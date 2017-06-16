Amazon buys Whole Foods, creating the world’s largest marketplace of untested health products contaminated with heavy metals and pesticides

Image: Amazon buys Whole Foods, creating the world’s largest marketplace of untested health products contaminated with heavy metals and pesticides

Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 a share in a deal with a total value of $13.7 billion, according to multiple news reports (including CNBC), creating the world’s largest marketplace for untested health products contaminated with heavy metals and pesticides.

Neither Whole Foods nor Amazon tests every product it sells for heavy metals or pesticides. Both retailers rely on product providers to meet all USDA and FDA product safety requirements, but product manufacturers routinely misrepresent their own products for the simple reason that they almost never conduct their own testing, either. (Their suppliers lie to them, and in turn they lie to Whole Foods, and Whole Foods accepts that chain of lies as “fact” … which is, ironically, the same method by which the Washington Post writes fake news.)

Both Whole Foods and Amazon continue to sell products contaminated with heavy metals

Natural News has conducted extensive testing of off-the-shelf products from both Whole Foods and Amazon and has found alarming levels of toxic heavy metals like LEAD in products being retailed by both companies. Natural News has purchased, tested and identified numerous products sold by Amazon.com that contain alarming levels of toxic heavy metals, including lead and mercury.

For example, Amazon sells numerous ground turmeric root powders that we recently tested via ICP-MS, finding they contain alarming levels of toxic lead:

  • Indus Organic Turmeric Powder sold by Amazon was found to contain over 225 ppb lead.
  • Frontier CO-OP Turmeric Root sold by Amazon was found to contain over 350 ppb lead.
  • Rani Brand Ground Turmeric sold by Amazon was found to contain over 600 ppb lead.

Personally, I would never sell products with lead levels that high. It doesn’t bother Jeff Bezos, however, who apparently has no limit whatsoever on how much toxic lead, cadmium, mercury or arsenic might be contained in the products they sell for profit.

In 2014, I met with a Whole Foods executive at their headquarters in Austin to hand them heavy metals lab data on the contaminated protein products they were selling. Instead of taking action to remove toxic heavy metals from their products, they ignored the problem and swept the problem under the rug. Whole Foods has since continued to act in a highly unethical manner, selling numerous products on their shelves that are contaminated with lead and other heavy metals.

The lack of ethics at Whole Foods, however, makes the company a perfect match for the lack of ethics at Amazon, another greed-driven retailer that also sells contaminated, toxic health products to unwary consumers. (Have you ever read the ingredients on the foods at the Whole Foods buffet? It’s full of GMOs and pesticides…)

Jeff Bezos turned the Washington Post into FAKE NEWS… will Whole Foods be turned into FAKE FOOD?

Notably, Jeff Bezos, the “Dr. Evil” globalist who purchased Washington Post (i.e. “Bezos’ Blog”) managed to very quickly turn it into a fake news rag that deliberately and maliciously fabricates fake news in an attempt to overthrow America’s constitutional Republic. Under the corruption of Bezos, the Washington Post has invented totally false news stories by citing fabricated “anonymous sources” to smear President Trump at every opportunity.

It only stands to reason that Whole Foods will follow the same path of corruption under Jeff Bezos, where “health foods” will become “fake foods” filled with garbage ingredients and toxic contaminants such as pesticides and lead.

Will Whole Foods even keep its promise to label everything it sells with GMO status by the year 2018? Don’t be surprised if Jeff Bezos withdraws that commitment, given how the Washington Post is in bed with Monsanto, DuPont and every evil manufacturer of GMOs and pesticide chemicals. The Washington Post “science” section reads like a public relations whorehouse for Monsanto.

Stop shopping at Whole Foods and start supporting smaller grocery chains that aren’t owned by an evil globalist who hates America

What’s the solution in all this? Stop shopping at Whole Foods. It’s about to be owned by an evil, unethical, anti-American globalist who loves Monsanto and hates democracy.

Instead, spend your money at local health food stores, local grocers and smaller grocery chains that offer organic and natural products. Don’t hand your money over to an evil globalist who produces fake news and sells contaminated products on a daily basis.

You can also, of course, shop for non-perishable items at the Health Ranger Store, where everything we sell is laboratory tested and verified before we offer it to the public (which is why we often have shortages on many products because we reject a lot of raw materials).

Also, watch for the latest headlines on whole foods at WholeFoods.news.

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box