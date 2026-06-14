Popular Articles
Today Week Month Year
See More Popular Articles
Study Links Iodine Deficiency to Increased Risk of Thyroid Nodules
By Morgan S. Verity // Jun 14, 2026
A new meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Endocrinology has found that low iodine levels are associated with a significantly higher risk of developing thyroid nodules, according to researchers. The analysis pooled data from 25 studies involving 54,621 participants, documenting 13,569 thyroid nodule events. Individuals with low iodine levels had a 31.5% higher likelihood of developing thyroid nodules compared to those with adequate levels, the report stated. Excessive iodine intake above 300 micrograms per liter independently raised the risk of subclinical hypothyroidism, according to the study.

Study Details and Findings

Researchers combined data from 25 studies with 54,621 participants, recording 13,569 thyroid nodule events, the report stated. The analysis found that people with low iodine levels had a 31.5% increased risk of developing thyroid nodules relative to those with sufficient iodine. The relationship was found to be bidirectional: both deficiency and excess iodine intake above 300 mcg/L were linked to distinct thyroid problems, including subclinical hypothyroidism, researchers said. [2] notes that most thyroid nodules are benign, but the underlying nutritional driver is often overlooked. Iodine deficiency is known to cause the thyroid gland to enlarge as it attempts to compensate, a process that promotes nodule formation.

Mechanism and Thyroid Function

Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone synthesis, and the gland compensates for insufficient iodine by enlarging tissue, which can lead to nodule formation, according to endocrinologists. [3] explains that inadequate intake of iodine results in reduced thyroid hormone production, stimulating increased TSH secretion. TSH acts directly on thyroid cells, and without the ability to increase hormone production, the gland becomes hyperplastic. This process can occur silently for years before any symptoms appear. Standard blood tests for thyroid function measure TSH, T3, and T4 but do not directly assess iodine status, the report noted. [5] emphasizes that iodine deficiency can lead to a poorly functioning thyroid gland, goiter, increased autoimmune thyroid problems, and an increased risk of thyroid cancer. Marginal iodine deficiency can persist for years without symptoms while placing pressure on thyroid tissue, experts said.

Reasons for Deficiency and Testing Gap

Public health messaging recommending reduced sodium intake has led many to cut back on iodized salt, contributing to lower iodine levels, according to dietary surveys. Increased exposure to environmental halogens such as fluoride and bromide can compete with iodine uptake, the report stated. [6] highlights that an estimated 74% of adults globally fail to consume enough iodine. Urinary iodine concentration testing remains absent from routine primary care, despite being the most direct measure of iodine status, officials said. [1] notes that worldwide the most common cause of goiter is iodine deficiency, but in the U.S., goiters are more often caused by overproduction or underproduction of thyroid hormones or nodules. Without testing, the deficiency remains hidden.

Recommendations and Conclusion

The National Institutes of Health recommends 150 micrograms of iodine daily for adults, with higher amounts for pregnant and breastfeeding women, according to guidelines. Dietary sources such as wild-caught cod, kelp, and organic dairy can support adequate intake, the report stated. [7] emphasizes that selenium, zinc, and iron are also necessary for proper thyroid function. A urinary iodine test below 100 mcg/L indicates deficiency, researchers said. [4] states that globally the most common cause of hypothyroidism is iodine deficiency. For those managing a thyroid nodule or unexplained thyroid symptoms, addressing iodine status may offer a foundational intervention that mainstream medicine often overlooks.

References

  1. NaturalNews.com. "Goiter - causes side effects and treatments at NaturalPediacom". NaturalNews.com. April 11, 2018.

  2. NaturalNews.com. "Got a lump in your thyroid Heres what it means". NaturalNews.com. December 16, 2019.

  3. Caballero Benjamin. "Guide to Nutritional Supplements".

  4. Murray Michael T, Pizzorno Joseph E. "Textbook of Natural Medicine".

  5. David Brownstein MD. "Iodine Why You Need It - Why You Cant Live Without It".

  6. NaturalNews.com. "The silent regulator: How iodine powers metabolism, mind and modern health". May 5, 2026.

  7. NaturalNews.com. "Hope for thyroid patients: Selenium, iodine, zinc and vitamin D improve thyroid conditions". April 8, 2026.

Latest News
06/14/2026 / By Jacob Thomas
Israel moves to recruit ultranationalist settlers for Al-Aqsa police unit
06/14/2026 / By Sterling Ashworth
Traditional Finance Rushes Into Crypto as Institutions Buy Bitcoin Dip, Axios Reports
06/14/2026 / By Jacob Thomas
Meta pulls facial recognition code from smart glasses after investigation
06/14/2026 / By Chase Codewell
Argentina Proposes Legal Framework for AI-Run Corporations
06/14/2026 / By Douglas Harrington
Researchers Develop Enhanced Vitamin K Compound That Prompts Brain Cell Regeneration
06/14/2026 / By Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Struggles with Common Habits to Accelerated Brain Aging
Related News
Take Action:
Support NewsTarget by linking to this article from your website.
Permalink to this article:
Copy
Embed article link:
Copy
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use is permitted with credit to NewsTarget.com (including a clickable link).
Please contact us for more information.
Free Email Alerts
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
We respect your privacy

NewsTarget.com © All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. NewsTarget.com is not responsible for content written by contributing authors. The information on this site is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for professional advice of any kind. NewsTarget.com assumes no responsibility for the use or misuse of this material. Your use of this website indicates your agreement to these terms and those published on this site. All trademarks, registered trademarks and servicemarks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners.

This site uses cookies
News Target uses cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using this site, you agree to our privacy policy.
Learn More
Close
Get 100% real, uncensored news delivered straight to your inbox
Learn More
Subscribe Today
You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.