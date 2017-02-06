Media blackout over “unimaginable” radiation levels detected at Fukushima… MOX fuel melts through reactor floor… half life of 24,000 years

There are times when I’m convinced humanity is a suicidal cult of complete idiots whose only real achievement is figuring out increasingly obscene ways to distract themselves from reality. While everyone was busy watching Lady Gaga channel Satanic symbolism and occult imagery in front of 100 million viewers at the Superbowl, the Fukushima nuclear accident just got a whole lot worse.

Almost no media outlets in the United States even mentioned the alarming news, either. As The Guardian reports, radiation levels have reach what experts call an “unimaginable” intensity inside the containment structure of reactor No. 2, clocking in at 530 sieverts per hour.

A sievert is a unit of radiation exposure, and exposure to just five sieverts in a short amount of time has a 50% kill rate among humans. When it comes to radiation exposure, the intensity of the exposure (which is the inverse of the duration of exposure) matters a lot. Absorbing five sieverts of radiation over a year’s time is not fatal, but exposure to five sieverts in just 60 seconds, for example, will almost certainly kill you from radiation poisoning (it’s a miserable way to die, by the way).

The level of radiation measured inside Fukushima reactor No. 2 is 530 sieverts per hour, or over 100 times the intensity necessary to kill most humans who are exposed for just a short time.

The melted fuel rods which are generating this radiation have apparently bored a hole through the floor of the containment vessel, meaning they may be very close to coming into contact with ground water or ocean water (or may have already struck it). Melting fuel rods also vastly increases the risk of nuclear fuel criticality which could “explode” the deadly radioactive elements into the open atmosphere. Yet nearly the entire mainstream media remains in a complete news blackout over this devastating development that threatens the sustainability of all life in the Northern hemisphere.

I guess talking about Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” (which isn’t even a ban on Muslims) is far more important than… I don’t know… surviving the world’s worst nuclear meltdown that’s nowhere close to being resolved.

The same media that called “meltdown” a conspiracy theory now report it as a casual fact

Check out this paragraph from The Guardian, which casually admits the Fukushima facility suffered a “meltdown”:

The facility’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), said atmospheric readings as high as 530 sieverts an hour had been recorded inside the containment vessel of reactor No 2, one of three reactors that experienced a meltdown when the plant was crippled by a huge tsunami that struck the north-east coast of Japan in March 2011.

The reason I point this out is because back in 2011, when the entire independent media was sounding the alarm about the fuel meltdown that had obviously taken place, we were all called “conspiracy kooks” by the lying mainstream media. Also recall that in 2011, most people had not yet learned that the mainstream media is FAKE NEWS, so they believed whatever CNN was telling them. “Don’t worry, it’s not a meltdown. It’s all under control. Fukushima is no big deal, don’t listen to the alarmists.”

Now, it’s almost six years later. Fukushima’s melted fuel rods are obviously not just continuing to pump out radiation — because you cannot change the laws of physics — but something has caused the intensity of the radiation output to suddenly escalate to insane levels. Possible explanations for this include, of course, more fuel rods being exposed or fuel rods coming into closer contact with each other, amplifying and accelerating the mass-to-energy conversion.

The world’s largest “dirty bomb” just waiting to explode

In effect, Fukushima has become the world’s largest dirty bomb, and the remaining fuel rods could explode (achieve criticality) at any moment. Even right now, the radiation is so intense that robots built to explore the wreckage can only survive for a few hours before their circuits are destroyed. Thus, there’s almost no scenario in which Japan, Tepco or anybody in the world figures out how to clean up the wreckage, reclaim the melting fuel rods and reestablish control over the nuclear reactions that are still ongoing.

You can’t even successfully build a containment vessel on top of it all because the melting nuclear fuel has already burned a massive hole in the floor and is melting its way into the ground water.

“Tepco also said image analysis had revealed a hole in metal grating beneath the same reactor’s pressure vessel,” reports The Guardian. “The one-metre-wide hole was probably created by nuclear fuel that melted and then penetrated the vessel after the tsunami knocked out Fukushima Daiichi’s back-up cooling system.”

Gee, ya think? I love how Tepco and the world’s excuse-making media has been lying about Fukushima for so long that the truth still manages to escape them. Do they think a one-meter hole magically appears in nuclear containment vessels due to random chance? No, it’s melting fuel rods, you morons. And some of that fuel is MOX fuel, which contains plutonium-239 that boasts a half life of 24,000 years. So sometime in the year 26000 A.D. the Fukushima nightmare will be HALF as toxic as it is right now. What a wonderful, progressive future to look forward to, eh? (RELATED: Find more uncensored truth about everything at TRUTH.news)

That’s how stupid modern humans have become. They aren’t just destroying life in the now; they’re poisoning the planet for the next half a million years and calling it “green energy.” Yeah, and biosolids are green fertilizer, right?

