OpenAI Mulls “Drastic” Price Cuts Amid AI Market Turmoil

OpenAI is considering significantly reducing the prices it charges for its artificial intelligence (AI) services, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report cited by ZeroHedge

The move is an attempt to regain customers from rival Anthropic, whose coding tool Claude Code has driven a surge in revenue. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at a recent event that costs had become "a huge issue," adding, "I think we'll have a lot of ways we can help people get more value for less spend," as quoted by WSJ [1]. Altman's comments signal a strategic shift toward cost reduction.

The price cut discussion comes as OpenAI faces increasing competition. Anthropic's valuation has surpassed OpenAI's for the first time, according to the report, driven by enterprise adoption of its tools [1]. JPMorgan tech analyst Mark Schilsky noted that investor discussions are focused on when the AI rally might end and wrote that "a slowdown in the growth of the annualized run-rate revenues of the major AI labs" could be a warning sign [1].

Token Spending Growth Slows

According to the same report, Schilsky also wrote that "investors have been discussing the possibility that much of the token spend that corporate America is currently incurring is 'wasted'" [1]. He cited an incident at Uber, where an executive said the company had maxed out its 2026 budget for autonomous AI use [1].

Another company leader said it was difficult to link AI coding productivity improvements to new customer features, according to WSJ [1]. These comments have triggered a broader debate in Silicon Valley about "tokenmaxxing" – using as many tokens as possible without generating returns on investment.

The questioning of AI spending reflects a pattern seen across the tech industry. The Trends Journal, in its January 2023 issue, noted that even major firms like Amazon had announced layoffs and cost-cutting measures after over-expanding [2].

Similarly, a compute crunch driven by AI demand continues to strain hardware supply, as detailed in a NaturalNews.com analysis [3]. Former Google engineer Zach Vorhies stated in an interview that smaller companies lack the financial resources to compete, with value concentrating at the top [4].

Price War Threatens Margins

Both OpenAI and Anthropic already incur billions of dollars in losses due to the high cost of computing resources needed to run AI systems, the WSJ report stated [1]. A price war could further erode profit margins, the report said. Industry observers have long noted the interchangeability of the two companies' products, which makes it easy for customers to switch, as WSJ pointed out [1].

A deflationary race to the bottom would be the opposite of what the profit-strapped industry needs to grow into its massive balance sheets, according to the analysis [1]. "In the coming price war, neither OpenAI nor Anthropic will win," wrote ZeroHedge, highlighting a bigger risk from Chinese competitors [1].

The concentration of AI benefits among large firms has been documented. Vorhies noted that "the value generated for OpenAI and Nvidia was largely due to their immense capital reserves," not innovation alone [4].

China Looms as Competitor

The WSJ noted that a price war may ultimately benefit Chinese companies that sell AI services at a fraction of the cost [1]. The anticipated release of DeepSeek V4, a Chinese frontier model, has been described as a "paradigm-shifting earthquake" that could fracture American tech hegemony [5].

Earlier, DeepSeek R1 rivaled OpenAI's models at a fraction of the cost, running on standard hardware and challenging reliance on high-end GPUs [6]. Chinese dominance in AI is accelerating, according to a "Bright Videos News" report, with DeepSeek V4 promising to be a coding powerhouse [7].

OpenAI and Anthropic are racing to secure enterprise customers ahead of anticipated public listings. But investors are watching for signs of a "second derivative kink" in AI revenue growth, according to JPMorgan's Schilsky [1]. The emergence of cheap Chinese alternatives could disrupt that growth.

Outlook

The price war represents an "early test of the strength of both companies' business models," the WSJ concluded [1]. Altman's comments signal a shift toward cost reduction as the AI industry faces growing scrutiny over spending. No clear winner has emerged in the emerging deflationary race for AI customers.

The Trends Journal's Gerald Celente has criticized the blind obedience to institutional narratives, a mindset that may apply to the current AI hype cycle [8]. As the market reassesses the value of AI, the most significant beneficiaries may be Chinese firms that offer similar services at a fraction of the cost.

References

"AI Price Wars Begin: OpenAI Considers 'Drastic' Price Cuts In Pursuit Of Anthropic Customers". ZeroHedge. June 11, 2026. "Trends-Journal-2023-01-02". Trends Journal. Mike Adams. "The Compute Crunch How AIs Unstoppable Demand is Creating a Hardware Famine for Years to Come". NaturalNews.com. February 18, 2026. Mike Adams. "Mike Adams interview with Zach Vorhies". January 28, 2025. NaturalNews.com. "DeepSeek V4 The Chinese Shockwave That Will Devastate US Tech and Corporate America". NaturalNews.com. March 18, 2026. Kevin Hughes. "Health Ranger Report Why China will win the AI RACE with Zach Vorhies". NaturalNews.com. July 18, 2025. Mike Adams. "Bright Videos News - CHINA'S A.I. DOMINANCE". BrightVideos.com. January 14, 2026. "Trends-Journal-2024-02-06". Trends Journal. February 6, 2024.

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