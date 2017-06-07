Al Gore confuses TIDES with global warming ocean rise apocalypse, claims fish are “swimming in the streets” of Miami due to climate change

Image: Al Gore confuses TIDES with global warming ocean rise apocalypse, claims fish are “swimming in the streets” of Miami due to climate change

The sheer idiocy of Al Gore and the climate change cultists never ceases to amaze me. Now, according to Al Gore, every time the moon’s gravity causes tides to roll in, it’s a “global warming” apocalypse and proof that the oceans are catastrophically rising at the rate of nearly one foot per hour.

Seriously, this is the science bunk Al Gore is now pushing in the media.

In an interview with Fox News on the subject of climate change, Al Gore said, “I went down to Miami and saw fish from the ocean swimming in the streets on a sunny day… the same thing was true in Honolulu just two days [ago], just from high tides because of the sea level rise now. We are going to suffer some of these consequences…”

HUH? In the twisted mind of Al Gore, tides are proof that the sea level is rising. Gosh, does that also mean that every time the tide rolls out and the water level drops, climate change is solved? Does Al Gore really think global warming causes sea levels to rise by almost a foot every hour?

Watch the astonishing idiocy of Al Gore in this mind blowing video clip (at least, until Youtube bans it)…

Tidal flooding was the real reason

What was the real explanation for fish “swimming in the streets” of Miami? WSVN.com in South Florida originally reported, “South Florida has been under a coastal flood advisory since Monday because of ‘high astronomical tides due to the lunar cycle,’ according to the National Weather Service, and neighborhoods have been dealing with rising and falling waters ever since.” But that link was memory holed from the internet because the facts contradicted Al Gore’s climate change lunacy. You can still read the quotes, however, at TheRightScoop.com which also reports:

The National Weather Service issued a coastal hazard message early Monday morning for areas from Palm Beach County to Miami Dade, and in Collier County on the southwest coast.

Brad Diehl, a meteorologist with the NWS in Miami, said high tides could cause minor flooding through Thursday and then slowly withdraw as the moon enters its waning gibbous phase.

But it’s not just the moon causing streets to turn runny, Diehl said.

Easterly winds pushing water onshore, normal seasonal changes, sea level rise and a slower Gulf Stream also are to blame.

“There are all kinds of subtle things that contribute to the higher tides,” Diehl said. “This kind of thing can be hard to predict.”

Al Gore and other climate change cultists suffer from “mass psychosis”

When ocean waters are rolling in due to tidal forces, Al Gore doesn’t see tides or wind or moon gravity effects. Instead, just like all the other climate change cultists who mass hallucinate everything, he sees “climate change” causing waters to rise several FEET in just a few hours.

For the record, even the most alarmist climate change advocates only claim oceans will rise a few feet in a hundred years or so. Yet Al Gore stupidly thinks it all happened Saturday night in Miami, right before his very eyes. As TheRightScoop.com points out, “Of course Al Gore would lie about this, taking the result of a natural phenomenon of wind and lunar cycles and blaming it on Climate Change, all to keep up the myth by which he has become filthy rich.”

You really have to stand back in awe at the ability of these climate change hustlers to spin total science bunk with a straight face. If the incoming tide on Saturday is proof of sea levels are suddenly rising several FEET from global warming, then the sun rising in the morning must also be proof that we’re all going to fry in a solar apocalypse by Friday. It takes a true lunatic to observe every weather event and leap to the outrageous conclusion that it’s all caused by “climate change.”

Al Gore is either a complete moron, or a devious liar who peddles junk science to the gullible masses. Or maybe, just maybe, he’s somehow both.

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box