Given the potential for the mass poisoning of the northern hemisphere for the next half a million years, what exactly is the Japanese government’s plan for Fukushima? Keep lying as long as possible and hope nobody notices. (That’s also the basic plan of the mainstream media in the United States, which is now populated almost exclusively by brain-damaged idiots who suck down fluoride and mercury flu shots to keep their brains stupid enough to read the teleprompters.)

The radiation fries the robots in two hours… somebody call Superman!



“A remote-controlled robot that Tepco intends to send into the No 2 reactor’s containment vessel is designed to withstand exposure to a total of 1,000 sieverts, meaning it would survive for less than two hours before malfunctioning,” adds The Guardian.

Robots are f##ked, in other words. Unless you know how to build a radiation-proof robot, there’s really no solution found in robotics.

Humans are almost instantly killed in an environment of 500+ sieverts / hour. It’s basically like shoving your head into a network of 50,000 microwave ovens all set to “FRY” … without wearing sunscreen.

The only solution to all this, it turns out, is something that doesn’t exist: Superman. Essentially, Tepco needs Superman to pull the fuel out of reactor No. 2. He can pull it off because, thankfully, Fukushima fuel rods aren’t made from Kryptonite.

The problem with this solution, of course, is that Superman is a fictional superhero, not an actual person. I fully realize that fiction never gets in the way of fake science when it comes to covering the ass of the nuclear energy industry — nor even the vaccine industry for that matter — but in this case, we can’t solve a REAL problem with an imaginary superhero.

Here’s how The Guardian waters down this problem and makes it sound like a mild challenge rather than the nuclear holocaust it may actually become:

Tepco and its network of partner companies at Fukushima Daiichi have yet to identify the location and condition of melted fuel in the three most seriously damaged reactors. Removing it safely represents a challenge unprecedented in the history of nuclear power.

So wait a second. SIX YEARS into Fukushima, the Tepco company still can’t find the “location and condition of melted fuel” in three of the reactors? (Please beat your head against the wall right now, then return to this article. It’s the only way to hammer the “crazy” out of your consciousness.)

No, seriously. We are six years into this disaster. They still can’t find the fuel rods. There’s a one-meter hole burned in the floor. The radiation levels are skyrocketing to “unimaginable” intensity. The robots get fried in two hours. Humans are killed almost instantly…

From that, The Guardian concludes that the situation “represents a challenge unprecedented in the history of nuclear power.”

I would say it’s way more than a “challenge.” It’s basically FukuPocalypse. No one has a solution because there apparently isn’t one.

But wait, CLIMATE CHANGE is going to doom our civilization, right?

Yet the entire blabbering, idiotic media puppets drone on endlessly about the imminent threat of “climate change” — the greatest quack science hoax and glorious disinformation theatrics ever pulled off in the history of our world. According to the climate change lunatics, ocean levels are going to rise over a few hundred years and might cause some coastal cities like New York to be under a couple of feet of water. Wow. That’s the crisis? Really?

Meanwhile, Fukushima is about to go supercritical, spewing MOX dirty bomb radiation with a half life of 24,000 years across the entire northern hemisphere… yet there isn’t a peep about it from the news morons.

Climate change is totally made up. Fukushima is REAL.

Climate change is based on flawed computer models which are themselves based on flawed assumptions. Fukushima is based on the laws of physics and cannot be stopped by legislation or wishful thinking.

Climate change says that carbon dioxide — an essential molecule for plant respiration — is evil and deadly. Yet covering up the truth about Fukushima denies the fact that Plutonium-239 is a billion times more dangerous than CO2, even at far lower concentrations in the atmosphere.

Somehow, you are being told to be alarmed, horrified and freaked out by a non-emergency (climate change) while remaining completely apathetic about an actual, real emergency (Fukushima).

We are all trapped in a planet-wide SUICIDE CULT run by incompetent morons

It is at moments like this that I seriously feel like humanity has become a planet-wide suicide cult run by incompetent morons. If they all want to drink the Kool-Aid, that’s their choice, but I would prefer they don’t take me with them. For my part, I would actually like to live on a planet that isn’t contaminated and condemned by plutonium-239, cesium-137 and strontium-90.

According to the insanely stupid mainstream media, that somehow makes me crazy. But you and I both know that conforming to the stupidity of the delusional masses has never been a measure of sanity.

Stay informed on all this at FukushimaWatch.com and RadiationScience.com. And don’t believe a word of anything you read in the “fake news” mainstream media.