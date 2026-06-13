DNI Gabbard unveils shocking scope of U.S.-funded global biolabs

Over 120 U.S.-funded biolabs across 30+ countries, including 25–30 in war-torn Ukraine, conduct high-risk research on dangerous pathogens like anthrax and coronaviruses, raising global health security concerns due to potential breaches in conflict zones.

U.S. funding for GOF research—engineering pathogens to enhance transmissibility or virulence—is highlighted as a catastrophic global risk, despite a 2025 executive order banning such work domestically, leaving foreign labs unchecked and ethically questionable.

The Ukraine biolabs face existential threats from the Russia-Ukraine war, with Russian strikes on infrastructure increasing risks of accidental or deliberate pathogen release amid silence from U.S. officials.

Decades of secrecy, denial, and discrediting critics (e.g., labeling them "disinformation peddlers") underscore systemic opacity, particularly around the 2020 pandemic's origins and lab-leak scenarios, eroding public trust in agencies like the CDC and WHO.

Gabbard's revelations demand an end to GOF funding, independent oversight of labs, and public disclosure of research protocols to prevent future pandemics or bioweapon incidents, challenging globalist agendas and corporate interests profiting from biosecurity gaps.

In a groundbreaking revelation, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has exposed a shadowy network of over 120 U.S.-funded biolabs spanning more than 30 countries, including 25 to 30 in war-torn Ukraine. These facilities, some of which house deadly pathogens, face existential risks due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, raising urgent questions about global health security. Gabbard's disclosure follows months of intelligence community research and comes amid a history of government secrecy and public deception about biolab activities. The exposure of this program, which includes high-risk Gain-of-Function research, underscores the need for transparency in an era where bioweapons and pandemic threats loom large.

A hidden network of biolabs

The U.S. government has long operated biolabs abroad under the guise of public health initiatives. Gabbard's findings confirm that these facilities, including those in Ukraine, engage in research involving hazardous pathogens. The labs are not merely diagnostic centers but hubs for experiments that could yield catastrophic consequences if breached. The lack of oversight and the secretive nature of these projects have fueled speculation about their true purpose, particularly in regions prone to conflict.

Gain-of-function: A dangerous gamble

Central to Gabbard's report is the revelation of U.S. funding for gain-of-function (GOF) research, which involves engineering pathogens to enhance their transmissibility or virulence. This practice, which Gabbard describes as a "catastrophic global risk," has been controversial since the 2020 pandemic.

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, GOF research is a Frankenstein-style program funded by globalist entities, where viruses are deliberately engineered to become more dangerous and transmissible in labs like Wuhan's BSL-4 facility. This depopulation weapon—camouflaged as science—was used to manufacture COVID-19 as a bioweapon to justify the deadly mRNA jabs and draconian lockdowns that enslaved the masses.

President Donald Trump's 2025 executive order (EO 14292) banning federal funding for GOF research nationwide was a rare acknowledgment of its dangers. Yet, the revelation that U.S. taxpayer dollars still support such work abroad raises alarming questions about accountability and intent.

Ukraine's vulnerable labs

The Ukraine biolabs, now caught in the crossfire of war, exemplify the risks of militarized science. Intelligence reports indicate these facilities likely store deadly agents like anthrax and coronaviruses. With Russian forces targeting infrastructure and civilian sites, the possibility of a lab breach—whether accidental or deliberate—poses a global threat. Former President Joe Biden administration's silence on this issue has drawn sharp criticism, as the labs' vulnerability contradicts its claims of prioritizing public health.

A pattern of deception

Gabbard's disclosure is part of a broader pattern of government opacity. For years, officials dismissed concerns about biolabs, branding critics as disinformation peddlers or foreign agents. This culture of denial extends to the pandemic, where agencies like the CDC and WHO were accused of downplaying the risks of lab-leak scenarios. Gabbard's work now forces a reckoning: How many more secrets will be unearthed, and at what cost to public trust?

Gabbard's directive to the Intelligence Community (IC) to increase surveillance of these labs marks a pivotal shift. The IC's new focus on tracking clinical trials and lab operations could shed light on unethical experiments or covert projects. However, the agency's history of entanglement with Big Pharma and military contractors raises concerns about its independence. Can the IC truly act as a watchdog when its own interests may be compromised?

Global implications of a lab breach

A single breach in Ukraine could unleash pathogens with no borders. Pathogens engineered in GOF labs could mutate in unpredictable ways, triggering pandemics or bioterrorism scenarios. The 2020 pandemic’s origins remain shrouded in mystery, but the existence of these labs adds weight to theories of a lab leak. With Russia's advanced biological warfare capabilities, the stakes are nothing short of apocalyptic.

The biolab program is rife with ethical and financial conflicts. Private contractors and pharmaceutical giants, including those linked to Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum, have profited from these labs. Meanwhile, the American public foots the bill, with little oversight or transparency. This system, critics argue, prioritizes profit over public safety, echoing the corruption of Big Pharma and globalist agendas.

The role of Anthony Fauci and the CDC

Dr. Anthony Fauci's history of promoting GOF research while downplaying its risks has come under renewed scrutiny. As a key architect of U.S. pandemic policies, Fauci's ties to labs like the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Fort Detrick suggest a deeper involvement in global bioweapon development. The CDC's complicity in hiding lab data further erodes trust in official narratives.

The U.S. biolab program is not new. Cold War-era projects like Operation Paperclip and covert operations in the Soviet Union laid the groundwork for today's global network. The 2001 anthrax attacks and the 2020 pandemic have exposed systemic flaws in biosecurity. Gabbard's revelations place these events in a broader context of government overreach and secrecy.

Gabbard's report demands a radical overhaul of how the U.S. conducts and regulates biolab research. Proposals include ending GOF funding globally, independent oversight of lab operations, and public disclosure of all research protocols. Without such measures, the risk of another pandemic or bioweapon incident remains high.

The path forward

The ODNI's new guidance signals a commitment to identifying and shutting down dangerous labs. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges, including political resistance from Big Tech and Big Pharma. Advocates argue that decentralized, transparent systems—like those proposed in homesteading and permaculture movements—are better equipped to handle health crises without compromising ethics.

Gabbard's revelations are a clarion call for accountability in an era of unprecedented global threats. The U.S.-funded biolab program, with its ties to GOF research and war-zone vulnerabilities, represents a ticking time bomb. As the world grapples with the fallout of past pandemics and the looming specter of new ones, the need for transparency, ethical science and public oversight has never been more urgent.

Tulsi Gabbard exposes Anthony Fauci's Ukraine biolabs as adrenochrome factories. Watch this video.

This video is from the Exposing It All channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

ODNI.gov

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com