President Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, finally ending America’s delusional worship of climate change junk science

On his radio show last Wednesday, nationally syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh argued that there is no possible way that President Trump could keep his promise to make America great again while simultaneously staying in the Paris Climate Agreement. “Mr. President, if you don’t take us out of this, there is no way you can make America great again,” Limbaugh said. “America cannot be great in the ways you define it and the ways you have targeted for rebirth and remaking.”

Luckily, it appears now that Rush Limbaugh can put his mind at ease.

Yesterday, two sources told Axios that President Trump did in fact plan on withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, and it seems that earlier this afternoon, Trump made the withdrawal official. In addition, Axios has reported that Trump is working with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and a small group of officials to work out exactly how withdrawing from the agreement is going to work.

On Tuesday, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, “Ultimately, he wants a fair deal for the American people, and he will have an announcement on that shortly.”

Though the decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement is a significant blow to people like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House aides Jared Kushner and Gary Cohn, all of whom have urged the Trump to remain in the Paris Accord, the president has already received praise by Senate conservatives for his efforts in rolling back environmental regulations.

“We applaud you for your ongoing efforts to reduce overregulation in American,” wrote a group of 21 Republicans Senators in a letter to President Trump back in May. “To continue on this path, we urge you to make a clean exit from the Paris agreement so that your administration can follow through on its commitment to rescind the Clean Power Plan.”

The decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement should not be a difficult one, and frankly, it shouldn’t have taken the president this long to make up his mind. Withdrawing from the Paris Accord will save hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next several decades, and will allow businesses both big and small to expand due to the decreased amount of environmental regulations they will have to comply with.

According to a report put together by the Heritage Foundation, failure to pull the United States out of the Climate Agreement would result in an overall shortfall of nearly 400,000 jobs by the year 2035, an average manufacturing shortfall of over 200,000 jobs, a total income loss of over $20,000 for a family of four, an aggregate GDP loss of over $2.5 trillion, and increases in household electricity expenditures by 13 to 20 percent.

As for the environmental benefits, the Heritage Foundation found that staying in the Paris Climate Agreement would do very little in the way of bringing down the global temperature. As a matter of fact, if the entire industrialized world cut carbon emissions down to zero, then by the year 2100, the climate impact would still be less than four-tenths of a degree Celsius. This is assuming that every single country involved in the Paris Agreement is able to meet their own carbon emission standards for the next century, which is extremely unlikely (RELATED: Scientists confirm that solar activity is the primary driver of the Earth’s climate).

Out on the campaign trail, Donald Trump repeatedly bragged about being able to “make great deals” and pledged to take that skill set with him to Washington. By staying in the climate deal, the United States would literally be sacrificing one hundred years of potential job growth and business expansion in exchange for a global temperature reduction of less than half a degree Celsius. If that is not a bad deal, then what is?

Sources:

Breitbart.com

DailyCaller.com

Heritage.org