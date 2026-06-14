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Trump Considers Executive Order to Extend FISA Section 702 After House Fails to Pass Extension
By Douglas Harrington // Jun 14, 2026
President Donald Trump said Thursday he is considering issuing an executive order to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act after the House failed to pass a temporary extension earlier that day, according to reports. The House voted 218-198 against the measure, and the surveillance powers are set to expire Friday. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “Congress wants me to do it. Let’s see what happens. It’s very important for our military.” [3]

Background on Section 702 and the House Vote

Section 702 of FISA authorizes the warrantless surveillance of non-U.S. persons located abroad, but the program has faced scrutiny over the incidental collection of Americans' communications. The House vote fell short after 19 Republicans joined Democrats in opposition, according to the report. A separate vote on the program is scheduled for later this month. [3] [4]

White House Response and Presidential Authority

Trump has urged Congress to pass a temporary extension, calling the program essential for national security. On Truth Social, he wrote that Democrats are “trying to take our National Security hostage because of unrelated issues.” [3] The administration is weighing an executive order as a fallback option, officials said. Trump wrote that FISA 702 “is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations.” [3]

Criticisms and Privacy Concerns

Privacy hawks in both parties have raised concerns about warrantless surveillance of Americans who communicate with foreign targets. Critics argue the Intelligence Community could gather information on U.S. citizens without a warrant, according to The Hill, as cited in the report. Some lawmakers want a warrant requirement before reviewing collected data on Americans. [3] A federal court has ruled that warrantless backdoor searches under Section 702 violate the Fourth Amendment. [2] The FBI has previously checked the communications of millions of Americans without a warrant, according to an ODNI transparency report. [1]

Next Steps and Implications

The program's expiration could affect intelligence gathering, Trump noted, citing the World Cup and America250 celebrations. Congress is expected to take up another vote later this month, but timing remains uncertain. An executive order would face legal and constitutional questions, legal experts said. The ongoing standoff is also linked to Democratic opposition to Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence. [4] [5]

References

  1.  ODNI transparency report_ FBI monitored data of 34 million Americans without a warrant - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. May 5, 2022.

  2. Federal district court rules FISA's Section 702 warrantless surveillance clause is UNCONSTITUTIONAL - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. January 25, 2025.

  3. Trump considers executive order to extend surveillance powers act after House vote fails. Misty Severi. Just the News. June 11, 2026.

  4. House fails to extend surveillance powers amid standoff over DNI appointment. Just the News. June 11, 2026.

  5. Trump complains Dems taking U.S. security 'hostage' over Pulte appointment. Just the News. June 10, 2026.

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