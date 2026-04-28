Peer review or advocacy? New study exposes undisclosed conflicts in climate science

Climate research suffers from the same undisclosed financial conflicts that have plagued pharmaceutical studies for decades.

A new study found not one of 331 authors in 82 peer-reviewed climate papers disclosed any financial or non-financial conflicts of interest.

NGO-funded studies were nearly nine times more likely to report a positive link between climate change and hurricanes.

Current climate models fail to reproduce natural climate rhythms and overestimate warming observed since 1980.

Government-affiliated authors are far more likely to make policy recommendations based on research with undisclosed financial ties.

For years, Americans have been told the science is settled. But a growing body of evidence suggests the field of climate research may be suffering from the same kind of financial conflicts and institutional bias that has plagued Big Pharma and government-funded studies for decades.

A recent preprint study by Jessica Weinkle and colleagues, titled "Conflicts of Interest, Funding Support, and Author Affiliation in Peer-Reviewed Research on the Relationship between Climate Change and Geophysical Characteristics of Hurricanes," has pulled back the curtain on a deeply troubling pattern. The study examined 82 peer-reviewed papers published between 1994 and 2023 linking climate change to hurricane behavior.

The findings were startling. Not a single one of the 331 authors analyzed disclosed any financial or non-financial conflicts of interest. In biomedical research, by comparison, conflict of interest disclosure rates typically range from 17 percent to 33 percent.

NGO funding drives research outcomes

Perhaps the most alarming discovery involved the role of funding sources. The study found that non-governmental organization funding was a significant predictor of studies reporting a positive association between climate change and hurricanes. The odds ratio stood at 8.72, meaning NGO-funded studies were nearly nine times more likely to find the desired catastrophic link.

This mirrors what critics have long suspected. Just as pharmaceutical companies fund studies likely to show their drugs are safe and effective, climate-focused NGOs appear to fund research that supports their policy agendas. The difference? In climate science, these funding connections rarely get disclosed.

Anthony Watts, writing at wattsupwiththat.com, argued in a recent editorial that political and funding pressures shape research priorities, and that while climate science is technically advanced, persistent uncertainties remain in temperature record adjustments, model accuracy, and attribution methods.

The missing disclosure problem

The Weinkle study identified multiple instances of undeclared conflicts among the 331 authors. These included authors holding relevant patents, advising climate risk analytics and financial firms, serving as advisors for climate litigation, and collaborating with advocacy organizations to develop research specifically for use in court cases against energy companies.

In any other scientific field, such omissions would be considered a scandal. But climate science has long operated under what critics describe as a veil of selective transparency.

Nicola Scafetta, a physicist at the University of Naples Federico II, published research in Gondwana Research that further challenges climate orthodoxy. His study examined unresolved questions in climate detection, attribution, and modeling, noting that current climate models struggle to reproduce natural climate rhythms like the Medieval Warm Period and the Roman Warm Period.

Models versus reality

Scafetta also highlighted a well-documented "hot model" problem. Direct comparisons between climate model simulations and actual observations show that models fail to reproduce the quasi-60-year climatic oscillation seen in the 1940s warming period and tend to overestimate warming observed since 1980.

The Heritage Foundation's 2016 report, "The State of Climate Science," similarly documented that none of the major temperature datasets show the accelerating warming projected by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change models. NASA scientists Dr. John Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer have shown that IPCC models project warming twice as much as has been observed in both satellite and surface data.

What this means for policy

The Weinkle study's findings carry enormous policy implications. Government-affiliated authors were found to be far more likely to make policy recommendations in their papers. Yet those recommendations may be based on research influenced by undisclosed financial ties.

Carbon taxes, energy restrictions, and legal frameworks enabling lawsuits against energy companies all rest on the foundation of climate research. If that research is compromised by undisclosed conflicts of interest, the policies built upon it lack legitimate scientific justification.

The study's authors recommend mandatory conflict of interest disclosures, independent audits of compliance, and a centralized database similar to the government's Open Payments system for tracking physician financial ties.

Climate science is neither settled in the simplistic sense often portrayed nor entirely adrift. It remains a field marked by genuine advances alongside persistent uncertainties. The challenge, as Watts wrote, lies in maintaining a clear boundary between what is known, what is inferred, and what is projected.

Until climate research adopts the same rigorous conflict of interest standards applied in other scientific fields, Americans have every right to question whether the science driving trillion-dollar policy decisions is truly objective – or simply well-funded advocacy dressed up in peer-reviewed clothing.

Sources for this article include:

WattsUpWithThat.com

Phys.org

Heritage.org

IowaClimate.org