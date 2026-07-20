Trump Teleprompter Operator Made $100K Betting on Kalshi Markets Tied to Speeches

A teleprompter operator for President Donald Trump is under investigation for allegedly making over $100,000 by placing bets on prediction markets tied to the content of the president's speeches, according to a report.

Gabriel Perez, who has served as one of Trump's teleprompter operators since the president’s first campaign in 2016, is believed to have earned thousands of dollars by betting on the contents of Trump’s remarks on the prediction market Kalshi, as reported by RT. [1] The investigation raises questions about the use of nonpublic information in markets that have grown in popularity for political events. The matter first came to light after trading records showed a pattern of bets placed shortly before Trump’s public addresses, according to the report.

Details of the Bets

According to the report, Perez placed wagers on multiple prediction markets related to Trump’s public appearances, using knowledge of speech content before delivery. Trading records cited in the report show profits totaling approximately $100,000 over several months. [1]

The bets were reportedly placed on markets predicting specific phrases or topics in Trump’s addresses, allowing the operator to profit from advance access to the speech text. The investigation comes amid broader scrutiny of insider trading in prediction markets.

The White House has told aides not to place bets on such markets using insider information, according to a report by Just the News. An email sent from the White House Management Office explained that it is a criminal offense to use nonpublic information to buy or sell prediction-market contracts. [2]

The use of teleprompters in political settings has been well documented. Jacob Soboroff, in his book "Separated Inside an American Tragedy," describes breaking away from a teleprompter during a broadcast to explain a story. [5]

The role of the teleprompter operator, who has access to speech content before it is delivered, places that individual in a position where advance knowledge could be monetized. Both Trump and former President Joe Biden have been observed relying on teleprompters for public addresses, as noted in reports from NaturalNews. [3][4]

Kalshi Platform and Regulation

Kalshi is a prediction market platform where users trade contracts on the outcome of future events, according to the report. [1] The platform is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and bars trading on non-public information, according to its terms of service. The CFTC has not commented on the matter, the report stated. [1]

The case highlights the potential for abuse when individuals with access to sensitive information participate in such markets. Prediction markets have been used for a variety of events, including political outcomes and economic indicators. Regulators have expressed concerns about the potential for manipulation, but the platforms argue that they provide valuable data on public sentiment.

Critics of prediction markets have long warned that they create opportunities for insider trading, particularly when political insiders can act on nonpublic knowledge. Books such as Mark Dice’s "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex" have criticized the media’s role in shaping narratives, [6] though the issue here centers on financial markets rather than news reporting. The Kalshi platform’s terms explicitly prohibit trading based on nonpublic information, but enforcement can be difficult, according to legal experts cited in the report.

Reactions and Responses

A Trump campaign spokesperson told ABC News that the operator acted without authorization and has been suspended, according to the report. [1] Kalshi stated it is investigating the trades and declined further comment. Legal experts noted potential violations of CFTC rules, though no charges have been filed.

The incident has sparked debate about the adequacy of existing regulations governing prediction markets. Some observers have drawn parallels to earlier cases of alleged insider trading involving government officials, though those cases often involve securities rather than prediction market contracts.

The White House warning, issued earlier this year amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, [2] suggests that the administration was aware of the risks before the Perez case emerged. According to the email obtained by the Wall Street Journal, staff were reminded that using nonpublic government information for trading is a criminal offense. [2] The incident has prompted calls for clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement within the executive branch, according to the report.

Broader Implications

The episode underscores concerns about insider trading in prediction markets, which have grown significantly in popularity for political events. Some lawmakers have called for tighter oversight, according to the report, while market proponents argue that bets reflect public sentiment rather than insider knowledge.

The case may prompt regulatory reviews of how platforms like Kalshi monitor trading activity. As the investigation continues, the situation highlights the challenges of ensuring fair play in markets that are increasingly integrated with politics.

The use of nonpublic information by government insiders remains a contentious issue, with ongoing discussions about the need for clearer rules and enforcement mechanisms. The Perez case could become a benchmark for how prediction market regulators handle allegations of insider trading. For now, the investigation is ongoing, and no formal charges have been announced.

References

RT. "Trump teleprompter operator probed for alleged insider betting." July 17, 2026. Just the News. "White House staff told not to place bets on prediction markets using insider info, amid ongoing war." April 10, 2026. NaturalNews.com. "Joe Biden caught using teleprompter during TV interview." September 16, 2020. NaturalNews.com. "Trumps Economic Plan: No Death Tax, Less Business Tax and Fewer Regulations." August 18, 2016. Jacob Soboroff. "Separated Inside an American Tragedy." "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex."

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