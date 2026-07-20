Trump Links Canadian Wildfire Smoke to Tariffs, Calls for Policy Changes

Trump said he intends to call Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss the matter and suggested expanding tariffs on Canada to account for the costs of pollution from the wildfires [2]. The threat adds to existing trade tensions. The United States has refused to renew the USMCA trade agreement, with the administration demanding significant changes [6].
Trump argued that Canadian restrictions on logging and a focus on climate goals have led to a buildup of fuel in forests, causing larger fires. “They are not properly maintaining their Forests,” he stated, according to reports [5]. Research on wildland fire management indicates that fuel treatment strategies, such as thinning and prescribed burns, can reduce the intensity of large wildfires [19].
Stephen J. Pyne, in his work “Vestal fire,” notes that Canadian fire management experiences have been shared internationally [17]. The United States has previously forged mutual assistance pacts with Canada for firefighting purposes [18]. Trump, however, contends that current Canadian practices are insufficient and that stronger measures, including the use of tariffs, are necessary to compel change.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has repeatedly crossed the border, causing air quality alerts in U.S. states. In May 2024, four states reported hazy conditions and dangerous air quality due to wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta [10]. In August 2025, smoke caused hazardous air quality across six Midwestern states, with Minneapolis ranking among the world’s most polluted cities [11]. New York City’s Air Quality Index reached 413 out of 500 in June 2023, classified as “hazardous” [14]. Chicago also experienced the worst air quality in the world on June 27, 2023, due to the smoke [16].
Health officials have highlighted the risks. A study from the University of Vermont found that smoke from Canadian wildfires worsened asthma symptoms in hundreds of children in Vermont and New York [12]. Wildfire smoke exposure can cause asthma attacks, chest pain, coughing, and other symptoms, according to health experts [15].
Canadian officials have acknowledged the severity of the wildfires. Quebec Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel described the situation in central and northwestern Quebec, where many fires originated, as “challenging” [13]. However, the Prime Minister’s office has attributed the fires to drought and climatic conditions rather than forest management policies.
Some environmental experts, as cited by NaturalNews.com, argue that the fires are primarily driven by carbon emissions and climate change, not logging restrictions. Edward Struzik, a fellow at the Queen’s Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy, stated that “record heat and drought continue to warm the planet and trigger wildfires” [9]. Environmental groups have said that tariffs would damage trade relations without addressing the root causes of the wildfires.
The tariff threat over wildfire pollution represents a new front in the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and Canada. The Trump administration has refused to renew the USMCA trade agreement, with the president criticizing Canada’s trade practices [4]. The US, Canada, and Mexico missed the July 1 deadline to extend the pact [3]. Analysts have suggested that the tariff threat may be a negotiating tactic as bilateral trade talks continue [2].
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signaled a shift in foreign policy, stating that the “new world order will be built starting with Europe” [8]. This pivot away from the United States further complicates the relationship, as both countries seek to resolve trade and environmental differences.