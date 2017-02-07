“Abortion quotas” set for clinics by Planned Parenthood; “salespeople” rewarded with pizza parties when abortion goals achieved

The sickening, murderous practices of the abortion industry are increasingly being exposed by investigative journalists across the independent media, and what they’re uncovering is beyond unethical… it’s grotesque… even Stalinesque in its evil.

Today, Life Site News has gone public with an investigation that discovered Planned Parenthood is pushing abortion quotas onto clinics, turning workers there into “salespeople” who are rewarded with pizza parties when they meet their abortion quota goals. (Yeah. It’s beyond sick.)

This is just the latest in a jaw-dropping series of alarming revelations about the nefarious activities of Planned Parenthood and the “murder agenda” of the abortion industry. In previous investigations, Life Site News has unveiled how Planned Parenthood abortion centers harvest the organs of partially-born infants, murdering them in the process.

Life Site News is unquestionably the leading investigative source exposing the truth about the abortion industry today. That’s why they’re under constant attack by the pro-abortion liberal media, of course, which incessantly and deliberately lies about Planned Parenthood’s real agenda. I strongly recommend you not only follow their website but even consider donating to their cause.

Follow more news about the abortion industry at our sister site, Abortions.news. Be sure to check Censored.news every few hours for breaking news headlines that are censored by the liberal media, and use GoodGopher.com as your search engine of choice (it searches thousands of independent media websites).

My own podcast on Planned Parenthood is found here, and the original Life Site News article is below:

What follows below is the original full story from Life Site News:

EXPOSED: Planned Parenthood sets ‘abortion quotas’, rewards clinics with pizza parties

February 7, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) – The latest video in Live Action’s new investigative series of Planned Parenthood reveals the company rewards its centers with pizza parties for meeting abortion sales quotas – and institutes a “corrective action plan” when they don’t.

“Every center had a goal for how many abortions were done,” Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood manager, explains in the video. “And centers that didn’t do abortions like mine that were family planning clinics had a goal for the number of abortion referrals.

“And it was on this big grid, and if we hit our goal, our line was green. If we were five percent under, it was yellow. If we were 10 percent under, it was red. That’s when we needed to have a corrective action plan – why we didn’t hit the goal, what we’re gonna do differently next time.”

This video, “Planned Parenthood’s Abortion Quotas,” is the fourth in Live Action’s series “Abortion Corporation.” The series has shown Planned Parenthood employees admitting its name is “deceptive” because they don’t promote parenting.

“Ultrasounds for Killing, Not Care at Planned Parenthood” and the accompanying testimony “Planned Parenthood Managers: Ultrasounds for Abortions, Not Care” highlight how Planned Parenthood will only do ultrasounds as part of an abortion – not for women who want to keep their babies. “The Prenatal Care Deception” shows Planned Parenthoods nationwide denying women prenatal care because they “specialize” in abortions.

“I felt like I was more of a salesman sometimes, to sell abortions,” former Planned Parenthood nurse Marianne Anderson says in the video. “And we were told on a regular basis that, ‘You have a quota to meet to keep this clinic open.’”

She said the focus of her job seemed to be selling abortions rather than “treating people.”

“I trained my staff the way that I was trained, which was to really encourage women to choose abortion, to have it at Planned Parenthood because that counts as – you know, towards our goal,” said Thayer, who previously ran a Storm Lake, Iowa, Planned Parenthood.

She said Planned Parenthood would convince women that abortion was their best choice if they couldn’t afford to pay for their initial clinic visit right away.

According to Thayer, they would say, “If you can’t pay 10 dollars today, how are you gonna take care of a baby? Have you priced diapers? Do you know how much it costs to buy a car seat? … Don’t you think your smartest choice is termination?”

In addition to pizza parties, employees could be rewarded for meeting abortion quotas with paid time off or a “clinic manager of the month” award. The latter meant lunch with upper management.

“Planned Parenthood doesn’t have quotas for adoptions. It doesn’t have quotas for prenatal care. But quotas for abortions? Absolutely,” said Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action. “Planned Parenthood makes a profit off women in the midst of their most difficult experiences and incentivizes ​its staff to take the lives of chil​dren in the womb with pizza parties, paid time off, ​and lunches with upper management.​ It’s time to redirect our tax money toward local health clinics that actually provide real care to women, instead of to Planned Parenthood, a corporation focused on upping ​its abortion numbers.”

Rose predicted Planned Parenthood would deny these findings, noting that it claimed it had retrained thousands of employees to identify sex trafficking after Live Action caught its workers helping people posing as pimps. Former Sherman, Texas, Planned Parenthood manager Ramona Treviño disclosed that this “retraining” was actually a way in which the abortion giant tried to teach staff to recognize undercover journalists.

One of President Trump’s pro-life promises during his campaign was that he will defund Planned Parenthood as long as it continues to commit abortions. Congress is on the brink of passing a bill to redirect the half a billion taxpayer dollars Planned Parenthood receives to women’s healthcare centers that don’t kill pre-born humans.

Live Action is spending $500,000 to share these video exposés with the public.

