CONFIRMED: Under the direction of James Comey, the FBI masterminded terrorist acts and actively recruited terrorists to attack America

As former FBI director James Comey testifies before Congress, let us not forget it was under the direction of James Comey that the FBI masterminded numerous domestic terrorism plots against U.S. targets, recruited “terrorists” to carry them out and even provided essential equipment and know-how to achieve such attacks.

This isn’t some wild conspiracy theory like “the Russians hacked the election,” either. It’s a documented, widely-reported fact, even making the pages of the New York Times. As Natural News reported in 2012:

Consider the case of Oregon college student Mohamed Osman Mohamud. He thought about using a car bomb to attack a well-attended, festive Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Portland. The FBI gave him a van packed with inert explosives consisting of some real, but inactive, detonators and six 55-gallon drums, along with a gallon of diesel fuel. An FBI agent even drove the van. When Mohamud called the cell phone number that was supposed to trigger the explosion, nothing explosive happened, except that he got arrested.

Another Natural News article from 2015 cites NBC News, revealing how the FBI, under James Comey, recruited terrorists to attack targets in America:

According to NBC News, FBI agents have arrested an Ohio man who allegedly was attempting to set up an ISIS cell in the United States and planning an attack against the U.S. Capitol Building. However, U.S. officials also told NBC News that there was never any danger because the government set up the whole thing.

Critics say that the FBI is intentionally ginning up terrorist threats so that the agency, along with the intel community at large, as well as friendly lawmakers, can justify higher intelligence budgets and more draconian surveillance and arrest measures.

The FBI’s terror plots against America are also reported by The Guardian:

…Williams and three other struggling local men beset by drug, criminal and mental health issues were convicted of an Islamic terrorist plot to blow up Jewish synagogues and shoot down military jets with missiles.

Even more shocking was that the organisation, money, weapons and motivation for this plot did not come from real Islamic terrorists. It came from the FBI, and an informant paid to pose as a terrorist mastermind paying big bucks for help in carrying out an attack. For McWilliams, her own government had actually cajoled and paid her beloved nephew into being a terrorist, created a fake plot and then jailed him for it. “I feel like I am in the Twilight Zone,” she told the Guardian.

…The FBI is not choosy about the people it uses. Some have criminal records, including attempted murder or drug dealing or fraud. They are often paid six-figure sums, which critics say creates a motivation to entrap targets. Some are motivated by the promise of debts forgiven or immigration violations wiped clean. There has also been a relaxing of rules on what criteria the FBI needs to launch an investigation.

The FBI has a long history of staging terror attacks in America

Under James Comey, the FBI has been “staging” false terror attacks for some time:

— In September 2011, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper reported on “fake terror plots” and “paid informants” to “entrap” “terrorist” suspects. That story is here.

— Activist Post reported on a phony FBI “terror plot” in October 2012; that post is here.

— In November 2011, Reuters reported on another lone wolf patsy here.

— The ACLU has been following the FBI’s “record of extraordinary abuse… under the guise of counterterrorism after 9/11.” That report is here.

In March of this year, I published a Natural News article entitled Terror plots foiled by the FBI turn out to be planned, funded and weaponized by the FBI itself. As that story reports:

Now comes another bombshell story from The Kansas City Star, which details the same bizarre story about the FBI stopping its own terror plots. Check out the partial reprint below, which describes how FBI agents troll Facebook, looking for Islamic terror-sounding people, then they recruit them into elaborate plots while providing detailed plans, supplies and funding to carry out the attacks.

The most sensational plots invoking the name of the Islamic State or al-Qaida here were largely the invention of FBI agents carrying out elaborate sting operations on individuals identified through social media as being potentially dangerous.

In fact, in terrorism investigations in Wichita, at Fort Riley and last week in Kansas City, the alleged terrorists reportedly were unknowingly following the directions of undercover FBI agents who supplied fake bombs and came up with key elements of the plans.

“What I get concerned about is where the plot is being hatched by the FBI,” said Michael German, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and former FBI agent. “There has been a clear effort to manufacture plots.”

…Of 126 Islamic State-related cases prosecuted by federal authorities across the country since 2014, nearly two-thirds involved undercover agents or informants, according to the Center on National Security at the Fordham University School of Law in New York. The FBI has stepped up its use of sting operations, which were once seen as a tactic of last resort.

…But some question whether the FBI is catching real terrorists or tricking troubled individuals into volunteering for a long prison sentence.

James Comey is actually a “terror mastermind”

The upshot of all this is that James Comey has actually masterminded more terror attacks against America than all the radical Islamic terrorists combined. Under his direction, the FBI has sadly become the single most prolific “terror plots” organization in America, recruiting more terrorists than anyone else, handing them plans to carry out terrorism attacks, and then halting them at the last minute in order to declare they’ve “caught some terrorists!”

The obvious question from all this is: Does James Comey have any credibility remaining at all? It seems that no one has spent more time trying to figure out how to carry out terrorism attacks against America than our own former FBI director, Mr. Comey.

As much as we need a strong national defense against legitimate threats from anti-American forces, what exactly should we make of our own FBI operating under the command of a two-faced liar who oversaw a remarkable series of terror plots nearly carried out against his own country?