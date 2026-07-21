Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Nanoplastics in Drinking Water May Be Making Dangerous Bacteria Stronger, New Study Warns
By Iva Greene // Jul 21, 2026

Study Finds Nanoplastics May Strengthen Bacterial Biofilms

A study published July 17 in the journal Water Research found that nanoplastics, tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye, can increase the mechanical strength of bacterial biofilms and make them more resistant to disinfectants. The research, conducted by Virginia Tech and an international team, examined how these particles affect microbial communities inside drinking water systems. Jingqiu Liao, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and lead author of the study, said the findings indicate indirect public health risks through water systems. According to Liao, “The nanoplastics can make the antimicrobial-resistant pathogens better survive, which could be harmful to the environment and would have public health implications.” [ScienceDaily – Virginia Tech press release]

The study focused on biofilms containing E. coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, two bacteria commonly associated with waterborne infections. When exposed to nanoplastics, the bacteria activated multiple defense mechanisms, resulting in thicker, heavier biofilms. These strengthened biofilms pose a greater challenge for water treatment facilities, according to the researchers.

Background on Nanoplastics and Biofilms

Nanoplastics are a subset of microplastics, ranging from one to 1,000 nanometers in size. They have been detected in drinking water, bottled water, food, and even human tissues. A Columbia University-led study found that an average liter of bottled water contains nearly 240,000 plastic particles, with 90 percent classified as nanoplastics [1]. These particles are small enough to penetrate cells and organs, raising concerns about their potential health effects [2].

Biofilms are communities of bacteria that attach to surfaces, such as the interior walls of water pipes. These bacterial colonies produce a protective matrix that shields them from environmental threats, including disinfectants. While some biofilms are beneficial, those formed by pathogenic bacteria can pose risks inside drinking water distribution systems. Prior to this study, scientists had limited understanding of how nanoplastics might influence the interactions between bacteria, biofilms, and bacteriophages -- viruses that infect bacteria.

Details of the Study’s Findings

The researchers exposed biofilms consisting of E. coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa to nanoplastics and observed three primary responses: quorum sensing, prophage activation, and CRISPR antiviral defense. Quorum sensing refers to chemical signaling among bacteria that coordinates group behavior, while prophage activation triggers dormant viruses within bacteria to become active, destroying host cells and releasing new virus particles. The bacteria also used CRISPR systems to defend against the prophages. According to the study, these responses led to a biofilm that was thicker, heavier, and more protective than untreated biofilms.

The increased mechanical strength of the biofilm, combined with enhanced resistance to disinfectants, highlights a potential challenge for water treatment and distribution systems. The authors wrote that “the increased mechanical strength of the biofilm and its resistance to the disinfectants highlight a potential challenge for water treatment and distribution systems, as nanoplastics may increase the formation of difficult-to-eradicate biofilms on the surface of some water treatment and distribution systems.” [ScienceDaily]

Implications for Water Treatment Systems

The study’s findings suggest that nanoplastics may complicate efforts to maintain clean drinking water. Tougher biofilms could become more difficult to remove from pipes and treatment equipment, potentially allowing harmful bacteria to persist even after standard disinfection. Liao noted that further research is needed to identify the molecular mechanisms driving these responses and to understand how particle size affects the interaction. Microplastics, which are larger than nanoplastics, may influence bacterium-phage dynamics differently, she said.

Waterborne nanoplastics are already widespread. A French government study found that glass bottles can contain five to 50 times more microplastics than plastic bottles, with contamination often originating from painted caps [3]. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has placed microplastics on its “Sixth Contaminant Candidate List,” a step toward potential regulation [4]. The new research adds urgency to these monitoring efforts, according to the study authors.

Conclusion and Next Steps

The study concludes that nanoplastics may increase microbial risks associated with waterborne nanoplastics by strengthening biofilms and enhancing bacterial resistance. The authors call for additional investigations into how these particles affect complex, multi-species biofilms and emphasize the need for research on larger microplastics as well. Liao stated, “Overall, our findings provide novel insights into the interplay between nanoplastics and bacterium-phage dynamics, highlighting increased microbial risks associated with waterborne nanoplastics.” [ScienceDaily]

As plastic contamination continues to infiltrate water supplies, individuals can reduce exposure by using water filters designed to remove nanoparticles and avoiding bottled water when possible [5]. While broader regulatory action remains under discussion, the study underscores the importance of addressing plastic pollution to protect public health.

References

  1. ChildrensHealthDefense.org. "240000 Toxic Plastic Particles Found in Avera". ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

  2. "Trends-Journal-2024-05-19".

  3. "Think Glass Bottles Have Fewer Microplastics Than Plastic Ones? Think Again". ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

  4. "EPA will begin monitoring microplastics and pharmaceuticals in drinking water, an issue that is driving hormone chaos and gut breakdown". NaturalNews.com. April 03, 2026.

  5. Lance D Johnson. "A new dawn for clean water Off grid technology annihilates 99 of invisible NANOPLASTICS". NaturalNews.com. January 27, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

Latest News
07/21/2026 / By Willow Tohi
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results
07/21/2026 / By Chase Codewell
Sacks: U.S. AI Edge at Risk Amid Chinese Model Advance
07/21/2026 / By Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists
07/21/2026 / By Iva Greene
Researchers Test Two Methods to Destroy PFAS in Water
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations
07/21/2026 / By Lance D Johnson
The Red Sea trap: How Saudi Arabia’s pipeline gamble became a Houthi hostage crisis
Related News
07/21/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Moderna Launches mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial; Experts Cite Safety Concerns
07/21/2026 / By Cassie B.
Study of 13,000 adults links six artificial sweeteners to faster brain aging
07/21/2026 / By Coco Somers
Study Links Glyphosate Exposure to Behavioral Changes via Gut Microbiome in Mice
07/21/2026 / By Belle Carter
“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU: How mercury fillings are fueling Alzheimer’s and heart disease
07/20/2026 / By Lance D Johnson
Depopulation by design: Dr. Andrew Wakefield exposes the calculated use of vaccines as a weapon to reduce global population
07/20/2026 / By Cassie B.
Beijing forces millions to break up with virtual partners as population shrinks
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.