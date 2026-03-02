Borders of Faith: Exposing the dark forces behind America’s border collapse

According to the book "Borders of Faith: The Spiritual Battle for America's Soul," the crisis at the country's southern border is not merely a political issue – it is a spiritual war for the soul of our nation.

The deliberate dismantling of our sovereignty through unchecked migration, human trafficking and cartel violence is part of a broader globalist agenda to erase national identity and weaken the United States from within. This is not conspiracy theory; it is documented reality.

The time for passive observation is over. We must recognize the urgency of this moment and act decisively to secure our borders, restore our sovereignty and reclaim the spiritual foundation upon which America was built.

Rome fell from within: Is America next?

The Bible warns us in Ephesians 6:12 that our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the rulers, authorities and powers of this dark world. The forces pushing for open borders are not merely misguided policymakers. They are agents of a deeper spiritual corruption seeking to destabilize nations and erase God-ordained boundaries.

History bears witness to the consequences of unchecked migration. Rome fell not just to invading armies – but to internal decay, moral collapse and the erosion of its cultural and legal foundations. Today, Europe faces a similar fate with no-go zones, rising crime and the suppression of free speech under the guise of multiculturalism.

America stands at the same precipice: The economic and cultural costs of uncontrolled immigration are staggering. Taxpayer-funded welfare programs strain under the weight of illegal migrants, while wages for American workers plummet as employers exploit cheap labor. Public schools, hospitals and law enforcement are overwhelmed.

Communities suffer from the influx of drugs, gang violence and human trafficking. Meanwhile, $80 billion annually leaves our economy in remittances, enriching foreign nations while American citizens foot the bill. This is not compassion – it is economic sabotage.

But the greatest threat is not financial – it is spiritual. The globalist elites pushing open borders despise national sovereignty because it stands in the way of their vision for a godless, centralized world order.

Organizations like the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the Biden administration's "Declaration of North America" openly advocate for policies that dissolve borders, undermine national identity and replace self-governance with unelected bureaucracies. Their goal is clear: to create a population that is dependent, divided and devoid of faith.

From prayer to action

The church must awaken to its role in this battle. Too many pastors remain silent, fearing controversy or political backlash. But neutrality in the face of evil is complicity.

The Bible commands us to "welcome the stranger" (Leviticus 19:34), but this mandate was never a call for lawlessness. Biblical hospitality requires order, discernment and the protection of one's household.

Just as Nehemiah rebuilt Jerusalem's walls to safeguard his people, we must defend our borders to preserve our nation's security and values. Here's what we must do now:

Secure the border – Demand immediate action to complete the border wall, deploy the National Guard and end catch-and-release policies. Support state-level efforts like Texas' Operation Lone Star, which has successfully deterred illegal crossings despite federal obstruction.

– Demand immediate action to complete the border wall, deploy the National Guard and end catch-and-release policies. Support state-level efforts like Texas' Operation Lone Star, which has successfully deterred illegal crossings despite federal obstruction. Expose the lies – Counter the mainstream media's false narrative of "compassionate" open borders. Share firsthand accounts from Border Patrol agents, whistleblowers and victims of cartel violence. Platforms like Brighteon, Rumble and Telegram bypass censorship to spread the truth.

– Counter the mainstream media's false narrative of "compassionate" open borders. Share firsthand accounts from Border Patrol agents, whistleblowers and victims of cartel violence. Platforms like Brighteon, Rumble and Telegram bypass censorship to spread the truth. Hold leaders accountable – Research your representatives' voting records on border security. Attend town halls, file complaints with oversight agencies and support primary challenges against politicians who betray our sovereignty.

– Research your representatives' voting records on border security. Attend town halls, file complaints with oversight agencies and support primary challenges against politicians who betray our sovereignty. Build resilient communities – Prepare for economic instability by stockpiling food, water and essential supplies. Form neighborhood watch groups, mutual aid networks and local alliances to protect your family and community.

– Prepare for economic instability by stockpiling food, water and essential supplies. Form neighborhood watch groups, mutual aid networks and local alliances to protect your family and community. Engage in spiritual warfare – Pray for divine intervention, repentance and revival. Fast for our nation's redemption and stand firm in faith against the forces of darkness seeking to destroy America.

The battle for our borders is a battle for our future. If we do not act, we will surrender our children to a world of chaos, tyranny and spiritual decay. But if we rise now – united in faith and purpose – we can restore America as a beacon of freedom, sovereignty and divine truth.

Watch Kim Yeater from Take Our Border Back sharing a game plan to save America from the mass migrant invasion in this edition of the "Health Ranger Report" with the Health Ranger Mike Adams.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

