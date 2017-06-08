Bombshell: James Comey willfully LIED to America about Hillary Clinton criminal investigation after being pressured by Loretta Lynch

Image: Bombshell: James Comey willfully LIED to America about Hillary Clinton criminal investigation after being pressured by Loretta Lynch

Multiple, shocking revelations are now being learned from the James Comey testimony on Capitol Hill. First, the testimony hasn’t revealed a single shred of evidence to support the delusional conspiracy theory that claims “the Russians hacked the election” for Donald Trump. If anything, Comey’s testimony underscores the knowledge that the Russians are NOT engaged in any “siding” with Republicans or Democrats, and that the Russians are simply “opportunists” who want to defeat the United State of America on the global stage. To put this in context, the United States routinely interferes with elections of dozens of other nations and even “installs” political leaders through various CIA operations, including CIA-led coups and assassinations of foreign leaders.

Arguably the most shocking revelation to come from Comey’s testimony is the admission that Loretta Lynch pressures James Comey to lie to the American public about the criminal investigation into the Hillary Clinton campaign. As Comey admitted in sworn testimony, Lynch directly pressured him to avoid using the term “investigation” when publicly discussing the investigation. Instead, he was told to use the term “matter,” and he promptly agreed to use that term in order to distort the public perception of the severity of the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton. (Don’t forget that Bill Clinton also secretly met with Loretta Lynch to pressure the DOJ to back off any real investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server fiasco.)

If this had happened on behalf of Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton, the entire mainstream media would immediately characterize it as “obstruction of justice.”

“Comey added later that he was concerned about that direction as it was false,” reports The Daily Caller. “He was further concerned because it aligned with the Clinton campaign’s spin on the investigation. He said he complied, however, because he believed the media wouldn’t buy into that take on it… Comey cited that pressure from Lynch to downplay the investigation as one of the reasons he held a press conference to recommend the Department of Justice not seek to indict Clinton.”

Hillary Clinton’s campaign routinely lied to America about the seriousness of the criminal investigation into her illegal email server, pattern of corruption, selling influence and collusion. Via the Daily Caller:

The Clinton campaign consistently sought to mislead the public by denying that Clinton was the subject of an FBI investigation. Instead, the campaign claimed the investigation was a simple “security inquiry.” Comey said he was concerned by Lynch’s pressure on him and the FBI to use the campaign’s spin, as it appeared it appeared that Lynch was intentionally trying to align the language the FBI was using to match the angle pushed by the Clinton campaign.

James Comey confirms he orchestrated “leak” of memo to embarrass President Trump

Also today, Comey confirmed he orchestrated the “leak” of his memo by using a close friend to funnel the memo to the press. As explained by Axios.com:

After his firing and this Trump tweet, Comey asked a close friend of his — Columbia law professor Daniel Richman — to leak the content of his memos to the media with the hope of triggering the appointment of a special counsel.

From Breitbart.com:

UPDATE 11:45 A.M. Comey’s open admission he orchestrated a potentially illegal leak puts him in serious potential trouble, the New York Times people note. That’s the story folks. He vindicated Trump, and implicated himself. Wow, what a day.

You may recall that I nailed all this back in May when I wrote a story titled Wait a sec… You mean James Comey wrote a memo to HIMSELF, then “leaked” it to the NYT?

In that story, I unraveled the “leaked memo” B.S. being pushed by the rabid left-wing media:

The latest “bombshell” news story from the New York Times — entitled Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation — is based entirely on a memo that James Comey wrote to himself, then “leaked” to the NYT.

If you wrote it yourself, it’s not exactly a “leak,” is it? It’s actually some words scribbled on a napkin, all of which may or may not be accurate about what was actually said at the meeting. For all we know, James Comey decided to scribble his silly memo the day after he got fired by Trump.

It has no credibility at all, in other words. James Comey wants to damage the Trump administration, so he jots down whatever lies he wants the NYT to publish, then he calls it a “memo.”

The fact that the Comey memo is being widely reported as a “leak” to the NYT underscores the fact that nobody in the establishment media knows what a “leak” really is. It’s not a leak if you wrote it yourself, obviously, unless the words leaked out of a hole in your head and spilled onto the memo pad.

Comey also confirmed that Donald Trump was never under investigation by the FBI, shutting down the entire fake news narrative of the lying left-wing media which has repeatedly insinuated that Trump has been under constant criminal investigation by the FBI.

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box