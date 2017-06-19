InfoWars LEAK of Megyn Kelly audio reveals how mainstream media propagandists LIE to guests then TWIST the facts to smear people like Alex Jones

One of the reasons why conservative and liberty-minded public figures often refuse to be interviewed by the “mainstream” media is because said interviews are very often selectively edited to portray said conservative in a negative light, or to have them taken out of context.

Infowars host and founder Alex Jones is well aware of these kinds of tactics, which is why he prepared in advance for an interview scheduled with NBC’s Megyn Kelly — so he didn’t get taken out of context. In short, his instincts told him not to trust her.

Jones is well-known for his outspoken views and theories regarding the 9/11 attacks and the Sandy Hook shootings, namely, that he doesn’t accept the standard official explanations for either of them in full. And he’s been unafraid to share his alternative viewpoints on both incidents, only to be maligned by the self-anointed truth tellers in the discredited establishment press. (RELATED: Mike Adams, Alex Jones attacked… is it a prelude to a false flag event targeting Trump?)

Enter the Kelly interview. Something told him that, for the first time in 22 years, he should ensure that any and all conversations between him and Kelly were fully documented, so that if the final interview — which aired on her Sunday evening program this past weekend — was selectively edited, he would have documentation of what he actually said.

Labeling her a “fraud” and calling her reasons for wanting to interview him a “lie,” Jones tweeted out a short audio clip in which Kelly told him during a phone conversation would not “double-cross” him:

We are about to go live spread this link https://t.co/3Iu3IvfgnS — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 16, 2017

“God, she was like, ‘I want to get steaks with you, I’m obsessed with you, oh my God,’ wiggling around in her seat. It was all crap,” Jones said. “I knew it was all a lie. I said Sandy Hook happened, and she wouldn’t even put it in the promo pieces. So we’re going to release, oh yeah, we’re going to release the pre-interview.”

“And then when they put their fraud out on Sunday—which I’ve asked them not to air because they’re misrepresenting who I am and saying I’m as bad as Saddam Hussein, or Jeffrey Dahmer, or Charles Manson—we’ve got the whole interviews here,” Jones continued. “We’ve got it all … It’s all going to come out.”

Jones went on to post the full interview on his site.

“All I can do is give you my word,” Kelly is heard telling Jones on the phone. “If there’s one thing about me, I do what I say I’m gonna do, and I don’t double-cross. … My goal is for your listeners, and the Left, you know, who’ll be watching some on NBC to say, ‘Wow, that was really interesting.’

“It’s not gonna be some ‘gotcha’ hit piece, I promise you that,” she added.

In his video, Jones noted that the media “tyrants” still have yet to figure out that “information warfare is a two-way street, and we’re gonna give as good as we get.”

“I’ve never done this in 22 years. I’ve never recorded another journalist, but I knew it was a fraud, that it was a lie,” he added.

“In the past, NBC could manipulate and lie, they were the gods,” Jones says. “Megyn Kelly waltzed in here and told me she was going to do a softball interview with Alex Jones… she did the opposite of what she said.

As for NBC, the network said regardless of Jones’ pre-interview leaks, the Kelly interview would air Sunday as scheduled.

“Despite Alex Jones’ efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right,” said a network statement.

Watch Jones’ full release.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

