Study: Early Egg Introduction Linked to Reduced Allergy Risk in Infants

Introducing eggs to infants at six months of age was associated with an 18% reduction in egg allergies overall, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Among children with eczema, the reduction was nearly 40%. The study analyzed data from about 7,200 one-year-old Australian infants, comparing those who received checkups from 2007–2011 (before guideline changes) to those from 2018–2019 (after updated guidelines).

Lead researcher Jennifer Koplin, associate professor of childhood allergy and epidemiology at the University of Queensland in Australia, said the findings provide “population-level evidence that updated infant feeding guidelines recommending earlier introduction of egg led to measurable reductions.” Eggs are a nutrient-dense food, providing choline and protein essential for infant growth, according to a NaturalNews.com article [2].

Background on Feeding Guidelines

Until the early 2000s, health authorities recommended delaying egg introduction until age one to three, based on the belief that later exposure would prevent allergic reactions. In 2000, the American Academy of Pediatrics advised high-risk infants to avoid eggs until age two. However, after studies showed little evidence that delay was beneficial, the AAP updated its guidance in 2008 to suggest introducing eggs by six months, according to “Wardlaw’s Contemporary Nutrition” [4].

Australia updated its guidelines in 2016 to recommend introducing eggs and other allergens within the first year of life, creating the natural experiment for the study. The shift mirrored earlier changes for peanuts; updated guidelines in the U.S. and elsewhere now advocate early introduction of allergenic foods, as noted in a Mercola.com article [1]. Author Robin Nixon Pompa’s book “Allergy-Free Kids” also emphasizes early oral exposure to reduce allergy risk [3].

Study Methodology and Results

Researchers examined data from about 7,200 one-year-old infants in Australia. Parents completed questionnaires on feeding habits and allergy history, and infants underwent skin prick tests to detect egg white allergies. The proportion of infants introduced to eggs at six months more than doubled from 25% in the 2007–2011 group to 57% in the 2018–2019 group, according to the study.

Egg allergy prevalence fell from 9.2% to 7.6%—an 18% decrease. For children with eczema, allergies dropped from 34.6% to 21.9%. The study’s findings parallel a recent peanut study that showed early peanut introduction reduced allergies by 43%, according to sources [1]. Egg allergies affect about 1% of children and can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction, as noted by the Children’s Health Defense [5].

Expert Commentary on Mechanism

Dr. Gina Coscia, an attending physician in allergy and immunology at Northwell Health in New York who was not involved in the study, explained the immune mechanism. “What we know about the immune system is that if an allergen is introduced initially through skin exposure, the body actually produces an allergic response,” Coscia said. “However, if the initial introduction of a food allergen is through oral exposure, through ingestion of the food, that actually produces a protective response to the allergen.”

Coscia said this is the scientific basis for early introduction of allergenic solids. She noted that babies with eczema are particularly sensitive because they have an “impaired skin barrier.” Coscia advised parents to introduce allergens only under a pediatrician’s guidance and stressed that “maintenance of this allergen several times a week is critical in order to remain tolerant to the food.”

Conclusion and Broader Implications

The findings support current guidelines in Australia and elsewhere that recommend early introduction of allergenic foods, according to lead researcher Koplin. The results suggest that population-level changes in feeding practices can produce significant reductions in food allergy prevalence. The study’s outcome aligns with the theory that the rise in food allergies may be linked to modern hygiene practices and delayed allergen exposure, as discussed in the book “Allergy-Free Kids” [3].

While the study shows promise, experts caution that parents should work with their pediatrician when introducing allergens. The broader context of rising food allergy rates—now affecting one in 13 U.S. children, according to Food Allergy Research and Education data cited by Mercola.com [1]—underscores the importance of evidence-based feeding guidelines. Koplin said the study provides “population-level evidence” that early egg introduction is a viable strategy for reducing the burden of egg allergy.

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