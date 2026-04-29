New Book Advocates Natural Remedies for Men’s Urinary Health

Introduction

A recently published book, "Men, Be Your Own Urologist: The Definitive Guide to Natural Remedies for Urinary Urgency, Nocturia, and Premature Ejaculation – Science-Backed Solutions for Prostate, Bladder, and Sexual Health," argues that natural remedies can treat urinary urgency, nocturia and premature ejaculation without pharmaceuticals or surgery, according to the book's authors.

The book, produced by BrightLearn.ai, presents what it describes as science-backed solutions for prostate, bladder and sexual health. "The path to urinary health does not begin in a pharmacy or an operating room; it begins with a glass of water, a nourishing meal, and the knowledge that your body already knows what to do," the book states.

The book describes the urinary system as a self-regulating network that can be restored through diet and lifestyle, citing Mark Stengler's "Prescription for Natural Cures." Chronic inflammation is identified as a common underlying factor in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis and overactive bladder.

The book references Mike Fillon's "Natural Prostate Healers" to support the link between diet and inflammation. "When your bloodstream becomes a river of inflammatory signals, your prostate and bladder are among the first organs to feel the heat," the book states.

Anatomy, Inflammation and Root Causes

The book describes the male urinary system as a "masterfully engineered water-treatment facility" that filters waste and balances fluids. According to the book, the kidneys filter about 200 quarts of blood daily, and the bladder holds 400 to 600 milliliters of fluid.

The book stresses that this system functions optimally when supported by clean water and whole foods, not pharmaceuticals. It references Stengler's "Prescription for Natural Cures" to underscore that the body forms urine as a waste product when the kidneys filter blood.

The book identifies chronic inflammation as the common enemy behind many urological conditions. It states that a Western diet high in refined sugars and trans fats triggers pro-inflammatory cytokines, which contribute to BPH, prostatitis and overactive bladder.

The book draws on Fillon's "Natural Prostate Healers" to argue that diet plays a pivotal role in prostate health, noting that certain foods aggravate or soothe inflammation . Additionally, the book cites Phyllis A. Balch's "Prescription for Nutritional Healing" for the role of antioxidants in combating the inflammatory cascade.

As a solution, the book recommends anti-inflammatory compounds such as curcumin, quercetin and omega-3 fatty acids. These substances, it claims, can modulate the inflammatory response without the side effects of pharmaceutical drugs. The book states that mainstream urology's siloed approach of treating each symptom with a separate pill ignores the underlying inflammatory wildfire.

Overactive Bladder and Premature Ejaculation

The book distinguishes overactive bladder (OAB) from stress incontinence, stating that OAB involves involuntary detrusor contractions rather than sphincter weakness. According to the book, OAB is a symptom complex defined by sudden, overwhelming urge to urinate more than eight times in 24 hours, often with nocturia.

The book uses an analogy: OAB is like a "frantic, trigger-happy character who yanks the alarm bell every few minutes." It notes that OAB can exist independently of prostate obstruction, challenging the common misdiagnosis that blames the prostate for all urinary symptoms.

For premature ejaculation (PE), the book divides causes into psychological and physical factors. It states that physical causes include high penile sensitivity, prostatitis, and pelvic floor tension. The book references Joseph Mercola's "PROSTATITIS – THE 60 DAY CURE" to highlight how chronic prostate inflammation irritates nerves and creates urgency .

It also notes that the hypertonic pelvic floor can maintain constant tension, creating a "ready-to-fire" state. The book advocates a holistic approach that addresses both mind and body through diet, stress reduction, and pelvic floor relaxation.

Diet and Herbal Remedies

The book recommends an anti-inflammatory diet rich in berries, leafy greens and omega-3s to support bladder and prostate health. It states that wild blueberries and strawberries contain anthocyanins that neutralize free radicals, while spinach and kale provide vitamin K and sulforaphane to regenerate bladder tissue.

The book references Balch's "Prescription for Nutritional Healing" for the importance of a diet rich in colorful fruits and vegetables to reduce chronic irritation. It also suggests an anti-inflammatory smoothie with spinach, blueberries, flaxseed, ginger and turmeric as a practical start.

Saw palmetto is described as the "gold standard" herbal remedy for prostate health. The book states that clinical evidence shows it inhibits 5-alpha reductase, blocks DHT, and soothes inflammation, similar to the drug finasteride but without the side effects of libido loss or depression.

It cites Fillon's "Natural Prostate Healers" for the safety and efficacy of saw palmetto . The book provides dosage guidelines: 320 mg of standardized extract daily, taken with a meal containing fat for absorption.

It notes that side effects are mild and rare, unlike synthetic drugs. The book also recommends ashwagandha for sexual stamina, referencing clinical trials showing significant improvement in intravaginal ejaculatory latency time.

Conclusion: A Call for Self-Reliance

The book concludes by encouraging men to take charge of their health through natural interventions rather than depending on conventional medicine. It criticizes the pharmaceutical industry for profiting from symptom management instead of addressing root causes.

"The pharmaceutical industry would prefer you never learn this truth. If you can manage your condition with a lifetime of expensive drugs that only palliate symptoms, the profit line stays healthy – even if you do not," the book states.

The book calls for a shift toward self?reliance, urging men to use food as medicine, embrace antioxidant?rich foods, and consider targeted supplements. It emphasizes that the body has an innate ability to heal when given proper nutrition and lifestyle changes.

A final quote from the book restates its core message: "The path to urinary health does not begin in a pharmacy or an operating room; it begins with a glass of water, a nourishing meal, and the knowledge that your body already knows what to do."

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