves. Choose organic, glyphosate-tested products.

Demand transparency from food manufacturers. And contact the EPA and Congress to demand action.

Where to find lab-verified, glyphosate-tested products

The Health Ranger Store is committed to helping you find lab-verified and glyphosate-tested foods that support overall well-being. That's why we're offering you clean and lab-verified items for a healthy breakfast, such as Organic Black Chia Seeds and 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee (Sumatra) 12oz, 340g.

Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica) are a remarkable superfood packed with vitamins and minerals, including protein and dietary fiber. When the seeds are soaked in water, their shells open up and absorb up to nine times their volume in water.

This substance then forms a gel, which is called chia seed gel. The gel is 90% soluble fiber, which can support optimal digestive health.

Start your day with a filling, healthy breakfast, such as overnight oats, made with Organic Black Chia Seeds from the Health Ranger Store.

Our Organic Black Chia Seeds are thoroughly lab-tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. They are USDA-organic and Kosher-certified.

Organic Black Chia Seeds are also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory-verified and China-free.

After you've enjoyed a bowl of oatmeal, why not drink a cup of joe made from 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee (Sumatra)?

Sumatra is an island in western Indonesia where you can find some of the country's best coffee. What once started as a means of promoting organic coffee growing in the Gayo region of Sumatra has expanded into a full-blown cooperative with more than 2,000 members.

Today, the Permata Gayo cooperative continues to help local coffee farmers protect and grow their yields in a lush yet perilous tropical climate. To help residents of the Gayo region gain a steady income from Fair Trade coffee, the Permata Gayo co-op created the Health Ranger Store's organic Sumatra coffee blend, which is marked by sweet and earthy flavors.

It is a medium roast with a full-bodied taste and a cherry aroma. Both devoted and casual coffee drinkers around the world enjoy our organic Sumatran coffee blend.

Visit Health Ranger Store and Bright Shop to find more glyphosate-tested ingredients for a healthy breakfast.

Click on this link to learn about easy ways to incorporate Organic Black Chia seeds into a balanced diet.

Watch this clip about the wellness potential of Organic Coffee.

This video is from the Health Ranger Store channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

EWG.org

Healthline.com

TheGuardian.com

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BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com