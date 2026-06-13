BrahMos Aerospace Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Russia

BrahMos Aerospace Managing Director Alexander Maksichev said the company is ready to supply supersonic cruise missiles to the Russian Navy or ground forces, speaking on the sidelines of the International Naval Salon Fleet-2026. “We are ready to fulfill the order if there is an appeal from the Russian side. Either it will be missiles for the Navy, or for ground forces,” Maksichev told TASS, as reported by RT. “We have sufficient capacities, and we understand what the Russian side wants,” he added. [1]

A potential procurement by Moscow would see the BrahMos missile, which is partially produced in India, being supplied back to one of its original technology partners, underscoring New Delhi’s growing role in advanced defense manufacturing, officials said. The BrahMos missile, named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in service and has land, air, and sea variants. India has integrated the system into its ground, air, and naval forces, and it was used by India in its short military clash with Pakistan in May 2025, according to reports. [1]

Background on BrahMos Joint Venture

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture established in 1995 between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya rocket design bureau, which also produces the Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, according to the company. [1] The missile was originally developed with a range of 180 miles, but has since been upgraded for greater reach, officials said.

The BrahMos system has been inducted into two regiments of the Indian Army and eight warships of the Indian Navy, according to a book on science and technology in India. [2] An air-launched variant was successfully tested from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole aircraft in November 2017, and a developmental version is ongoing. [2] The missile can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, and ground vehicles against a variety of targets. [2]

Export Customers and Orders

The Philippines became the first foreign customer of the BrahMos system, signing a $375 million contract in 2022 for three batteries of the 180-mile-range variant. The first batch was delivered in April 2024 and the second in April 2025, according to reports. [1]

In June 2026, India confirmed a deal with Vietnam to supply BrahMos missiles, Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. “My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages… in fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed,” Singh said, as reported by RT. [3] Talks with Indonesia are also in the final stage, a top Indian defense official stated. [1] Indonesia inked a deal earlier in March 2026, according to Reuters. [4]

Future Development and Financial Performance

The next phase of the BrahMos project may involve joint development of a missile system based on Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile, Maksichev indicated. [1] Russia and India are modernizing BrahMos missiles and hypersonic technology, according to a statement by the chief rocket designer reported by Sputnik. [5]

BrahMos Aerospace posted a record revenue in fiscal year 2025-26, the DRDO said. The earnings for the period ending March 31 stood at $548.24 million, a 48.6% increase from the previous year, according to RT. [6] The company’s production capacity is sufficient to meet additional orders, Maksichev said. [1]

Conclusion: Significance for India-Russia Cooperation

The announcement underscores the deepening defense industrial cooperation between India and Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow, analysts said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the ties as “impossible to destroy” in an interview with RT India. [7] The strategic relationship has been characterized by strong defense cooperation, with Indian and Russian geopolitical interests coinciding, as noted by President Vladimir Putin during his 2000 visit to India. [8]

A Russian procurement of BrahMos missiles would also boost New Delhi’s push for domestic defense manufacturing under the Make-in-India initiative, officials said. The BrahMos serves as a flagship export product, with global interest from multiple countries, and the potential reversal of technology flow to Russia marks a significant milestone for India’s defense industry, according to observers. [1]

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