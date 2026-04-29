The guts of civilization: Why modern food is reprogramming your microbiome to recycle estrogen

New research shows that people in industrialized societies harbor gut microbes that are seven times more effective at reactivating estrogen and returning it to the bloodstream than those in hunter-gatherer or rural farming communities.

The estrobolome refers to gut microbes that possess an enzyme capable of reversing the liver's deactivation of estrogen, recycling the hormone instead of excreting it. This recycling capacity is directly linked to the modern diet and lifestyle.

Formula-fed infants have nearly three times the estrogen-recycling capacity of breastfed babies, with up to eleven times greater estrobolome diversity, suggesting early-life nutrition sets the stage for lifelong hormonal imbalance.

The perpetual recycling of estrogen actively suppresses testosterone, linking the phenomenon to rising obesity, metabolic syndrome, endometriosis, cancer and a societal "crisis of masculinity" characterized by reduced drive and increased risk aversion.

A diet low in fiber forces gut microbes to feed on conjugated estrogen, reactivating it. This is worsened by endocrine-disrupting chemicals in plastics and pesticides and chronic stress, creating a perfect storm for biochemical feminization.

In a startling revelation that connects the dots between modern diets, infant formula and the global rise of hormonal disorders, new research suggests that the trillions of microbes living in the human gut are being reprogrammed by industrialization to recycle dangerously high levels of estrogen back into the bloodstream.

The study, which analyzed gut microbiome data from 24 populations across four continents, found that people in industrialized societies harbor gut bacteria that are seven times more effective at reactivating estrogen than those living in hunter-gatherer or rural farming communities.

This finding, published in a major scientific journal, lands at a moment when critics warn we are living in an "estrogen-dominant civilization," a condition linked to plummeting testosterone, rising obesity and a crisis of masculine identity.

To understand the news, one must first understand the estrobolome. This is not a new organ but a collective term for the specific bacteria, yeasts and fungi in the gut that have the power to process estrogen. Normally, after the liver has done its job of deactivating excess estrogen, the body intends to flush it out.

However, the estrobolome contains microbes that possess a specific enzyme capable of reversing this process. Instead of being excreted, the estrogen is "re-activated" and sent right back into the bloodstream. The new research confirms that this recycling capacity is not a random genetic fluke but is directly linked to how we live and what we eat.

The core finding of the study is a stark divide between the developed world and traditional societies. Researchers examined fecal samples from a wide range of groups, including industrial city-dwellers, rural farmers, pastoral herders and hunter-gatherers.

The results were clear. The gut microbes of people in industrialized populations possess a vastly superior ability to keep estrogen levels high. This is not a sign of biological superiority; it is a sign of dysfunction. In traditional populations, the estrobolome is more modest, allowing for proper excretion of the hormone and a healthier baseline hormonal environment.

Formula feeding: The first estrogen overload

The research reveals that infants who are fed formula milk have nearly three times the estrogen-recycling capacity of breastfed infants. The estrobolome diversity in formula-fed babies was found to be up to eleven times greater than that of their breastfed counterparts. This suggests that the very first food many children consume is setting them on a path toward hormonal imbalance.

Breast milk is a complex, living fluid designed to seed a healthy microbiome. Formula, while convenient, appears to nurture a community of microbes that, even in infancy, are starved of the fiber they need and forced to feed on deactivated estrogen.

The study offers a material explanation for the phenomenon described by critics as the "crisis of masculinity." When estrogen is perpetually recycled and kept high, it actively suppresses testosterone. This is not merely a matter of vanity, such as the development of “man boobs” or a protruding belly. High estrogen levels are linked to metabolic syndrome, endometriosis and certain cancers.

On a societal level, a population with chronically altered hormonal ratios may exhibit reduced drive, increased risk aversion and a loss of the competitive spirit that has traditionally driven human achievement.

The ancient Scythian nomads, who lived across the steppes of Central Asia, suffered from a unique hormonal catastrophe. Their hard, constant horseback riding and tight clothing caused physical damage to the testicles of their men, leading to low testosterone and fertility problems. Greek historians documented instances of feminized men among them, who were viewed as cursed by the gods.

Today, we are not being physically crushed by saddles, but we are being chemically crushed by our environment. The Scythians’ problem was a specific, mechanical trauma. Our problem is systemic, dietary and chemical, affecting every man and woman in the industrialized world.

The role of diet, stress and chemicals

The study points to one primary culprit for the hyper-efficient estrobolome: a lack of dietary fiber. Fiber is the preferred food for healthy gut bacteria. When the modern diet, loaded with ultraprocessed foods, lacks this crucial ingredient, the microbes must find sustenance elsewhere. They turn to the conjugated estrogen in the gut, using it as a fuel source, which reactivates it. Other factors of modern life compound this. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics, pesticides and consumer goods mimic estrogen in the body. Chronic stress raises cortisol, which further throws hormone balance out of whack. The combination is a perfect storm for creating a population that is biochemically feminized.

"Dietary fiber is generally defined as the indigestible part of plant foods that passes through the digestive system," said BrightU.AI's Enoch. "It is crucial for maintaining bowel health, aiding in weight management and regulating blood sugar levels by slowing digestion. Without specific sentences from the text, this is a standard scientific summary of what dietary fiber is."

The microbes inside us are not passive bystanders. They are active agents in the hormonal struggle that defines our physical and mental state. This new research on the estrobolome is a warning shot. It demonstrates that the convenience of processed food and the reliance on formula feeding come with a hidden hormonal cost. Reclaiming health and by extension a healthier society, will require a radical return to basics—removing processed foods, embracing fiber-rich diets and questioning the institutions that have normalized this biological degradation. The gut is speaking. It is time to listen.

Learn how to balance estrogen levels naturally by watching the video below.

This video is from the Holistic Herbalist channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

Pnas.org

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com