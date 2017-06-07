‘Islamophobia’ as murder weapon

If you’re looking for what’s behind the killing and wounding of all those people in London last Saturday night, why it was able to happen in one of the most modern and powerful cities in the West, the cradle of many of the founding principles of the free world, I can tell you the depressing answer — Islamophobia.

(Article by Roger L Simon republished from Pjmedia.com)

Or, to be more precise, Islamophobiaphobia — fear of being called an Islamophobe.

As has occurred so many times before, so often that it has become, as Patrick Poole has shown us, all too predictable, some of the culprits were “known wolves.” Friends and neighbors knew they had radical thoughts or worse. In this instance they had known it for some time. They even told the police about it, who had evidence, but nothing happened. And not just because, as is well known, the UK is close to overwhelmed with such people. Difficult as that is, that is no excuse and no doubt could have been dealt with except…

There was a more powerful motivation to stop, to do nothing — Islamophobia. No one wants to be accused of being a racist, after all. Oh, no. That’s humanity’s biggest faux pas — worse than pederasty. I mean these were nice people who played ping-pong with kids, right? Well, maybe, but they were also religiously motivated and homicidal maniacs. And worrying about being called an Islamophobe ended with people getting their throats cut.

Read more at: Pjmedia.com