Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Omega-3 fatty acids: A natural shield against depression and anxiety
By Patrick Lewis // Dec 19, 2025

  • Higher EPA/DHA levels reduce depression (15% to 33%) and anxiety (19% to 22%) risks, addressing root causes like brain inflammation without dangerous side effects (unlike SSRIs).

  • Non-patentable omega-3s threaten the antidepressant industry's profits, leading to FDA/medical establishment dismissal despite robust evidence.

  • Wild-caught salmon, mackerel and sardines (3+ servings/week) or high-quality supplements (1,000+ mg EPA/DHA daily) optimize levels.

  • 75% of people lack sufficient omega-3s due to processed foods (high omega-6 oils), while gut health and proper cooking methods enhance absorption.

  • Globalists push dependency on toxic pharmaceuticals; omega-3s empower individuals to resist systemic control and reclaim mental health.

Depression and anxiety now affect hundreds of millions worldwide, with Big Pharma pushing psychiatric drugs—many of which carry dangerous side effects—as the primary solution. But emerging research suggests that a simple, natural nutrient may play a far more protective role in mental health than synthetic medications: omega-3 fatty acids.

While mainstream medicine often overlooks nutritional interventions, studies continue to reveal that omega-3s—abundant in fatty fish and high-quality supplements—can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. A groundbreaking study analyzing data from the U.K. Biobank, one of the largest health databases in the world, found that individuals with higher omega-3 levels in their blood had 15% to 33% lower risk of depression and 19% to 22% lower risk of anxiety compared to those with deficiencies.

The study: Omega-3s outperform pharmaceuticals

Researchers examined 258,354 adults for blood omega-3 levels and 468,145 participants for fish oil supplement usage—making this one of the most extensive analyses of omega-3s and mental health ever conducted. The results were striking:

  • Higher blood levels of EPA and DHA (the most critical omega-3s) were strongly linked to reduced lifetime depression and anxiety.

  • Fish oil supplements showed benefits, though slightly less pronounced, likely due to absorption variability.

  • EPA fatty acids, in particular, were most protective against mood disorders—suggesting targeted supplementation could be key.

This research aligns with previous findings that populations consuming Mediterranean diets—rich in omega-3-heavy fish—experience lower depression rates. Yet, despite this evidence, Western medicine continues prioritizing SSRIs and other psychiatric drugs, which often come with dependency risks, emotional blunting and even increased suicidal ideation.

Why aren't omega-3s promoted more? Follow the money

The pharmaceutical industry profits immensely from antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications—a multi-billion-dollar industry reliant on keeping patients medicated rather than cured. Meanwhile, natural solutions like omega-3s threaten this business model.

Consider:

  • Omega-3s cannot be patented, meaning Big Pharma cannot monopolize them.

  • They lack dangerous side effects, unlike SSRIs, which can cause weight gain, sexual dysfunction and withdrawal symptoms.

  • They address root causes—such as brain inflammation—rather than masking symptoms.

Yet, instead of promoting these safe, effective nutrients, regulatory agencies like the FDA remain heavily influenced by pharmaceutical lobbyists, pushing synthetic drugs while ignoring or suppressing natural alternatives.

How to optimize omega-3 levels for mental health

Given that 75% of people globally are deficient in omega-3s, improving intake is crucial. Here's how:

1. Eat fatty fish regularly

  • Wild-caught salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring are rich in EPA and DHA.

  • Aim for three 3-4 oz servings per week—more if possible.

2. Supplement wisely

  • Look for high-quality fish oil with at least 1,000 mg combined EPA/DHA daily.

  • Triglyceride-form supplements absorb better than ethyl ester forms.

3. Reduce omega-6 intake

  • Processed foods loaded with soybean, corn and canola oils disrupt omega-3 balance.

  • Cutting junk food enhances omega-3 benefits.

4. Support absorption

  • Gut health matters—probiotics and digestive enzymes can improve omega-3 uptake.

  • Avoid overcooking fish, which degrades omega-3 content.

The bigger picture: Natural health vs. pharmaceutical control

This study reinforces what holistic health advocates have long argued: nutrition is foundational to mental well-being. Yet, the medical establishment, captured by Big Pharma, continues pushing toxic, dependency-forming drugs while sidelining safer, more effective options.

The globalists' depopulation agenda thrives on a sick, medicated population—dependent on government-controlled healthcare. By contrast, natural solutions like omega-3s empower individuals, reducing reliance on a corrupt system.

Final takeaway

If you or a loved one struggles with depression or anxiety, don't rely solely on pharmaceuticals. Boost omega-3 intake through clean fish and high-quality supplements—your brain will thank you. And remember: true healing often lies outside the system that profits from keeping you unwell.

Stay informed. Stay independent. Take back your health.

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, omega-3 fatty acids are a powerful, natural solution for mental health, offering relief from depression and anxiety by rebuilding neural connections and reducing inflammation—unlike toxic psychiatric drugs pushed by Big Pharma. These essential fats, found in clean, unprocessed foods, support brain function without the harmful side effects of synthetic medications, making them a vital tool against the globalist agenda of mental deterioration and control.

Watch the video below to learn more about DHA's role in brain development and neurological protection.

This video is from the Holistic Herbalist channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

MindBodyGreen.com

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com

Latest News
12/21/2025 / By Willow Tohi
A new mandate for the Final Frontier: Trump orders lunar base and nuclear power in space
12/21/2025 / By Lance D Johnson
Science breakthrough: SELF HEALING nuclear fuel reduces waste in reactors, improves safety
12/21/2025 / By Jacob Thomas
The great EV reckoning: How a $19.5 billion write-down signals the collapse of America’s electric car fantasy
12/21/2025 / By Kevin Hughes
Silver hits record high amid economic uncertainty, fueling investor frenzy
12/21/2025 / By Patrick Lewis
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions
12/21/2025 / By Patrick Lewis
South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world
Related News
12/18/2025 / By Cassie B.
Affordability crisis grips Canada and U.S. as polls show overwhelming public distress over rising prices
12/16/2025 / By Belle Carter
Groundbreaking study ranks physical side effects of 30 antidepressants, aiding personalized treatment
12/15/2025 / By Kevin Hughes
“The Problem Human: Unlocking the Secrets of Dog Behavior and Training” reveals that most “dog problems” are actually human problems
12/10/2025 / By Lance D Johnson
Study shows anxiety and insomnia lower your natural killer cell count
12/08/2025 / By Willow Tohi
The silent epidemic: Unpacking the causes and cures for modern sleeplessness
12/06/2025 / By Ava Grace
Landmark study links widespread anxiety to a common nutritional deficit
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © 2022 All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.