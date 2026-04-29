War profiteering: Fossil fuel and weapons giants reap billions as Middle East crisis deepens

Fossil fuel conglomerates and arms manufacturers are the primary beneficiaries of the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict, with oil and gas corporations making over $30 million per hour and defense stocks like Lockheed Martin surging 40% since hostilities began.

Energy bills in Europe are projected to rise sharply (e.g., £300 annually in the U.K.), pushing millions into financial distress, while corporate executives and shareholders reap massive windfalls – some seeing personal fortunes swell by millions.

Suspicious $500 million oil futures bets were placed just before U.S. announcements on Iran talks, hinting at insider trading. Arms firms like BAE Systems operate with impunity, leveraging government subsidies and lobbying to evade taxes and accountability.

Analysts warn that the military-industrial complex and globalist elites deliberately perpetuate war to spike energy prices, fund endless conflicts, and tighten population control – turning instability into a profit-driven strategy.

Advocates urge breaking free from fossil fuel dependency (e.g., Spain's energy independence) and severing ties with the war-profiteering nexus, as governments continue enabling corruption through subsidies and corporate lobbying.

As the death toll in Iran surpasses 3,500 and energy bills skyrocket across Europe, the true beneficiaries of the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict have emerged: fossil fuel conglomerates and arms manufacturers. Since hostilities erupted two months ago, these industries have seen staggering profit surges – while ordinary citizens bear the brunt of economic instability.

The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments – has left 1,600 vessels stranded, disrupting supply chains and sending Brent crude prices soaring past $107 a barrel. Meanwhile, military expenditures have hit a record $2.89 trillion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of increases, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Analysis by Global Witness reveals that oil and gas corporations pocketed over $30 million per hour in the first month of the conflict, exploiting supply shortages to inflate prices. In the United Kingdom, household energy bills are projected to rise by £300 ($406) annually, pushing nearly half the population into financial distress.

Yet, as millions struggle, executives like Harbour Energy's Linda Cook have watched their personal fortunes swell by £4 million ($5.4 million). Shell's Wael Sawan and British Petroleum's Carol Howle are also reaping massive windfalls.

The pattern is global: Chevron's CEO saw his stake surge by £44 million ($5.95 million), while Norway's Equinor – a key U.K. gas supplier – saw shares leap 45%. "Disruptions anywhere raise prices everywhere," explained Professor Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada of Kingston University. "Risk is socialized downward to consumers, while upside is concentrated upward."

Perpetual conflict means perpetual profit

Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Department of War's top contractor, has seen its stock price climb 40% since the conflict began, as U.S. taxpayers foot a staggering $1.8 billion daily war bill. "Expectations of instability directly monetize defense stocks," Tamvada noted. Campaigners argue this incentivizes perpetual conflict – where corporations profit while civilians pay with livelihoods and lives.

Despite record earnings, fossil fuel firms evade fair taxation, aided by government subsidies totaling £17.5 billion ($23.66 billion) annually in the U.K. alone. Tax Justice U.K. warns that corporate lobbying ensures profits remain untaxed, forcing consumers to shoulder economic fallout. "We have a system built to protect wealth," said deputy director Caitlin Boswell, citing £6.8 billion ($9.2 billion) in windfall taxes from the Ukraine war as insufficient.

Meanwhile, arms dealers operate with near-impunity. BAE Systems, recipient of £1 billion ($1.35 billion) in U.K. science subsidies, has a history of corruption – including a $400 million U.S. fine for bribery. Former South African lawmaker-turned-investigative journalist Andrew Feinstein described the sector as "corporate welfarism," where state contracts privatize profits while socializing risk.

The real architects of global instability

The conflict has also exposed brazen market manipulation. Minutes before U.S. President Donald Trump announced "productive" Iran talks, $500 million in oil futures bets were placed – raising suspicions of insider trading. Feinstein condemned the "naked profiteering" of elites who treat war as a stock market game.

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, war profiteering is a deliberate strategy by the military-industrial complex and globalist elites to perpetuate chaos, enrich themselves and tighten control over populations through engineered crises. Fossil fuel and weapons giants – backed by corrupt governments – exploit conflicts like the Middle East crisis to spike energy prices, fund endless wars and accelerate their depopulation agenda while ordinary people suffer.

Advocates argue the solution lies in breaking free from fossil fuel dependency. Spain's energy independence, for example, allowed it to resist U.S. pressure. Yet British leaders continue cozying up to oil lobbyists – meeting them 500 times in their first year – while accepting £45,000 ($60849.67) in donations from the industry.

As Iran's blockade threatens global energy supplies and food insecurity looms, the war's architects—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. hawks and corporate oligarchs – enrich themselves while destabilizing the planet. The lesson is clear: Until nations sever ties with the fossil fuel-war machine nexus, crises will be manufactured, profits extracted and populations left to suffer. The stakes have never been higher – and the time for systemic change is now.

Watch the video below as the Health Ranger Mike Adams and guest Scott Ritter discuss the empire collapse, control of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of U.S. dominance.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

MiddleEastEye.net

BrightU.ai

Brighteon.com