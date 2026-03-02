Popular Articles
Proposed 2,100-acre Texas AI data center sparks outrage over threat to Dinosaur Valley State Park
By Laura Harris // Mar 02, 2026

  • NRG Energy plans a massive AI data center and optional natural gas power plant on 2,100 to 2,600 acres near Dinosaur Valley State Park, including 27 buildings totaling roughly eight million square feet.

  • The site is home to preserved dinosaur footprints and critical wildlife habitat, including the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler, raising fears of irreversible ecological and paleontological damage.

  • Local residents and activists, including Brian Crawford, have voiced strong opposition, warning about the disruption of migratory paths, excessive water use and potential threats to historic fossil sites.

  • The data center could require up to 16.5 million gallons of water per day, three natural gas power plants, and around 2,000 diesel backup generators, intensifying concerns amid Texas' drought conditions.

  • Environmental groups and citizens are urging state officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to deny permits, hold public hearings and consider long-term ecological and cultural consequences.

A controversial proposal to build a massive AI data center and natural gas power plant near Dinosaur Valley State Park has ignited protests from environmentalists, historians and local residents, who warn that the project could irreversibly damage the 100-million-year-old site.

The Houston-based company NRG Energy has proposed Comanche Circle, a 2,101 to 2,600-acre development along the Paluxy River, about four miles north of Dinosaur Valley State Park, featuring 27 data center buildings totaling roughly eight million square feet and optional on-site natural gas power generation located approximately five miles from the park.

However, Dinosaur Valley State Park is home to preserved dinosaur footprints that have survived for millennia. The plan calls for dozens of massive server buildings and industrial facilities, raising fears that the area's unique paleontological and ecological value could be lost.

Community opposition has been swift. Residents and activists have flooded state officials with letters urging them to reject the project. On social media platforms, users expressed outrage, with one posting on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Nah man this is beyond f**ed, protect Dinosaur Valley State Park." Meanwhile, another warned: "If they replace Dinosaur Valley State Park with a data center, I might actually become an ecoterrorist."

Environmental groups have also mobilized. The Fort Worth Group of the Sierra Club is encouraging residents to oppose air quality permits related to the project, submit formal comments to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and request public hearings. The group emphasized that construction would destroy critical habitats, disrupt migratory routes and threaten protected species such as the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler.

With public opposition mounting, the project faces increasing scrutiny over its potential environmental, historical and ecological impacts, leaving the future of Dinosaur Valley State Park at the center of a heated debate.

AI data center's environmental impact on water, wildlife and historic fossil sites

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, AI data centers are massive, energy-intensive facilities designed to house and operate the sophisticated computing infrastructure necessary for artificial intelligence and machine learning. These centers are characterized by their high density of servers, advanced cooling systems and robust security measures to protect against physical and cyber threats. They are crucial for the development and deployment of AI technologies, but their environmental impact and energy consumption are significant concerns.

Brian Crawford, a resident near the site, described the plan as a "huge loss to the world, really." He said that the project would disrupt critical habitat and migratory paths for protected species, including the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler.

Crawford said the project was initially planned as a five-gigawatt data center but now appears to be scaled down to three gigawatts. He noted that the facility would likely require three large natural gas power plants to supplement its energy needs. Plans presented to Hood County commissioners show 45 buildings, each about 45,000 square feet, roughly equivalent to 112 Walmart Supercenters. Crawford also warned that the center could need around 2,000 diesel backup generators.

Water usage is another significant concern. Texas has been experiencing severe drought conditions, and Crawford estimated that the project could use up to 16.5 million gallons of water per day, primarily for the power plants rather than the data center itself.

Runoff water could also threaten local waterways. Crawford highlighted that the project includes three discharge points leading into creeks that feed the Paluxy River – home to the famous Glen Rose dinosaur tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park. "It would be a huge loss to the world if they were obstructed," he said, urging Attorney General Ken Paxton to intervene if the project moves forward.

Watch the video below that talks about how human resistance grows against AI data centers.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

Chron.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com

