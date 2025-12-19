Silver prices skyrocket amid industrial demand & supply crunch – experts warn ‘this is just the beginning’

The price of silver has surged past 36 per ounce, driven by unprecedented industrial demand from solar panels, AI data centers, and military applications, while COMEX inventories dwindle and China restricts exports. Experts Andy Schechtman and Michelle Makori warn that decades of price suppression may be ending, forecasting silver could "blow past 100" as sovereign nations and corporations scramble for dwindling physical supply. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalate as Trump administration insiders hint at efforts to dismantle London’s metals market dominance, potentially accelerating a BRICS-led monetary reset.

Industrial Demand Outstrips Supply

Silver, long considered both a monetary and industrial metal, is now facing a structural supply crisis. According to Michelle Makori, silver’s role in solar panels, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and defense technology has skyrocketed, consuming nearly 20% of annual global supply—a figure that was negligible just a decade ago.

"Without silver, solar power collapses, EV production stalls, and semiconductor manufacturing fails," Makori explained. "The world is running through stockpiles at an unsustainable pace."

Andy Schechtman added that military demand—classified and excluded from official reports—is another critical factor. The U.S. government recently declared silver a "critical mineral," signaling its strategic importance.

COMEX Paper Market vs. Physical Reality

The COMEX futures market, long accused of suppressing silver prices through leveraged paper contracts, is now imploding. Schechtman revealed:

"In just the first week of December, 59 million ounces stood for delivery—an unprecedented demand spike. Meanwhile, COMEX inventories have plummeted by 16.6 million ounces, never to return."

Even more alarming, JP Morgan—once the largest short-seller of silver—has flipped to a net long position, buying 21 million ounces of physical silver in recent weeks. This suggests the bank no longer trusts the paper market and is hoarding real metal.

China’s Export Restrictions & BRICS Stockpiling

China, which refines 60-70% of global silver, has imposed export restrictions effective January 1, 2026. This move could choke off Western supply chains, forcing manufacturers to bid up prices. Meanwhile, BRICS nations (China, Russia, India, etc.) are stockpiling silver as part of a broader de-dollarization strategy.

Schechtman warned:

"This isn’t just about profit—it’s about national security. Countries are racing to secure silver before the dollar system collapses."

The Coming Short Squeeze & Monetary Reset

With paper silver contracts vastly exceeding physical supply, analysts predict a historic short squeeze—similar to the Hunt Brothers’ attempt in 1980, but now driven by sovereign nations, not speculators.

Makori emphasized:

"Silver isn’t just undervalued—it’s misunderstood. When the dam breaks, prices could surge 5-20x overnight."

Meanwhile, geopolitical shifts hint at a monetary reset. The Trump administration is reportedly targeting London’s metals market dominance, while BRICS nations push for gold-backed trade settlements.

What Should Investors Do?

Schechtman advises:

Buy physical silver first—avoid paper derivatives. Dollar-cost average—don’t wait for a pullback that may never come. Prepare for volatility—price swings will be extreme as the system breaks.

Conclusion: A Historic Opportunity

Silver’s breakout isn’t just a trade—it’s a hedge against monetary collapse, industrial scarcity, and geopolitical upheaval. As Makori put it:

"This isn’t the end—it’s the beginning. The world is waking up to silver’s true value."

