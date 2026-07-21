Daily Collagen Supplementation Linked to Greater Increase in Muscle Collagen During Strength Training, Study Says

A 12-week study found that men who took 15 grams of hydrolyzed collagen daily alongside a resistance training program experienced a 30% increase in collagen type I in muscle tissue, compared to a roughly 10% increase in those who trained with a placebo, according to a report published on mindbodygreen on July 11, 2026.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial involved 29 healthy men. Collagen type I is the most abundant structural protein in muscle, providing shape, load-handling capacity, and force transfer to tendons and bones, the researchers stated. The study adds to a growing body of evidence that collagen supplementation may influence muscle structure beyond the effects of exercise alone.

Study Design and Methods

Researchers recruited 29 healthy men and assigned them to take either 15 grams per day of specific collagen peptides or a placebo for 12 weeks, the report stated. Both groups followed the same high-load resistance training program three times per week.

Muscle tissue samples were taken before and after the intervention to measure collagen content directly. The analysis focused on three types of collagen found in muscle tissue, as well as the density of collagen-producing cells. The study's protocol required participants to take the supplement immediately after workouts and at the same time on rest days, according to the report.

Collagen is the body's fundamental structural protein, acting as a scaffold that provides strength and elasticity to bones, joints, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments, according to an article by Ava Grace on NaturalNews.com [1]. It accounts for about 30% of total protein in the body [2].

Key Findings

Men in the collagen group experienced a 30% increase in collagen type I, while the strength-training-only group showed a roughly 10% increase, according to the study. Two other types of collagen increased in both groups, but the difference between groups was not statistically significant, officials said.

The density of collagen-producing cells remained unchanged in both groups, suggesting the collagen increase resulted from enhanced production per cell rather than an increase in the number of cells. Collagen type I forms strong, flexible fibers that help muscles hold their shape, handle load, and transfer force to tendons and bones, the researchers explained.

Previous research has shown that hydrolyzed collagen supplements can improve skin elasticity when taken at doses of 2.5 to 5 grams daily, noted Lesley Goodson in "Breaking the Aging Code" [3]. The current study used a higher dose of 15 grams per day.

Researcher and Expert Commentary

The lead researcher, in a statement cited by the report, said: 'The data suggest collagen peptides play a role in muscle structure beyond what resistance training alone achieves.' The training stimulus appears to work synergistically with the peptides, as collagen was taken post-workout and at the same time on rest days, according to the study authors.

Independent nutrition scientists not involved in the study have noted that the findings are promising but need replication in broader populations, including women. The study authors acknowledged that the training stimulus is required for the effect, as collagen alone did not produce the increase in muscle collagen.

Limitations and Broader Context

The study was conducted only in men, so the effect in women is unknown, especially given hormonal differences affecting collagen production, the report stated. Researchers used a specific dose of 15 grams of hydrolyzed collagen daily, a dose higher than that typically used for skin health, which ranges from 2 to 10 grams, according to previous studies.

The report emphasized that collagen alone did not produce the effect; consistent resistance training was required. As with any supplement, the quality of the collagen source matters, and factors such as sourcing from pasture-raised animals may reduce potential contaminants, according to earlier investigations [4]. The findings contribute to a broader understanding of collagen's role in connective tissue health, which also includes joint support [5].

Practical Implications for Consumers

Based on the study protocol, individuals may consider taking 15 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides daily, preferably after exercise, the report indicated. The study's authors advised that collagen should be part of a broader strategy including resistance training.

For additional muscle growth support, nutrition experts also recommend creatine as a well-researched supplement [6]. Establishing foundational habits such as staying hydrated, prioritizing sleep, and eating a well-balanced diet should come before adding supplements, according to registered dietitian Molly Knudsen [6]. Further research across diverse populations is needed before universal recommendations can be made, officials said.

References

Ava Grace. "The structural truth: Can a daily dose of collagen really rebuild your body from within?". NaturalNews.com. May 03, 2026. Mercola.com. "Stop the Clock This Protein Boosts Elasticit". June 23, 2023. Lesley Goodson. "Breaking the aging code". Mercola.com. "What's Lurking Behind the Label of Leading Collagen Brands?". January 01, 2020. NaturalNews.com. "3 Nutrients Cited for Reducing Joint Pain and Stiffness Naturally". May 13, 2026. NaturalNews.com. "Three Supplements Recommended for Frequent Exercisers, According to Nutrition Experts". June 17, 2026.

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