It’s time to clamp down on college CRYBULLIES and take back America’s universities from the lunatic Left

Were you aware that students at Evergreen College in Washington seized campus buildings, threatened white professors, made a “list of demands” to the college president and succeeded in being granted exemptions from all homework as a “reward” for their behavior?
All across America, left-wing colleges are radically transforming into “terrorist training camps” for so-called “social justice warriors.” Far from teaching our youth anything useful about academic subjects, many colleges and universities are nothing but indoctrination centers for left-wing extremism.
Right now across America, various colleges and universities are teaching the following philosophy to students:
- That being White is inherently racist.
- That genocide against Whites is the only way to solve the racism problem.
- That the way to get what you want in society is to threaten everybody else with violence.
- That playing the victim will get you everything you demand.
- That America is an inherently racist nation that must be overthrown.
- That free market principles are racist.
- That “tolerance” means shouting down your opponents.
- That killing people with whom you disagree is an acceptable way to resolve difference of opinion.
In a recent studio video, I took these college crybullies to task, reminding America that it’s time to send in the National Guard to arrest these students and take our country back from the radical, left-wing extremists who have seized our learning centers and turned them into “training camps.”