SOURCES: Hillary Clinton to be prosecuted under RICO Act, may face prison time for selling influence

For decades Bill and Hillary Clinton have gotten away with just about anything they’ve wanted to — and it’s been a lot. They have weathered political scandal after scandal, from Bill’s earliest days as an Arkansas politician and governor, to his time in the White House as president — and Hillary’s years as a lawyer, first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

And while they have suffered some hefty defeats along the way — Bill Clinton became one of just two presidents, along with Andrew Johnson, to be impeached by the House of Representatives, and he lost his law license for a time after having lied to Congress over his affair with Monica Lewinsky; while Hillary has twice failed to follow her husband into the Oval Office — they have never been held legally liable for a number of shady business and political dealings.

The closest either of them came, short of Bill’s impeachment, was last year during the 2016 election cycle, when Hillary was under a criminal investigation for improper use of a private email server and criminal mishandling of highly classified intelligence information. She was never formally charged with any of those crimes; then-FBI Director James Comey laid out several reasons why she should be charged, but then refused to recommend that she actually be charged in what is now being revisited in the current political drama surrounding the Trump White House.

All that said, the Clintons charmed days may about to seriously be coming to an end. (RELATED: Bangladeshi prime minister: ‘Hillary Clinton pressured me’ as secretary of state to aid donor to Bill’s charity)

As noted by talk show host Dave Hodges of “The Common Sense Show,” sources within the Deep State are telling him that the FBI is currently investigating Hillary Clinton’s “pay for play” while she was Obama’s secretary of state, in which she used her position to wrangle money from a number of foreign “donors” that benefitted her family foundation. As Hodges notes:

Hillary is being investigated by the FBI for “pay for play” and misusing her authority as the Secretary of State to get Lois Lerner, IRS director at the time, to prosecute an African national government official who is living inside the United States if this African official does not help stop the investigation into a government official from Bangladesh who participated in pay for play with regard to the Clinton Foundation. There is a second African nation that is subject to this investigation, as well, for the same reasons.

Hodges says he cannot reveal the name of the second African nation because it is “too close” to one of his sources.

He went on to note that the Deep State has made a deal with President Donald J. Trump to fire Comey in a bid to get rid of him because of his ties to Hillary Clinton, as it continues to investigate her for potential RICO violations and other crimes.

He said that sources — including one he could name, a State Department employee, Monika Wesolowski — say that the Clintons, including daughter Chelsea (because she, too, is associated with the Clinton Foundation), along with a brother to Comey, are all under investigation by the FBI.

“Hillary will very likely go to jail or receive a suspended sentence and pay a big fine,” he wrote. “I have been told that the Clinton Foundation will cease to exist in its present form.”

There are also reports of links to alleged child sex trafficking and pedophilia involving former Hillary campaign manager John Podesta, Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife (and close Clinton confidante) Huma Abedin (though Weiner has already chosen to go to jail — 27 months — for underage sexting).

“Please note that Hillary will be going down for ‘pay to play’ and not for drug dealing, drug running nor child-sex-trafficking,” writes Hodges. “She will also be charged with malfeasance of office with regard to the IRS issue. In exchange, Trump gets to purge much of the Deep State that is embedded in the FBI and the State Department.”

Hodges said the purge is already beginning, as his sources tell him their immediate supervisors and others higher up the chain have already “cleaned out their desks,” while “many are taking retirements.”

Stay tuned.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

TheCommonSenseShow.com

NewsTarget.com