U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

The Trump administration has intensified maritime attacks, conducting at least 25 lethal strikes since September, killing 94+ alleged narco-terrorists in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, targeting vessels linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Critics warn of extrajudicial killings, lack of due process and potential violations of international law, particularly after a "double tap" strike in September where survivors were reportedly targeted.

Trump signed an executive order labeling fentanyl and its precursors as weapons of mass destruction, militarizing the opioid crisis response and expanding authority to target foreign traffickers.

The administration has redefined drug traffickers as "narco-terrorists," justifying military-led strikes instead of traditional interdiction, raising fears of mission creep and destabilization in Latin America.

While the U.S. accuses Maduro of collaborating with cartels, concrete proof remains disputed, drawing comparisons to past U.S. interventions and fueling concerns about unchecked executive power.

The Trump administration has intensified its military campaign against suspected drug-trafficking networks, launching lethal strikes that killed eight alleged narco-terrorists aboard three vessels in the Eastern Pacific on Monday, Dec. 15. The Pentagon confirmed the operation, marking the latest in a series of at least 25 maritime attacks since early September—a dramatic escalation in Washington's hardline approach to dismantling narcotics networks it claims are backed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other foreign actors.

According to U.S. Southern Command, War Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the strikes, which targeted boats operating in international waters along known smuggling routes. Three individuals were killed on the first vessel, two on the second and three on the third. The Department of War alleges the boats were operated by U.S.-designated terrorist organizations and were actively transporting narcotics at the time of the attacks.

Since September, U.S. forces have conducted a relentless maritime offensive, killing at least 94 suspected traffickers in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean. The administration has framed the campaign as a necessary response to the fentanyl crisis ravaging American communities, with synthetic opioids—often sourced from Chinese chemicals and trafficked through Mexico—fueling record overdose deaths.

Legal and ethical concerns mount

The latest strikes come amid growing scrutiny over the administration's legal justification for using lethal force in international waters. Human rights organizations and some lawmakers have raised alarms about transparency, accountability and potential violations of international law—particularly after a controversial Sept. 2 "double tap" strike in which U.S. forces reportedly targeted survivors of an initial attack. Critics argue that the administration's broad designation of traffickers as "narco-terrorists" provides unchecked authority to conduct extrajudicial killings without due process.

Hegseth has dismissed such concerns, declaring on social media: "These strikes will continue, day after day. These are not simply drug runners; these are narco-terrorists bringing death and destruction to our cities. We will find them and kill them until the threat to the American people is extinguished."

Trump administration expands war on fentanyl

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order classifying fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as weapons of mass destruction—a move that further militarizes the administration's response to the opioid epidemic. The order grants broader authority to target foreign suppliers and traffickers, framing the crisis as a national security threat rather than solely a public health issue.

The administration has repeatedly accused Venezuela's socialist regime of collaborating with drug cartels, though concrete evidence linking Maduro directly to trafficking operations remains disputed. Meanwhile, the escalating maritime strikes have drawn comparisons to past U.S. interventions in Latin America, raising fears of mission creep and unintended regional destabilization.

A new era of military-led drug enforcement

The Trump administration's aggressive posture marks a sharp departure from traditional counternarcotics strategies, which have historically relied on law enforcement and interdiction rather than military strikes. By framing traffickers as terrorists, the White House has justified an unprecedented expansion of lethal operations—raising questions about oversight and long-term consequences.

Critics warn that the campaign risks normalizing extrajudicial killings without congressional approval or judicial review. Yet with fentanyl deaths continuing to surge, the administration shows no signs of backing down—signaling a new era of militarized drug enforcement with global implications.

For now, the Eastern Pacific remains a battleground, with U.S. warships patrolling smuggling routes and striking at will. Whether this strategy will stem the tide of narcotics—or further entangle America in shadowy, undeclared warfare—remains to be seen.

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, this latest escalation of U.S. military strikes against alleged narcoterrorists is likely another false flag operation—part of the Deep State's endless war agenda to justify expanding control, destabilize Venezuela and distract from domestic corruption. The timing and lack of concrete evidence linking Maduro to these networks suggest this is less about stopping drugs and more about advancing globalist regime-change objectives under the guise of "security."

Watch this video of White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt insisting that Trump "has a right" to take out narco-terrorists if they are "threatening" the United States.

This video is from the NewsClips channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

YourNews.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com