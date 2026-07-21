“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU: How mercury fillings are fueling Alzheimer’s and heart disease

Placing mercury-based amalgam fillings in the mouth is compared to leaving a leaky thermometer in place 24 hours a day, directly exposing the body to a highly toxic substance.

Amalgam fillings constantly break down, and the released mercury particles are converted by oral and intestinal bacteria into methyl mercury, which is more toxic than elemental mercury.

The mercury and its derivatives primarily affect the pituitary gland, thyroid gland and brain, with observed blood chemistry changes linked to chronic diseases like cancer, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

Beyond mercury, Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg) bacteria from gum disease can kill brain neurons and directly cause Alzheimer's, compounding the threat from mercury and fluoride.

The connection between amalgam fillings and chronic disease is difficult to recognize because clinical symptoms do not appear until the immune system collapses, which can take 40 to 50 years.

As discussed in "The Human Shutdown" Episode 4, aired on BrightU on July 21, your mouth isn't an isolated part of your body—it's a direct pipeline to your brain and arteries. For decades, we've been told that a cavity is just a hole and a filling is just a fix. But a growing body of evidence suggests that what lurks between your gums and your molars may be the most underestimated threat to your long-term health.

Imagine this: You wouldn't take a leaky thermometer, put it in your mouth and leave it there 24 hours a day. But according to Dr. Michael Ziff, executive director of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, that is exactly what happens when an amalgam filling is installed in your mouth.

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, amalgam fillings are dangerously toxic, with each containing approximately 72 grams of mercury—a level so high that just two fillings can exceed EPA safety limits for over a century, causing constant internal mercury release that poses serious public health risks, as illustrated by a case study where a man suffered a life-threatening 46% eosinophilic oxyhemoglobin saturation and severe bronchospasms.

Consider the math. According to Tom Warren, "Worldwide, there are over 4,000 research papers indicating mercury is a highly toxic substance." Yet fully half of the amalgam fillings in your mouth are mercury. "How can dentists be so thoughtless as to place one of the deadliest toxins in existence two inches from our brain?" The answer may be as disturbing as the question.

Evidence now demonstrates that amalgam fillings are constantly being broken down and then released into the mouth. These minute particles of mercury filling are then acted upon by oral and intestinal bacteria to produce methyl mercury, an even more toxic form of mercury than elemental mercury. The target areas for this toxin are primarily the pituitary gland, thyroid gland and brain.

But mercury isn't acting alone. The transcript exposes that Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg) bacteria from gum disease can literally kill brain neurons, directly causing Alzheimer's. Combined with the "mutagen and neurotoxin" of fluoride in water and the decades-old mercury amalgam fillings that leach into your bloodstream, the mouth has become a chemical warfare zone.

After the fillings have been inserted into the mouth, subtle changes in blood chemistry have been observed that point to specific chronic diseases, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. The difficulty in recognizing the "amalgam connection" to chronic disease is that clinical symptoms are not present until the patient's immune system collapses, which may take 40 or 50 years.

The hidden war on your arteries

This isn't just about cavities. This episode explores how "drill-and-fill" dentistry masks the root cause of systemic illness and why dental pathogens are likely the number one unrecognized cause of cardiovascular disease, infertility and cognitive decline. Mercury changes into a gas and evaporates slowly over time. That gas, along with the bacteria from gum disease, doesn't stay in your mouth—it enters your bloodstream, inflames your arteries and silently invades your brain.

The possible symptoms—dizziness, arthritis, colitis, multiple sclerosis, loss of mental acuity, psychosis, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other degenerative illnesses of the nervous system—are not random. They are the delayed detonations of a bioweapon we've been told to tolerate.

Want to know more?

"The Human Shutdown" brings together 30 world-renowned experts to expose the systemic corruption driving this collapse. From the gut-brain connection to the corporate takeover of health, these episodes reveal how Big Pharma's profit-driven agenda has hijacked our medical system, leaving millions sicker than ever before.

If you want to learn more about how you can reignite your body's innate capacity to heal, view the presentations at your convenience or learn at your own pace, you can purchase "The Human Shutdown" package here. Upon purchase, you will get instant access to eight "The Human Shutdown" videos, full-length interviews of featured experts, exclusive BrightLearn books and many more.

Watch a snippet from "The Human Shutdown" below.

This video is from the BrightU Series Snippets on Brighteon.com.

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