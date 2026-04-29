Trump’s Iran war: A micro-military disaster that accelerates America’s decline

President Donald Trump launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, striking nuclear sites despite campaign promises to end endless wars.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic within the first week, cutting off oil and gas shipments critical to the global economy.

The conflict mirrors historical imperial declines from ancient Athens to modern Britain, where micro-military misadventures accelerated the collapse of great powers.

Trump's actions have fractured his political coalition, with allies refusing to support the war and international condemnation mounting.

The war's outcome threatens to accelerate U.S. global decline by destroying alliances, forfeiting world leadership and exposing eroding military power.

From peace promises to Persian Gulf catastrophe

On Feb. 28, 2026, President Donald Trump launched a war against Iran that he spent three campaigns promising to avoid. The strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, announced from the White House, marked a stunning reversal for a president who built his political identity on ending "forever wars" and removing "warmongers and America-last globalists" from power.

The operation, dubbed "Epic Fury," began with devastating U.S. and Israeli bombing that killed Iran's leadership, destroyed its navy and eliminated its air defenses. Within days, Iran's leadership reversed the war's strategic balance by closing the Strait of Hormuz—the critical maritime chokepoint through which approximately 30% of global natural gas exports and significant oil shipments pass—using drone strikes against five freighters in the first week of conflict.

By late March, Iran was collecting "tolls" from freighters seeking passage, cutting off energy supplies that plunged the world economy into an unprecedented crisis. Oil prices soared past $150 per barrel, gold approached $2,400 per ounce, and Western Europe faced severe energy shortages compounded by the prior destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Historical parallels: The pattern of imperial decline

The Iran war follows a pattern established over 2,500 years of imperial history, according to historian Alfred McCoy. When empires in decline face psychological stress from losing global dominance, their leaders often mount "micro-military" strikes to recapture lost grandeur—but these misadventures accelerate the very decline they seek to reverse.

Ancient Athens launched a massive 200-ship expedition against Syracuse in 413 BC during the Peloponnesian Wars. The fleet was destroyed, survivors were captured and sold into slavery, and Athens never recovered its empire. Portugal's King Sebastian led a crusade to Morocco in 1578 that resulted in 8,000 Portuguese dead and the country's absorption into Spain for 60 years. Spain's 1920 Rif War against Berber fighters in Morocco produced 12,000 Spanish casualties and ultimately led to a fascist dictatorship. Britain's 1956 Suez Crisis saw Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser close the Suez Canal by scuttling ships loaded with rocks, ending British imperial pretensions and requiring an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Trump, born to wealth and privilege, returned to office in January 2025 convinced of his unique "genius" for leadership and believing "I was saved by God to make America great again." His first year produced a series of failures: tariff initiatives against China that collapsed after Beijing cut U.S. access to rare earth minerals, and a demand for Greenland that European resistance forced him to retract.

The Strait of Hormuz: Iran's asymmetric response

Iran's strategy echoed Nasser's 1956 Suez playbook. By closing the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran demonstrated that weaker powers can absorb punishment while inflicting damage the dominant power cannot sustain.

The strait's closure has immediate global consequences. The United States will soon run out of military targets in Iran, but Iran's cheap drones can damage the elaborate petroleum infrastructure on the Persian Gulf's southern shore. Iran can also target the approximately 55,000 American troops stationed at bases throughout the region, including in Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan—all within range of Iranian hypersonic missiles.

The economic fallout extends beyond energy prices. Global supply chains face disruption as oil and natural gas shipments halt. Russia, a major oil exporter to India and China, benefits immensely from higher prices while the United States suffers. The BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—continue amassing gold reserves and shifting away from dollar-denominated trade, accelerating the decline of dollar hegemony that Trump's policies inadvertently hasten.

Fractured politics: Isolating America

The war has opened deep divisions within Trump's political coalition. Close allies refused military support, prompting Trump to call them "cowards." International condemnation followed his threats to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure—actions that constitute war crimes under international law.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who in 2016 wrote that Trump's antiwar stance reflected "what people like most about him: his complete break with the party elite," reportedly warned Trump against the conflict. The New York Times reported that Vance and cabinet members cautioned "that a war against Iran could cause regional chaos and untold numbers of casualties" and "would be seen as a betrayal by many voters who had bought into the promise of no new wars."

Trump's own past words now stand in sharp contrast to his actions. In January 2024, he told supporters he would "turn the page forever on those foolish, stupid days of never-ending wars." During his 2019 State of the Union address, he declared, "Great nations do not fight endless wars." In October 2015, he called the Iraq War a "terrible mistake." Now he has plunged the nation into a conflict that shows no path to victory.

Empire's final chapter

The Iran war represents the latest example of what historians call "micro-militarism"—the desperate gamble of declining empires to salvage prestige through military action, only to accelerate their collapse. Like Athens after Syracuse, Portugal after Morocco, Spain after the Rif War, and Britain after Suez, the United States now faces a future defined not by victory, but by the consequences of overreach.

With alliances in tatters, world leadership forfeited and the aura of military might evaporating, American global hegemony follows the trajectory of great powers past. The world now moves beyond the Pax Americana toward an uncertain new order—one shaped by a war that a president once said he would never fight.

Sources for this article include:

Antiwar.com

APNews.com

NYTimes.com