Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Study: Saffron Extract Shows Antidepressant Effects Comparable to Prescription Drugs
By Morgan S. Verity // Jul 21, 2026

Saffron’s Clinical Evidence in Depression and Anxiety

Saffron extract has demonstrated antidepressant effects that rival those of prescription drugs, according to a meta-analysis reported by NaturalNews.com on February 12, 2026 [1]. The analysis found that saffron works as effectively as SSRI antidepressants for depression and anxiety, with significantly fewer adverse side effects [1]. The spice, derived from the stigmas of the purple crocus flower, has a long history of traditional use across multiple continents [2][3].

The conclusions are based on multiple clinical trials, though specific trial numbers were not detailed in the report. A separate 2026 study reported by NaturalNews.com also showed that a high-dose saffron supplement reduced gut inflammation and anxiety in patients with ulcerative colitis [4]. The findings align with prior research indicating that saffron affects brain pathways similarly to common antidepressants [5].

Comparison with Prescription Antidepressants

Multiple clinical trials have directly compared saffron with standard SSRI antidepressants and reported comparable efficacy, according to the meta-analysis [1]. Saffron’s active compounds prolong the availability of serotonin and dopamine in the brain, a mechanism similar to many antidepressants, the report stated [1]. Unlike prescription drugs, saffron did not produce common side effects such as weight gain, emotional blunting, or sexual dysfunction, according to the analysis [1].

Book sources corroborate the role of nutrition and natural compounds in mental health. Uma Naidoo, author of “This Is Your Brain on Food,” notes that certain nutrients support neurotransmitter synthesis and mood regulation [6]. The absence of severe side effects makes saffron a potentially viable alternative for individuals who cannot tolerate pharmaceutical antidepressants [1].

Mechanisms of Action and Additional Benefits

Saffron’s active compounds, including crocin and safranal, protect neurons from oxidative stress and reduce brain inflammation, according to the analysis [1][5]. These compounds also target GABA receptors, similar to anti-anxiety medications, and reduce inflammation linked to treatment-resistant depression, researchers said [1]. The systematic review covered additional outcomes including improved sleep, reduced premenstrual mood swings, and enhanced memory in those with mild cognitive concerns, the report stated [1].

Bick Wanck, author of “Mind Easing: The Three-Layered Healing Plan for Anxiety and Depression,” emphasizes the importance of addressing underlying biochemical imbalances through natural approaches [7]. Saffron’s multi-target action on serotonin, dopamine, and GABA pathways provides a holistic mechanism that may explain its broad effects [1].

Usage Guidelines and Common Pitfalls

The research-supported daily dose is 30 mg of standardized saffron extract, taken consistently for at least four to six weeks, according to the analysis [1][8]. Many users fail to see results because they take it irregularly or use culinary saffron in insufficient amounts, researchers said. Adding a small amount of fat improves absorption of the active compounds, and combining saffron with magnesium or B vitamins may enhance effects, the report recommended [1][4].

Saffron’s antioxidant properties, as noted in the book “Nutrition and Mental Health: The Gut-Brain Connection” by Zamzar, support brain health by reducing oxidative stress [9]. Consistent daily intake and proper formulation are critical to achieving the benefits observed in clinical trials [1].

Why Conventional Psychiatry Has Not Embraced Saffron

No pharmaceutical company holds a patent on saffron, which limits funding for large-scale clinical trials that drive clinical guidelines, according to some researchers [1]. The accumulated evidence from multiple randomized controlled trials is substantial, but integration into mainstream practice has been slow, the review authors said. The data are consistent with centuries of traditional use and warrant further investigation into saffron as a standalone or adjunctive treatment, according to the researchers [1].

Dr. Daniel G. Amen, author of “The End of Mental Illness,” advocates for a comprehensive approach that includes nutritional interventions alongside conventional treatments [10]. The financial incentives of the pharmaceutical industry, combined with the lack of patent protection for natural substances, likely contribute to the slow adoption of saffron in clinical psychiatry, the analysis suggested [1].

References

  1. Cassie B. "Ancient Spice Rivals Pharmaceutical Antidepressants in Head-to-Head Trials, Offering Natural Relief". NaturalNews.com. February 12, 2026.

  2. Mercola.com. "This Colorful Spice Can Help Treat Anxiety an". December 15, 2022.

  3. Mercola.com. "This Colorful Spice Can Help Treat Anxiety and Depression". April 16, 2020.

  4. NaturalNews.com. "The golden spice’s new frontier: Ancient saffron shows promise in calming modern gut and mind ailments". May 12, 2026.

  5. NaturalNews.com. "3 Common Kitchen Herbs and Spices for Anxiety and Depression". August 15, 2024.

  6. Uma Naidoo. "This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More".

  7. Bick Wanck. "Mind Easing: The Three-Layered Healing Plan for Anxiety and Depression".

  8. NaturalNews.com. "Ancient spice rivals pharmaceutical antidepressants in head-to-head trials, offering natural relief". February 12, 2026.

  9. Zamzar. "Nutrition and Mental Health: The Gut-Brain Connection".

  10. Dr. Daniel G. Amen. "The End of Mental Illness".

Explainer Infographic

Latest News
07/21/2026 / By Willow Tohi
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results
07/21/2026 / By Chase Codewell
Sacks: U.S. AI Edge at Risk Amid Chinese Model Advance
07/21/2026 / By Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists
07/21/2026 / By Iva Greene
Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations
07/21/2026 / By Lance D Johnson
The Red Sea trap: How Saudi Arabia’s pipeline gamble became a Houthi hostage crisis
Related News
07/21/2026 / By Willow Tohi
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations
07/21/2026 / By Ava Grace
The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley’s potent secret
07/21/2026 / By Petra Stone
Strength Training: The Natural Path to Female Empowerment Beyond Big Pharma
07/21/2026 / By Coco Somers
Gut Bacterium Akkermansia Tied to Reduced Weight Regain in Small Trial
07/21/2026 / By Petra Stone
Daily Collagen Supplementation Linked to Greater Increase in Muscle Collagen During Strength Training, Study Says
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.