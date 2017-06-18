EXCLUSIVE: Moms Across America releases powerful new documentary exposing toxicity of GMOs and glyphosate

Moms Across America has just released a powerful new video called “Communities Rising” that exposes the devastating toxicity of GMOs and glyphosate. Watch the video now at this YouTube link, or watch it below.
“This film highlights everyday citizens across the world that are taking matters into their own hands, healing their families, raising awareness about organic food, and changing local pesticide policies,” filmmaker Zen H. told Natural News. “I’m confident that we’re in the process of ending this chemical era and taking back our food supply.”
GMOs and glyphosate are the leading toxins used in the mass poisoning of our children and our food soils. This mass poisoning is being underwritten and promoted by the deceptive media, prostituted science shills (who are routinely bribed to promote toxic poisons) and even Monsanto-funded “smear” groups that attack clean food activists. That’s why it’s so important that you not only watch this film but share it with others.
Every mom in America needs to see this documentary. Every consumer of food urgently needs to be informed of the systemic poisoning that’s being conducted right now, across nearly the entire U.S. food supply.
Watch this important film below, share it with others, and visit MomsAcrossAmerica.com to join the movement. Read Glyphosate.news for more breaking news and science headlines on the toxicity of this deadly chemical that’s being sprayed on food crops all across this nation. All our lives are at stake. We either stand up against this mass poisoning or we die of cancer, Alzheimer’s, depression, suicide and other serious diseases caused by a toxic food supply that’s been poisoned on purpose.