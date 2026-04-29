How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

There is a Solution for Survival

The world is unraveling before our eyes. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by Iranian mines and missiles, and the global energy artery that once pumped 20 million barrels of oil per day is now a clogged, contested waterway.

As I have reported repeatedly, the closure has sent diesel above $5 a gallon, triggered food price spikes, and exposed the catastrophic fragility of our centralized supply chains. This is not an accident of geography -- it is a systemic weakness that globalist elites have engineered for decades to force dependency and control.

The only path to survival is local redundancy: grow your own food, produce your own energy, and build community resilience. I have been warning about this for years, and the time to act is now.

The Fragile Web We Call Civilization

Our entire civilization rests on a handful of chokepoints and just-in-time logistics that can be severed in an instant. One of the most critical is the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s oil passes. In March, that chokepoint effectively closed, and the dominoes began to fall. The war with Iran has destroyed two LNG trains in Qatar, as I detailed in my article last month, further strangling global energy supplies. Every single link in this global supply chain -- from fertilizer plants to container ships to the power grid -- is vulnerable to disruption.

Yet the establishment tells us to trust the system, to rely on government bailouts and food stamps. I say that is a death sentence. The very people who benefit from our dependency are the ones who engineered the collapse. The only rational response is to build local redundancy: solar panels, heirloom seeds, water filters, and precious metals. As the book “The Age of Decentralization” explains, distributed systems are inherently more resilient than centralized ones because they lack single points of failure. That is the principle that will save you when the grid goes down.

Why the Establishment Silences the Message of Self-Reliance

If self-reliance is so effective, why don’t we hear about it from our leaders? Because dependency is the goal. Governments and corporations actively censor and ridicule the message of preparedness because they want a population that is easy to control. In my broadcasts, I have documented the global war against decentralization, where Big Tech colludes with the state to suppress information on natural medicine, off-grid living, and alternative finance. They push messages like “trust the government” and “apply for food stamps,” while silencing those who teach you to be hard to kill.

This silencing is proof that the goal is depopulation. They do not want you to survive their planned crises. The same establishment that banned raw milk and persecuted organic farmers now uses satellite surveillance to shut down market gardens in Oregon. If the solution to collapse were widely known, the control system would lose its grip. That is why the most influential voices on survival are also the most censored. I have been blacklisted from YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter simply for teaching people how to grow food and stack silver.

Practical Steps to Become Hard to Kill

Start with the basics: grow a vegetable garden using heirloom, non-GMO seeds. As I have discussed with experts like Kevin Fretz and Jim Gale, a single seed can produce hundreds of pounds of food, and Victory Gardens once supplied 50% of America’s produce during World War II.

Install solar panels to generate your own electricity, even if it’s just a small portable system. Learn herbal medicine to treat common ailments without relying on a pharmacy. And accumulate gold and silver as honest money that no government can freeze or inflate away. The book “Prep Like Noah” lays out a step-by-step playbook for decentralizing every aspect of your life.

These steps may seem small, but they build a buffer against supply chain disruptions and government failure. In my article “Twelve Things You Can Do Right Now to Be More Resilient Against Collapse, Famine, and Nuclear War,” I outlined how even partial adoption of these practices dramatically increases your odds of weathering the coming economic and social storms. The key is to start today -- plant a seed, buy an ounce of silver, learn to purify water. Each action is a brick in your fortress of independence.

The Depopulation Agenda Behind the Collapse

Look at the world through what I call “depopulation glasses,” and every crisis takes on a new meaning. The COVID bioweapon, the vaccine mandates, the engineered famines, the endless wars -- they all serve one goal: reducing human numbers. The globalists want to replace us with AI and robots, as I have documented in my investigations of the Fourth Turning and the elite’s accelerated agenda. They view human beings as liabilities on their balance sheets, and they are methodically eliminating the surplus population.

The collapse we are witnessing is not a natural disaster; it is a manufactured one. As I wrote in 2022, “Do not fear the collapse; for it is necessary to dismantle the evil cabal and give humanity a path to freedom.” Self-reliance is the direct antidote to this agenda, which is why it is the most censored message of our time. Every person who becomes self-sufficient is a small victory against tyranny. Every garden planted, every solar panel installed, every ounce of silver saved is a blow against the depopulation machine.

Your Choice: Thrive or Expire

The path is binary: either listen to those who promote resilience and decentralization, or follow the establishment and become a casualty of their plan. I believe that every person who becomes self-reliant is a victory against tyranny and depopulation. The choice is yours, but the clock is ticking. The energy crisis, the food shortages, the financial collapse -- they are all accelerating.

Start today, no matter how small. Plant a seed. Buy an ounce of silver. Learn to purify water. Build connections with like-minded neighbors. The coming collapse will spare no one, but it will treat the prepared far better than the unprepared. You have been warned. Now act.

By the way, you'll find literally hundreds of free, downloadable books and audiobooks on self-reliance and prepping at Books.BrightLearn.ai where you can also create your own five-chapter book in mere minutes, completely free. Check it out and download the books that can help you prepare.

References:

The American Empire Cannot Defeat Iran, and Doubling Down Only Worsens the Global Energy Catastrophe. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 23, 2026. The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink. - NaturalNews.com. March 13, 2026. The World Just Changed Forever: Why Two Destroyed LNG Trains Open the Door to Famine, Collapse and Chaos. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. The Age of Decentralization. - Sam Ghosh and Subhasis Gorai. Health Ranger Report - The globalist war - December 16, 2024. - Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News - Oregon Unleashes SMALL FARM WIPEOUT - March 19, 2024. - Mike Adams. Mike Adams interview with Lucinda - October 11, 2024. Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos. - NaturalNews.com. February 10, 2026. Twelve Things You Can Do Right Now to Be More Resilient Against Collapse, Famine, and Nuclear War. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 20, 2023. The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda. - NaturalNews.com. April 6, 2026. Do not fear the collapse; for it is NECESSARY to dismantle the evil cabal and give humanity a path to FREEDOM. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. October 10, 2022.

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