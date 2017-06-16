All those times when far-Left celebrities wished for violence against Trump and Republicans

The Alt-Left is doing its best to backpedal on its disgusting behavior since Donald J. Trump defied all odds and dared to have the bad taste to win the Nov. 8 presidential election in the wake of a maniacal attack on GOP lawmakers Wednesday morning.

But the fact is, the Left can’t retreat from its role in creating the volatile political environment that most definitely led “progressive” sycophant James T. Hodgkinson, 66, to become enraged enough at the GOP to take a high-powered rifle to a ball field in Virginia as Republican lawmakers practiced for their annual charity softball game against Democrats, with the goal of killing as many of them as possible.

And today, as the Left scrambles for ways to deflect blame for the shooting by one of their own — someone they clearly radicalized into acting on his deep-seated anti-Republican hate — it is entirely appropriate to remind Americans how often one side has called for violence against the other side, via the “entertainment” media Democrats have rarely denounced (per Breitbart News).

— Kathy Griffin: One of the most recent, and outrageous, examples of ‘stars’ inciting violence against Trump and, by default, his party, this “My Life on the D-List” star caused major consternation when she posed for a photo shoot and video raising a mock bloody decapitated head of the president that was very reminiscent of an ISIS beheading.

She did manage to sacrifice her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN, along with at least five of her scheduled comedy performances — a backlash she later blamed on sexism and the Trump family.

— Madonna: Remember? She made a comment during the so-called “Women’s March” the day after Trump’s inauguration that yeah, she’d “thought about blowing up the White House” after Trump handily defeated two-time loser Hillary Clinton.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” she told a crowd.

— Snoop Dogg: Then, of course, there was that time when rapper Snoop Dogg, in a new video, ‘pretended’ to ‘shoot’ a Trump clown lookalike with a gun that shot a “bang” flag out of the barrel. However, it was hard to miss the intention

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f*cking clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” he told Billboard.

— Robert De Niro: During an outtake, the actor was recorded dishing on his Trump derangement and hatred, saying, “He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes.” He added: “He’s an embarrassment to this country. He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

— Joss Whedon: This Avengers director, who created and released a star-studded public service announcement supporting Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, made disparaging violent comments about how he wished the demise of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f*ck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon said on Twitter.

Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 14, 2017

He also took to Twitter after Trump won the Nov 8 election and cryptically tweeted that he can’t be allowed to serve out his term:

This is simple: Trump cannot CANNOT be allowed a term in office. It's not about 2018. It's about RIGHT NOW — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 14, 2016

Other examples include:

— The Shakespeare in the Park “stabbing death” of a Trump look-alike, as a play on Julius Caesar. (RELATED: Another day, another psycho-Left ‘staged’ murder of President Trump)

— David Simon, created of the HBO crime drama “The Wire,” recently said if Trump fires special prosecutor Robert Mueller, it’s time for Americans to “pick up a g*ddamed brick” because “that’s all that’s left to you.”

— Actor Mickey Rourke threatened to beat Trump with a baseball bat, exclaiming, “He can suck my f*cking d*ck.”

The point is, the violence against Trump and the GOP is being incited and encouraged by the Left, not conservatives, and that point needs to be made over and over again.

